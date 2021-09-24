What’s On In Zurich Late September 2021

Things to do in Zurich late September 2021

Wishing you a great weekend! This week FOOD Zurich is drawing to a close, Zurich Film Festival has just begun and we have FREE tickets to Art International 2021 – see details here or just below. Don’t forget that to go into restaurants and various other venues and events you now need to show your Covid certificate and ID in Zurich. Whatever you do have a great weekend and week ahead!

FREE TICKETS FOR ART INTERNATIONAL 2021: We have FREE tickets for Art International 2021 which is opening on 30th September until 3rd October at PULS 5 in Zurich. To enter the contest email us here quoting ART2021 in the subject line of your email along with your name. First come, first served. Read all about it here.

FOOD ZURICH 16th – 26th SEPT: There a great mix of food events taking place from 16th – 26th September at FOOD Zurich – find out more here.

FREE! PORTUGUESE WINE TASTING IN OERLIKON 24th & 25th SEPTEMBER: Check out the “Wines From Portugal” wine tasting taking place on Friday 24th & Saturday 25th September in Oerlikon. It is taking place in the auditorium of the Czech Center (TCZ) at Binzmühlestrasse 81, Oerlikon on Friday, September 24th from 5pm to 10 pm and on Saturday, September 25th from 3pm to 10pm. Please email info@weineausportugal.ch to reserve your free spot! Please note that due to the Covid regulations you need to bring your certificate and to register in advance!

HUMANS. CARVED IN STONE. NEW EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM FROM 17th SEPT – 16th JAN: There’s a new exhibition at the Swiss National Museum in Zurich all about the Neolithic stelae from various European countries. It offers a unique insight into the history of the people who inhabited Europe around 6,000 years ago. For more information see here.

by David Shrigley at the Ruinart Collectors Lounge, Art Basel

ART BASEL IN BASEL 24th – 26th SEPT: Art Basel is taking place in Basel until 26th September and we went to visit David Shrigley’s work at the Ruinart Collectors Lounge. Every year Ruinart Champagne showcase a collection of art by a leading artist and this year they featured David Shrigley. For information on Art Basel see here.

STREET FOOD FESTIVAL HARDTURM-BRACHE ZURICH: Take a trip to the biggest outdoor restaurant in Zurich. Around 50 food stands will be participating and on Fridays there will be music too! Takes places at the old Hardturm Stadium 8005 Zurich for 3 weeks from 15th September. Open daily.

ALPABZUGS – COWS COMING DOWN THE MOUNTAIN THIS WEKEND: Most of the cow parades have already taken place but there are one or two Alpabzugs taking place this weekend on 25th / 26th September. See our Alpabzug list here

THEATER IDA IMPROV EVENT 24th SEPT – 3rd OCT: Katy Schutte and Rachel Blackman from the UK are the Ida Improv Artists in Residence at Theater Ida in Zurich performing their signature show “Katy & Rach” for 7 nights. It’s a completely improvised show about real life, which combines the humour and spontaneity of improvised comedy with the character-driven richness and emotional complexity of modern theatre. In addition, the 10-day program includes other shows, open jams, a Q&A session and two weekend workshops. See the full program here: www.theaterida.ch For tickets click here.

AUTUMN MARKET – HERBSTMARKT AT FRAU GEROLDS GARTEN 25th SEPTEMBER: Why not pop over to the Herbstmarkt at Frau Gerolds Garten. It’s taking place every Saturday from 11am. Address: Geroldstrasse 23, 8005 Zürich. See details here.

SECOND HAND DAY ZURICH 25th SEPT: There are a whole host of activities both online and offline to celebrate Second Hand Day on 25th September and to help us as consumers to be more aware in the choices we make when we buy. Check out the website (in German) here.

*****************************************************************************************************************

*** Sponsored Insert ***

FREE PORTUGUESE WINE TASTING 24th & 25th SEPT IN OERLIKON

Explore the world of Portuguese Wine on 24th and 25th September at a very special FREE wine event in Oerlikon.

