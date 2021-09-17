What’s On In Zurich Mid to Late September 2021

Things to do in Zurich Mid to late September 2021

Wishing you a great weekend! Don’t forget that to go into restaurants and various other venues and events you now need to show your Covid certificate and ID in Zurich. See the infographic at the bottom of the newsletter for more explanation. See what’s on in and around Zurich and check out the travel and excursion tips too! Whatever you do have a great weekend and week ahead!

NESPRESSO GOURMET WEEKS 10th SEPT – 2nd OCT: Check out these 20 top fine dining venues in Switzerland taking part in this year’s Nespresso Gourmet Weeks. Enjoy a delicious Lunch Menu or Dinner Menu by a top chef at a very special price. Read all about the Nespresso Gourmet Weeks here.

ALPABZUGS – COWS COMING DOWN THE MOUNTAIN THIS WEKEND: Why not take the opportunity to watch a very Swiss adventure as the Cows come down the mountain in one of the mountain villages. There are quite a few taking place on Saturday 18th and a few the following weekend. See a list of the key locations where this will be happening here.

FOOD ZURICH 16th – 26th SEPT: There a great mix of food events taking place from 16th – 26th September at FOOD Zurich – find out more here.

BIER FESTIVAL Sep 16TH – 18TH SEPT: If you’re a craft beer lover make sure not to miss the Bier Festival which is taking place at the Best Western Hotel in Spirgarten, Lindenpl. 5, 8048 Zürich from 16th – 18th September. You can buy your tickets here.

ZURICH ART WEEKEND 17th -19th SEPTEMBER: Don’t miss Zurich’s annual Art Weekend with lots of interesting events and exhibitions over 3 days. Find out all about it here.

AUTUMN MARKET – HERBTMARKT AT FRAU GEROLDS GARTEN 18th SEPTEMBER: Why not pop over to the Herbstmarkt at Frau Gerolds Garten. It’s taking place every Saturday from 11am. Address: Geroldstrasse 23, 8005 Zürich. See details here.

STREET FOOD FESTIVAL HARDTURM-BRACHE ZURICH: Why not visit the biggest outdoor restaurant in Zurich from 15th September? Around 50 food stands will be participating on on Fridays there will be music too! Takes places at the old Hardturm Stadium 8005 Zurich for 3 weeks. Open daily except for Sunday 19th September when it will be closed all day.

END OF SUMMER SALE AT SPORT SHOP TIME OUT IN USTER SAT 18th SEPT: On Saturday 18th September from 9am till 4pm you will find great reductions of up to 70% off all types of Sports gear and equipment at the Sport Shop Time Out End of Summer Sale. Address: Pfäffikerstrasse 30, 8610 Uster. Tel: 044 942 06 16.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY 18th & 19th CIRCLE QUARTIERFEST AT ZURICH AIRPORT: Why not pop over and see what’s going on at the Circle Quartierfest at Zurich Airport this weekend? There will be live music, food and drink and more.

GREENBUZZ SUSTAINABILITY EVENT ABOUT E-MOBILITY ON 21st SEPTEMBER ZURICH : Discuss the future of e-mobility and some of the challenges and opportunities of moving to a new transportation infrastructure. The event is moderated by Hannah Wise and will take place at the Porsche Zentrum at AMAG First AG, Bernstrasse 59, 8952 Zürich-Schlieren. Tickets cost CHF 85 and include welcome drinks and a flying dinner. From 6.30pm – approx 9pm Find out more and get your ticket here.

ZURICH FILM FESTIVAL 23rd SEPT – 3rd OCT: Zurich Film Festival is back in town and amongst the visiting luminaries you will find Sharon Stone and Til Schweiger as well as the new James Bond movie, NO TIME TO DIE and a total of 164 films from 53 countries. Read all about it here.

HUMANS. CARVED IN STONE. NEW EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM FROM 17th SEPT – 16th JAN: There’s a new exhibition at the Swiss National Museum in Zurich all about the Neolithic stelae from various European countries. It offers a unique insight into the history of the people who inhabited Europe around 6,000 years ago. For more information see here.

Katy Schutte and Rachel Blackman from the UK!

From 24th September to 3rd October, Katy Schutte and Rachel Blackman from the UK are the Ida Improv Artists in Residence at Theater Ida in Zurich. Over seven nights, they will be performing their signature show "Katy & Rach", a completely improvised show about real life, which combines the humour and spontaneity of improvised comedy with the character-driven richness and emotional complexity of modern theatre.

In addition, the 10-day program includes other shows, open jams, a Q&A session and two weekend workshops.

See the full program here: www.theaterida.ch

VIVA FRIDA KAHLO – MAAG HALLE LIGHT 22nd SEPT – 2nd JAN: Taking place at the Lichthalle MAAG this immersive experience combines moving visuals and music portraying the artistic life of Frida Kahlo. Find out more here.

FREE PORTUGUESE WINE TASTING 24th – 25th SEPT IN OERLIKON: How about exploring the world of Portuguese Wine? On 24th and 25th September there will be a very special wine event in Oerlikon to taste wine from Portugal! It will take place in the auditorium of the Czech Center (TCZ) at Binzmühlestrasse 81, Oerlikon on Friday, September 24th from 5pm to 10 pm and on Saturday, September 25th from 3pm to 10pm. Please email info@weineausportugal.ch to reserve your free spot!

