What’s On in Zurich Early to Mid September 2021

Wishing you a great weekend! Please note that from Monday 13th September you will need to show your Covid certificate in Zurich in order to use a gym or to eat indoors in a restaurant and at various other venues. See the latest poster explaining it all here:

There’s lots on in and around Zurich and we have quite a few travel and excursion tips for you below too! Whatever you do have a great weekend and week ahead!

AUTUMN MARKET – HERBTMARKT AT FRAU GEROLDS GARTEN 11th SEPTEMBER: Why not pop over to the Herbstmarkt at Frau Gerolds Garten. It’s taking place every Saturday from 11am. Address: Geroldstrasse 23, 8005 Zürich

ZURICH LIFESTYLE MARKET 11th SEPT: Why not check out this interesting market taking place on Saturday, September 11th from 2pm til 6pm at the VN Residency, Lessingstrasse 15, 8002 Zürich.Find out more and get your ticket here.

OPERA ZURICH OPEN WEEKEND 11th & 12th SEPT: This weekend there is the Open Weekend for Opera Zurich. Find out all about it here and see if you can get tickets for the free performances.

CHOCOLATE / SCHOGGI FESTIVAL AT CHOCOLARIUM 11th & 12th SEPT: Don’t miss the Chocolate Festival and open day at Chocolarium Flavil. Find out all about it here.

STREET FOOD FESTIVAL HARDTURM-BRACHE ZURICH 15TH SEPT: Why not visit the biggest outdoor restaurant in Zurich from 15th September? Around 50 food stands will be participating on on Fridays there will be music too! Takes places at the old Hardturm Stadium 8005 Zurich for 3 weeks. Open daily except for Sunday 19th September when it will be closed all day.

FOOD ZURICH 16th – 26th SEPT: There a great mix of food events taking place from 16th – 26th September at FOOD Zurich – find out more here.

JUCKER FARM PUMPKIN EXHIBITION UNTIL 31st OCT: The latest Pumpkin Exhibition is now on at all the Jucker Farm locations and this year’s theme is the Jungle. Take a look here to see photos and find out more.

SHUCK’N ROLL AT BERTABAR ZURICH EVERY WEDS FROM 16th SEPT: Enjoy delicious Wild Wad Oysters and wonderful wines at affordable prices at the Bertabar in Zurich every Wednesday from 16th September. Bertastraase 26, 8003 Zurich Tel: 044 461 50 50 See details here.

SIMPLY ZURICH – FREE EXHIBITION AT THE LANDESMUSEUM: Did you know that there is a FREE exhibition all about Zurich that you can view at the Landesmuseum. Called Simply Zurich you can read all about it here.

BRITISH SWISS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE EVENTS: Check out all the upcoming events at the British Swiss Chamber fo Commerce. Take a look here.

*****************************************************************************************************************

*** Sponsored Insert ***

See Improv Artists in Residence Katy Schutte and Rachel Blackman from the UK!

From 24th September to 3rd October, Katy Schutte and Rachel Blackman from the UK are the Ida Improv Artists in Residence at Theater Ida in Zurich. Over seven nights, they will be performing their signature show “Katy & Rach”, a completely improvised show about real life, which combines the humour and spontaneity of improvised comedy with the character-driven richness and emotional complexity of modern theatre.

In addition, the 10-day program includes other shows, open jams, a Q&A session and two weekend workshops.

See the full program here: www.theaterida.ch

***************************************************************************************************************

VIVA FRIDA KAHLO – MAAG HALLE LIGHT 22nd SEPT – 2nd JAN: Taking place at the Lichthalle MAAG this immersive experience combines moving visuals and music portraying the artistic life of Frida Kahlo. Find out more here.

PORTUGUESE WINE TASTING 24th – 25th SEPT IN OERLIKON: How about exploring the world of Portuguese Wine? On 24th and 25th September there will be a very special wine event in Oerlikon to taste wine from Portugal! Save the date!

ZURICH WINE FESTIVAL 12th – 16th OCTOBER AT THE CUBE ALTSTETTEN: You will also have the opportunity to taste the Wines of Portugal from 12th – 16th October at the Zurich Wine Festival taking place at the Cube in Altstetten. See more here.

