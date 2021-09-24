What’s On In Zurich Late September 2021
Things to do in Zurich late September 2021
Wishing you a great weekend! This week FOOD Zurich is drawing to a close, Zurich Film Festival has just begun and we have FREE tickets to Art International 2021 – see details here or just below. Don’t forget that to go into restaurants and various other venues and events you now need to show your Covid certificate and ID in Zurich. Whatever you do have a great weekend and week ahead!
FREE TICKETS FOR ART INTERNATIONAL 2021: We have FREE tickets for Art International 2021 which is opening on 30th September until 3rd October at PULS 5 in Zurich. To enter the contest email us here quoting ART2021 in the subject line of your email along with your name. First come, first served. Read all about it here.
FOOD ZURICH 16th – 26th SEPT: There a great mix of food events taking place from 16th – 26th September at FOOD Zurich – find out more here.
FREE! PORTUGUESE WINE TASTING IN OERLIKON 24th & 25th SEPTEMBER: Check out the “Wines From Portugal” wine tasting taking place on Friday 24th & Saturday 25th September in Oerlikon. It is taking place in the auditorium of the Czech Center (TCZ) at Binzmühlestrasse 81, Oerlikon on Friday, September 24th from 5pm to 10 pm and on Saturday, September 25th from 3pm to 10pm. Please email info@weineausportugal.ch to reserve your free spot! Please note that due to the Covid regulations you need to bring your certificate and to register in advance!
HUMANS. CARVED IN STONE. NEW EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM FROM 17th SEPT – 16th JAN: There’s a new exhibition at the Swiss National Museum in Zurich all about the Neolithic stelae from various European countries. It offers a unique insight into the history of the people who inhabited Europe around 6,000 years ago. For more information see here.
by David Shrigley at the Ruinart Collectors Lounge, Art Basel
ART BASEL IN BASEL 24th – 26th SEPT: Art Basel is taking place in Basel until 26th September and we went to visit David Shrigley’s work at the Ruinart Collectors Lounge. Every year Ruinart Champagne showcase a collection of art by a leading artist and this year they featured David Shrigley. For information on Art Basel see here.
STREET FOOD FESTIVAL HARDTURM-BRACHE ZURICH: Take a trip to the biggest outdoor restaurant in Zurich. Around 50 food stands will be participating and on Fridays there will be music too! Takes places at the old Hardturm Stadium 8005 Zurich for 3 weeks from 15th September. Open daily.
ALPABZUGS – COWS COMING DOWN THE MOUNTAIN THIS WEKEND: Most of the cow parades have already taken place but there are one or two Alpabzugs taking place this weekend on 25th / 26th September. See our Alpabzug list here
THEATER IDA IMPROV EVENT 24th SEPT – 3rd OCT: Katy Schutte and Rachel Blackman from the UK are the Ida Improv Artists in Residence at Theater Ida in Zurich performing their signature show “Katy & Rach” for 7 nights. It’s a completely improvised show about real life, which combines the humour and spontaneity of improvised comedy with the character-driven richness and emotional complexity of modern theatre. In addition, the 10-day program includes other shows, open jams, a Q&A session and two weekend workshops. See the full program here: www.theaterida.ch For tickets click here.
AUTUMN MARKET – HERBSTMARKT AT FRAU GEROLDS GARTEN 25th SEPTEMBER: Why not pop over to the Herbstmarkt at Frau Gerolds Garten. It’s taking place every Saturday from 11am. Address: Geroldstrasse 23, 8005 Zürich. See details here.
SECOND HAND DAY ZURICH 25th SEPT: There are a whole host of activities both online and offline to celebrate Second Hand Day on 25th September and to help us as consumers to be more aware in the choices we make when we buy. Check out the website (in German) here.
*** Sponsored Insert ***
FREE PORTUGUESE WINE TASTING 24th & 25th SEPT IN OERLIKON
Explore the world of Portuguese Wine on 24th and 25th September at a very special FREE wine event in Oerlikon.
You will have the opportunity to taste wine from Portugal in the auditorium of the Czech Center (TCZ) at Binzmühlestrasse 81, Oerlikon on:
Friday, September 24th from 5pm to 10 pm & on Saturday, September 25th from 3pm to 10pm.
Please email info@weineausportugal.ch to reserve your free spot!