You will have the opportunity to taste wine from Portugal in the auditorium of the Czech Center (TCZ) at Binzmühlestrasse 81, Oerlikon on:

Friday, September 24th from 5pm to 10 pm & on Saturday, September 25th from 3pm to 10pm.

Please email info@weineausportugal.ch to reserve your free spot!

***************************************************************************************************************

VIVA FRIDA KAHLO – MAAG HALLE LIGHT 22nd SEPT – 2nd JAN: Taking place at the Lichthalle MAAG this immersive experience combines moving visuals and music portraying the artistic life of Frida Kahlo. Find out more here.

JESSE MARCHANT IN ZURICH 27th SEPT AT PHOTOBASTEI: Jesse Marchant will be performing at Photobastei in Zurich on 27th September. Find out more here.

NESPRESSO GOURMET WEEKS ON NOW TILL 2nd OCT: Check out these 20 top fine dining venues in Switzerland taking part in this year’s Nespresso Gourmet Weeks. Enjoy a delicious Lunch Menu or Dinner Menu by a top chef at a very special price. Read all about the Nespresso Gourmet Weeks here.

*****************************************************************************************************************

*** Sponsored Insert ***

See Improv Artists in Residence Katy Schutte and Rachel Blackman from the UK!

From 24th September to 3rd October, Katy Schutte and Rachel Blackman from the UK are the Ida Improv Artists in Residence at Theater Ida in Zurich. Over seven nights, they will be performing their signature show “Katy & Rach”, a completely improvised show about real life, which combines the humour and spontaneity of improvised comedy with the character-driven richness and emotional complexity of modern theatre.

In addition, the 10-day program includes other shows, open jams, a Q&A session and two weekend workshops.

See the full program here: www.theaterida.ch

***************************************************************************************************************

SHUCK’N ROLL AT BERTABAR ZURICH EVERY WEDS IN SEPT: Enjoy delicious Wild Wad Oysters and wonderful wines at affordable prices at the Bertabar in Zurich every Wednesday in September. Bertastraase 26, 8003 Zurich Tel: 044 461 50 50 See details here.

CHILDREN FIRST NEARL NEW CHARITY GLOBAL BOOK FAIR 2nd OCTOBER: Mark your diary for the Children First Global Book Fair raising money for the charity Room to Read. Books from just CHF 2 in a variety of languages. Takes place at Freistrasse 175, Zurich. See details here.

ROCK THE OPERA AT THE TONHALLE 10th OCTOBER: Don’t miss this great Rock the Opera evening at the newly renovated Tonhalle in Zurich with songs from Pink Floyd, U2, Queen, Deep Purple etc on 10th October beginning at 7pm. See more details here.

ZURICH WINE FESTIVAL 12th – 16th OCTOBER AT THE CUBE ALTSTETTEN: You will also have the opportunity to taste the Wines of Portugal from 12th – 16th October at the Zurich Wine Festival taking place at the Cube in Altstetten. See more here.

STREET FOOD CONTINUES AT MICAS GARTEN UNTIL 15th OCT: The Zurich Street Food Festival has finished. However, Street Food continues at MICAS Garten at Badenerstrasse 790 in Zurich with space for up to 900 people and for 200 under cover. A great place to visit on a summer’s evening. Take a look here.

JUCKER FARM PUMPKIN EXHIBITION UNTIL 31st OCT: The latest Pumpkin Exhibition is now on at all the Jucker Farm locations and this year’s theme is the Jungle. Take a look here to see photos and find out more.

STEVE MCCURRY PHOTO EXHIBITION ON NOW TILL 20th OCTOBER: The World of Steve McCurry Photo exhibition continues at the MAAG Halle Zurich until 20th October. Read all about this great photographic exhibition here.

See a short video of the Steve McCurry exhibition here:

BRITISH SWISS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE EVENTS: Check out all the upcoming events at the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. Take a look here.