STREET FOOD CONTINUES AT MICAS GARTEN UNTIL 15th OCT: The Zurich Street Food Festival has finished. However, Street Food continues at MICAS Garten at Badenerstrasse 790 in Zurich with space for up to 900 people and for 200 under cover. A great place to visit on a summer’s evening. Take a look here.

STEVE MCCURRY PHOTO EXHIBITION ON NOW TILL 20th OCTOBER: The World of Steve McCurry Photo exhibition continues at the MAAG Halle Zurich until 20th October. Read all about this great photographic exhibition here.

See a short video of the exhibition here:

FLOAT DOWN THE LIMMAT: When the weather is sunny enough, it’s great fun to float down the Limmat in your rubber dinghy. Read all about this fun experience and (see some of the new regulations for 2021) in this article here. 12 GREAT PARKS TO VISIT IN ZURICH: Check out these 12 wonderful parks in Zurich. Read all about them here.

*****************************************************************************************************************

*** Sponsored Insert ***

SkinApart Zurich – Bodyshaping Offer

You are the architect of your body; shape your body and lift up your soul …

SkinApart offers body contouring at its best

“4 plus 1 Tesla Shape Package”

Lympahtic stimulation and Bio Scan included

CHF 2,950 until 15th September

Katja speaks German & English & practices in Falkenstrasse in Zurich (& Beckenried & Emmetten)

For more information contact Katja Annemarie Block on 044 203 28 29 or 076 481 82 07

***************************************************************************************************************

THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: With the weather forecast not looking great for the upcoming week you may need this guide! Take a look here.

TOP THINGS TO DO FOR KIDS & TEENS IN ZURICH: Check out our list of top things to do for children and teenagers in Zurich. Take a look here.

A TRIP TO PORRENTRUY & LE NOIRMONT: Looking for somewhere different in Switzerland to explore? How about Porrentruy and Le Noirmont in the Jura? Find out all about it here.

A TRIP TO MOUNT RIGI: A trip to Mount Rigi always makes for a great trip. Read all about it here.

6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: Have a look at these great hiking suggestions just around 60 minutes from Zurich. Take a look at a selection of 6 circular hikes here.

31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: We have put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.

*****************************************************************************************************************

*** Sponsored Insert ***

FOUNDATIONS FOR LEARNING Teaching Assistant COURSE 18th September 2021 – 11th June 2022 Foundations For Learning is a fully registered non-profit foundation providing support to students and families across Switzerland. Their Teacher Assistant Course in English begins18th Sept one Saturday a month. No prerequisites necessary. September 2021 – June 2022 (10 Modules) – Just One Saturday per month 9am – 1pm at Hull’s School, Zurich or Email Sylvia Leck on sylvia.leck@foundationsforlearning.ch for more information Read all about the course and what you can expect to cover here ==>> For more information click here.

***************************************************************************************************************

EXPATS

NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.

MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.

FIND OUT ALL ABOUT PUBLIC TRANSPORT IN ZURICH HERE: Tips on the different public transport options and types of tickets available in Zurich. Read the details here.

SHARED LAUNDRY FACILITIES: Find yourself sharing laundry facilities in your new apartment? Find out all about this Swiss phenomenon here.

SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.

EXCHANGING YOUR DRIVING LICENCE: As soon as you arrive in Switzerland and receive your Ausweis, you should make arrangement to exchange your driving licence. See all the steps you need to undertake here.

LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.

RECOMMENDED HAIRDRESSERS: See our list of recommended hairdressers in Zurich here.

TRANSITIONING TO SWITZERLAND WITH CHILDREN: Top tips when transitioning to Switzerland with children. Read the article here.

CORONA UPDATES

Please note that some of the Covid Vaccination Centres have closed but there are also a number of mobile centres – so if you’re not yet vaccinated check to see if there is one near you.

CHEAPEST COVID PCR TEST FOR TRAVEL: If you’re looking for a Saliva / PCR Test I think we’ve found the cheapest one in Zurich at CHF 119. See details here along with many other options.

LATEST COVID MEASURES: Please see the latest information including Quarantine information regarding the Corona measures in Switzerland by checking the Swiss Government BAG website for the most recent updates.

******************************************** Have a great week ahead!

******************************

*********************

For more information about Events in Zurich and beyond please see our What’s On Page or our News Articles or for regular updates subscribe to our blog.