VIVA FRIDA KAHLO – MAAG HALLE LIGHT 22nd SEPT – 2nd JAN: Taking place at the Lichthalle MAAG this immersive experience combines moving visuals and music portraying the artistic life of Frida Kahlo. Find out more here.
JESSE MARCHANT IN ZURICH 27th SEPT AT PHOTOBASTEI: Jesse Marchant will be performing at Photobastei in Zurich on 27th September. Find out more here.
NESPRESSO GOURMET WEEKS ON NOW TILL 2nd OCT: Check out these 20 top fine dining venues in Switzerland taking part in this year’s Nespresso Gourmet Weeks. Enjoy a delicious Lunch Menu or Dinner Menu by a top chef at a very special price. Read all about the Nespresso Gourmet Weeks here.
*** Sponsored Insert ***
See Improv Artists in Residence Katy Schutte and Rachel Blackman from the UK!
From 24th September to 3rd October, Katy Schutte and Rachel Blackman from the UK are the Ida Improv Artists in Residence at Theater Ida in Zurich. Over seven nights, they will be performing their signature show “Katy & Rach”, a completely improvised show about real life, which combines the humour and spontaneity of improvised comedy with the character-driven richness and emotional complexity of modern theatre.
In addition, the 10-day program includes other shows, open jams, a Q&A session and two weekend workshops.
See the full program here: www.theaterida.ch
SHUCK’N ROLL AT BERTABAR ZURICH EVERY WEDS IN SEPT: Enjoy delicious Wild Wad Oysters and wonderful wines at affordable prices at the Bertabar in Zurich every Wednesday in September. Bertastraase 26, 8003 Zurich Tel: 044 461 50 50 See details here.
CHILDREN FIRST NEARL NEW CHARITY GLOBAL BOOK FAIR 2nd OCTOBER: Mark your diary for the Children First Global Book Fair raising money for the charity Room to Read. Books from just CHF 2 in a variety of languages. Takes place at Freistrasse 175, Zurich. See details here.
ROCK THE OPERA AT THE TONHALLE 10th OCTOBER: Don’t miss this great Rock the Opera evening at the newly renovated Tonhalle in Zurich with songs from Pink Floyd, U2, Queen, Deep Purple etc on 10th October beginning at 7pm. See more details here.
ZURICH WINE FESTIVAL 12th – 16th OCTOBER AT THE CUBE ALTSTETTEN: You will also have the opportunity to taste the Wines of Portugal from 12th – 16th October at the Zurich Wine Festival taking place at the Cube in Altstetten. See more here.
STREET FOOD CONTINUES AT MICAS GARTEN UNTIL 15th OCT: The Zurich Street Food Festival has finished. However, Street Food continues at MICAS Garten at Badenerstrasse 790 in Zurich with space for up to 900 people and for 200 under cover. A great place to visit on a summer’s evening. Take a look here.
JUCKER FARM PUMPKIN EXHIBITION UNTIL 31st OCT: The latest Pumpkin Exhibition is now on at all the Jucker Farm locations and this year’s theme is the Jungle. Take a look here to see photos and find out more.
STEVE MCCURRY PHOTO EXHIBITION ON NOW TILL 20th OCTOBER: The World of Steve McCurry Photo exhibition continues at the MAAG Halle Zurich until 20th October. Read all about this great photographic exhibition here.
See a short video of the Steve McCurry exhibition here:
BRITISH SWISS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE EVENTS: Check out all the upcoming events at the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. Take a look here.
FLOAT DOWN THE LIMMAT: If you find a sunny day before it starts getting too cold, it’s great fun to float down the Limmat in your rubber dinghy. Read all about this fun experience and (see some of the new regulations for 2021) in this article here.
SIMPLY ZURICH – FREE EXHIBITION AT THE LANDESMUSEUM: Did you know that there is a FREE exhibition all about Zurich that you can view at the Landesmuseum. Called Simply Zurich you can read all about it here.
*** Sponsored Insert ***
Saturday 2nd October 2021 Children First
Children’s Global Book Fair at Freistrasse 175
Immerse yourself in the joy of reading at the Children First children’s Global Book Fair. Nearly new books in English, German, French (and more!) for ages 0 to 15. Books will be on sale from CHF 2 each.