JESSE MARCHANT IN ZURICH 27th SEPT AT PHOTOBASTEI: Jesse Marchant will be performing at Photobastei in Zurich on 27th September. Find out more here.

SHUCK’N ROLL AT BERTABAR ZURICH EVERY WEDS IN SEPT: Enjoy delicious Wild Wad Oysters and wonderful wines at affordable prices at the Bertabar in Zurich every Wednesday in September. Bertastraase 26, 8003 Zurich Tel: 044 461 50 50 See details here.

ROCK THE OPERA AT THE TONHALLE 10th OCTOBER: Don’t miss this great Rock the Opera evening at the newly renovated Tonhalle in Zurich with songs from Pink Floyd, U2, Queen, Deep Purple etc on 10th October beginning at 7pm. See more details here.

ZURICH WINE FESTIVAL 12th – 16th OCTOBER AT THE CUBE ALTSTETTEN: You will also have the opportunity to taste the Wines of Portugal from 12th – 16th October at the Zurich Wine Festival taking place at the Cube in Altstetten. See more here.

STREET FOOD CONTINUES AT MICAS GARTEN UNTIL 15th OCT: The Zurich Street Food Festival has finished. However, Street Food continues at MICAS Garten at Badenerstrasse 790 in Zurich with space for up to 900 people and for 200 under cover. A great place to visit on a summer’s evening. Take a look here.

JUCKER FARM PUMPKIN EXHIBITION UNTIL 31st OCT: The latest Pumpkin Exhibition is now on at all the Jucker Farm locations and this year’s theme is the Jungle. Take a look here to see photos and find out more.

STEVE MCCURRY PHOTO EXHIBITION ON NOW TILL 20th OCTOBER: The World of Steve McCurry Photo exhibition continues at the MAAG Halle Zurich until 20th October. Read all about this great photographic exhibition here.

See a short video of the exhibition here:

BRITISH SWISS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE EVENTS: Check out all the upcoming events at the British Swiss Chamber fo Commerce. Take a look here.

FLOAT DOWN THE LIMMAT: If you find a sunny day before it starts getting too cold, it’s great fun to float down the Limmat in your rubber dinghy. Read all about this fun experience and (see some of the new regulations for 2021) in this article here. SIMPLY ZURICH – FREE EXHIBITION AT THE LANDESMUSEUM: Did you know that there is a FREE exhibition all about Zurich that you can view at the Landesmuseum. Called Simply Zurich you can read all about it here. 12 GREAT PARKS TO VISIT IN ZURICH: Check out these 12 wonderful parks in Zurich. Read all about them here.

SkinApart Zurich – Bodyshaping Offer

You are the architect of your body; shape your body and lift up your soul …

SkinApart offers body contouring at its best

"4 plus 1 Tesla Shape Package"

Lympahtic stimulation and Bio Scan included

CHF 2,950 until 15th September

Katja speaks German & English & practices in Falkenstrasse in Zurich (& Beckenried & Emmetten)

For more information contact Katja Annemarie Block on 044 203 28 29 or 076 481 82 07

THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: With the weather forecast not looking great for the upcoming week you may need this guide! Take a look here.

TOP THINGS TO DO FOR KIDS & TEENS IN ZURICH: Check out our list of top things to do for children and teenagers in Zurich. Take a look here.

A TRIP TO MOUNT PILATUS: A trip to Mount Pilatus offers breathtaking views and always makes for a great trip. Read all about it here.

6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: Have a look at these great hiking suggestions just around 60 minutes from Zurich. Take a look at a selection of 6 circular hikes here.

31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: We have put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.

EXPATS

NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.

MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.

FIND OUT ALL ABOUT PUBLIC TRANSPORT IN ZURICH HERE: Tips on the different public transport options and types of tickets available in Zurich. Read the details here.

SHARED LAUNDRY FACILITIES: Find yourself sharing laundry facilities in your new apartment? Find out all about this Swiss phenomenon here.

SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.

EXCHANGING YOUR DRIVING LICENCE: As soon as you arrive in Switzerland and receive your Ausweis, you should make arrangement to exchange your driving licence. See all the steps you need to undertake here.

LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.

RECOMMENDED HAIRDRESSERS: See our list of recommended hairdressers in Zurich here.

TRANSITIONING TO SWITZERLAND WITH CHILDREN: Top tips when transitioning to Switzerland with children. Read the article here.

CORONA UPDATES

Please note that some of the Covid Vaccination Centres have closed but there are also a number of mobile centres – so if you’re not yet vaccinated check to see if there is one near you.

CHEAPEST COVID PCR TEST FOR TRAVEL: If you’re looking for a Saliva / PCR Test I think we’ve found the cheapest one in Zurich at CHF 119. See details here along with many other options.

LATEST COVID MEASURES: Please see the latest information including Quarantine information regarding the Corona measures in Switzerland by checking the Swiss Government BAG website for the most recent updates.