FLOAT DOWN THE LIMMAT: If you find a sunny day before it starts getting too cold, it’s great fun to float down the Limmat in your rubber dinghy. Read all about this fun experience and (see some of the new regulations for 2021) in this article here. SIMPLY ZURICH – FREE EXHIBITION AT THE LANDESMUSEUM: Did you know that there is a FREE exhibition all about Zurich that you can view at the Landesmuseum. Called Simply Zurich you can read all about it here.

*****************************************************************************************************************

*** Sponsored Insert ***

Saturday 2nd October 2021 Children First

Children’s Global Book Fair at Freistrasse 175

Immerse yourself in the joy of reading at the Children First children’s Global Book Fair. Nearly new books in English, German, French (and more!) for ages 0 to 15. Books will be on sale from CHF 2 each.

Invite the family to come and have a fun day out. Proceeds will go to the charity, Room to Read. All ages welcome (ID and Covid certificate required age 16+).

See the full programme here:on the www.Chidrenfirst.ch website

***************************************************************************************************************

THINGS TO DO IN SWITZERLAND IN THE AUTUMN: Top things to do in Switzerland this Autumn.Take a look here.

THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: With the weather forecast not looking great for the upcoming week you may need this guide! Take a look here.

TOP THINGS TO DO FOR KIDS & TEENS IN ZURICH: Check out our list of top things to do for children and teenagers in Zurich. Take a look here.

A TRIP TO BLAUSEE: The beautiful lake Blausee looks incredible any time of year, but in Autumn it is truly stunning. You may need to wait a little longer for the leaves to turn more golden – but do put this on your Autumn excursion list. Take a look here.

6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: Have a look at these great hiking suggestions just around 60 minutes from Zurich. Take a look at a selection of 6 circular hikes here.

31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: We have put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.

EXPATS

NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.

MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.

FIND OUT ALL ABOUT PUBLIC TRANSPORT IN ZURICH HERE: Tips on the different public transport options and types of tickets available in Zurich. Read the details here.

SHARED LAUNDRY FACILITIES: Find yourself sharing laundry facilities in your new apartment? Find out all about this Swiss phenomenon here.

SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.

EXCHANGING YOUR DRIVING LICENCE: As soon as you arrive in Switzerland and receive your Ausweis, you should make arrangement to exchange your driving licence. See all the steps you need to undertake here.

LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.

RECOMMENDED HAIRDRESSERS: See our list of recommended hairdressers in Zurich here.

TRANSITIONING TO SWITZERLAND WITH CHILDREN: Top tips when transitioning to Switzerland with children. Read the article here.

CORONA UPDATES

Please note that some of the Covid Vaccination Centres have closed but there are also a number of mobile centres – so if you’re not yet vaccinated check to see if there is one near you.

CHEAPEST COVID PCR TEST FOR TRAVEL: If you’re looking for a Saliva / PCR Test I think we’ve found the cheapest one in Zurich at CHF 119. See details here along with many other options.

LATEST COVID MEASURES: Please see the latest information including Quarantine information regarding the Corona measures in Switzerland by checking the Swiss Government BAG website for the most recent updates.

******************************************** Have a great week ahead!

Do check back during the week as we often update – and don’t forget to Subscribe!

You can follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter too!

******************************

Some Guides You May Find Useful

Public Holidays in Zurich

Cafe Guide Zurich

Brunch Guide Zurich

Burger Guide Zurich

Cake & Dessert Guide Zurich

Vegan Cake Guide Zurich

Indian Restaurant Guide

Spas and Hammams in Zurich

Healthy Restaurants in Zurich

Chocolate Factories In Switzerland You Can Visit

1200 Drinking Fountains in Zurich

6 easy Circular Hikes Near Zurich

Zurich Rooftop Bars Guide

*********************

For more information about Events in Zurich and beyond please see our What’s On Page or our News Articles or for regular updates subscribe to our blog.

Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter too!