Invite the family to come and have a fun day out. Proceeds will go to the charity, Room to Read. All ages welcome (ID and Covid certificate required age 16+).
See the full programme here:on the www.Chidrenfirst.ch website
THINGS TO DO IN SWITZERLAND IN THE AUTUMN: Top things to do in Switzerland this Autumn.Take a look here.
THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: With the weather forecast not looking great for the upcoming week you may need this guide! Take a look here.
TOP THINGS TO DO FOR KIDS & TEENS IN ZURICH: Check out our list of top things to do for children and teenagers in Zurich. Take a look here.
A TRIP TO BLAUSEE: The beautiful lake Blausee looks incredible any time of year, but in Autumn it is truly stunning. You may need to wait a little longer for the leaves to turn more golden – but do put this on your Autumn excursion list. Take a look here.
6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: Have a look at these great hiking suggestions just around 60 minutes from Zurich. Take a look at a selection of 6 circular hikes here.
31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: We have put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.
EXPLORE SWITZERLAND
A SCENIC HIKE ALONG THE RHEIN: Check out these flexible hike which can be made as long or short as you wish depending on the time you have available. See details here.
A TRIP TO STEIN AM RHEIN: Why not combine your hike with a trip to the beautiful town of Stein Am Rhein? Read all about this very pretty town here.
You can see a short video of Stein Am Rhein here:
A HIKE TO THE FIRST 4 OF THE 7 PEAKS IN FLUMSERBERG: Why not try this exciting hike in Flumserberg to the first 4 of the 7 Peaks in Flumserberg? It is accessible until 24th October so you need to be quick – read all about it here.
31+ THINGS TO DO FOR TEENAGERS & CHILDREN IN SWITZERLAND: A list of ideas aimed at excursions children and teenagers will like all over Switzerland.Take a look here.
A RIDE ON THE GELMERBAHN: How about a ride in the Gelmerbahn before it closes for the season at the end of October! Find out all about this “Alpine Rollercoaster” here. THE COW PARADE AND CHEESE FAIR AT ELM 3rd OCTOBER 2021: TheCow Parade and Cheese Fair is due to take place in Elm on 3rd October. As always in current times, this is not set in stone but hopefully should take place. Find out more about the Elm alpine festivities here.
HIKING? DON’T FORGET TO GET A TICK VACCINE: Find out all about the situation with ticks in Switzerland. Read all about ticks and the tick vaccine here.
Restaurants & Food
A NESPRESSO GOURMET WEEKS LUNCH AT ROOTS BASEL: We visited Roots Basel to try out the Nespresso Gourmet Weeks lunch as presented by Chef Pascal Steffen. You can read all about it here.
GUIDE TO RESTAURANTS WITH OUTDOOR TERRACES IN ZURICH: Check out this guide to great restaurants with outdoor terraces in Zurich. Take a look here.
KITCHEN REPUBLIC – 6 RESTAURANTS UNDER ONE ROOF: If you’re a large party and can’t decide where to go to eat, why not try Kitchen Republic. You can all choose from different restaurants but eat together in one place. What’s more you can order and pay electronically and contactlessly and just wait for the food to turn up! Find out more here.
ORIENTAL HIDEAWAY IS BACK! The Oriental Hideaway Pop Up is back at the Dolder. Read all about this wonderful Lebanese cuisine by Chef Firas El-Borji here.
TOP ROOFTOP BARS IN ZURICH: When the sun shines there is nothing better than enjoying a drink or a meal on a rooftop terrace! Check out these top roof terraces in Zurich here.
20+ WATERSIDE RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH: Check out these great restaurants in Zurich – all either next to the lake or river or with a great view of the water. See the list here.
BEST PLACES TO EAT SUSHI IN ZURICH: Where to find the best Sushi in Zurich? Check our Sushi Guide here.
TOP ICE CREAM IN ZURICH: Before the sunny weather disappears, take a look at our Ice Cream list. Check out these recommended ice cream places.
VIRAL BAKED FETA PASTA DISH: Need to make supper in a hurry? How about trying the Viral Baked Feta Pasta dish – very tasty and very easy. See recipe here.
HOTELS IN SWITZERLAND: Looking for a great hotel in Switzerland ? Take a look at some great hotels by searching through our list of hotels here.
LIFESTYLE
VEUVE CLICQUOT CELEBRATE BOLD WOMEN IN ZURICH: At an event at the Sonnenberg Hotel in Zurich last week, Veuve Clicquot launched their new award for BOLD Women. Find out all about it here
*** Sponsored Insert ***
SkinApart Zurich – Bodyshaping Offer
You are the architect of your body; shape your body and lift up your soul …
SkinApart offers body contouring at its best
“4 plus 1 Tesla Shape Package”
Lympahtic stimulation and Bio Scan included
CHF 2,950 when booked in September 2021
Katja speaks German & English & practices in Falkenstrasse in Zurich (& Beckenried & Emmetten)
For more information contact Katja Annemarie Block on 044 203 28 29 or 076 481 82 07
Visit the www.SkinApart.com website here.
SKINAPART BODYSHAPING OFFER: Why not check out Katja Block’s special offer on Body Shaping at SkinApart in Zurich (2 mins from Stadelhofen station). Her program aims to help you drop one dress size in just 5 x 30 minute sessions. For more information email Katja here or visit the SkinApart website here.
KOVU ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY VEGAN LEATHER HANDBAGS: A new Swiss Start Up is using the plastic from discarded PET bottles from the sea together with leftover corn to create beautiful handbags out of vegan “corn leather”. Stylish, durable, practical and above all environmentally friendly, these great bags are colourful and cool too. Read all about KOVU vegan handbags here.
PURE BEAUTY SPA – EXPERT MASSAGES & FACIALS: If you’re in need of an expert massage of facial then why not head over to see Georgina and her team at Pure Beauty Spa? If you book your first appointment Wednesday to Friday and mention NEWINZURICH you can benefit for a 20% discount on the treatment. Visit the Pure Beauty Spa website here.
EXPATS
NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.
MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.
FIND OUT ALL ABOUT PUBLIC TRANSPORT IN ZURICH HERE: Tips on the different public transport options and types of tickets available in Zurich. Read the details here.
SHARED LAUNDRY FACILITIES: Find yourself sharing laundry facilities in your new apartment? Find out all about this Swiss phenomenon here.
SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.
EXCHANGING YOUR DRIVING LICENCE: As soon as you arrive in Switzerland and receive your Ausweis, you should make arrangement to exchange your driving licence. See all the steps you need to undertake here.
LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.
RECOMMENDED HAIRDRESSERS: See our list of recommended hairdressers in Zurich here.
TRANSITIONING TO SWITZERLAND WITH CHILDREN: Top tips when transitioning to Switzerland with children. Read the article here.
CORONA UPDATES
Please note that some of the Covid Vaccination Centres have closed but there are also a number of mobile centres – so if you’re not yet vaccinated check to see if there is one near you.
CHEAPEST COVID PCR TEST FOR TRAVEL: If you’re looking for a Saliva / PCR Test I think we’ve found the cheapest one in Zurich at CHF 119. See details here along with many other options.
LATEST COVID MEASURES: Please see the latest information including Quarantine information regarding the Corona measures in Switzerland by checking the Swiss Government BAG website for the most recent updates.
This Month’s NewInZurich Offers
We have some offers for you:
- Hotel Guarda Val – Get 10% discount off your stay at Hotel Guarda Val in Lenzerheide when using the code NewInZurich
- FORMETTA – use code NEWINZURICH to get your first 30 day pack for CHF 99 instead of CHF 120. See here.
- Zurich Poster – 10% off the BonDay Poster of Zurich using this link
- Coiffeur-Arté Hairdressers Zurich – 20% off all services on your first appointment at Coiffeur Arté in September and October when you mention NewInZurich. Tel: 044 482 99 33.
- Beauty / Massage Treatments – 20% off your 1st Treatment at Pure Beauty Spa (Wednesday – Friday) – Just mention NewInZurich
OVERSEAS RECOMMENDATION OF THE WEEK – SALA PHUKET THAILAND: We have just been in Phuket which is opening up again for tourism. We stayed at the SALA Phuket Resort which we highly recommend. If you’re planning on visiting Phuket anytime soon why not check out this very short video of the Pool Villa where we stayed at the SALA Phuket.
SINGAPORE AIR: We flew to Phuket with Singapore Air, flying from Zurich to Phuket, changing just once at Singapore and had a great experience with excellent service.
More information on our stay in Phuket, Thailand to follow soon.
