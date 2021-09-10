Zurich Film Festival is Back for its 17th Edition in 2021

Zurich Film Festival is Back for its 17th Edition in 2021! There will 38 debut works screening as well as the James Bond movie, NO TIME TO DIE, one of the most anticipated films for years. In total there will be 164 films from 53 countries. In addition 38 films have been nominated in the Golden Eye contest. What’s more, Sharon Stone, Paolo Sorrentino and Paul Schrader are expected in Zurich and the city will be buzzing!

Tunisia is Focus Country

This year’s focus country is Tunisia and there is also a series of films dedicated to the topic of sexuality to complete the very diverse program.

164 Films Including 25 International Premieres

The selected 164 films were chosen from around 3,500 submissions and include 25 world or international premieres and five European premieres. Artistic Director Christian Junge said “We’re celebrating Hollywood’s comeback. Last year the studios held back a lot of productions because of the pandemic, now we can present several of these highly anticipated titles to the audience, including NO TIME TO DIE, the last James Bond adventure with Daniel Craig as 007”. The film is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga who showed his debut film, SIN NOMBRE, at ZFF.

James Bond Swiss Premiere Right After London Screening

In an interesting twist, the Zurich Film Festival will be screening the Bond movie to its Swiss audience shortly after the premiere in London.

The film will be shown at the newly renovated Zurich Congress Center where there are up to 1,300 seats, a 16 by 6.7 metre screen and over 40 loudspeakers.

Other highlights include the thriller THE CARD COUNTER by Paul Schrader ( who wrote the scripts for Scorsese’s masterpieces TAXI DRIVER and RAGING BULL), Ridley Scott’s THE LAST DUEL and Wes Anderson’s THE FRENCH DISPATCH.”

Gala Selection

The Gala Film Selection consists of 35 tiles which include Jane Campion – THE POWER OF THE DOG, Asghar Farhadi – A HERO, Pablo Larraín – SPENCER and Paolo Sorrentino – È STATA LA MANO DI DIO / THE HAND OF GOD or Todd Haynes – THE VELVET UNDERGROUND. Acting star Maggie Gyllenhaal’s debut – THE LOST DAUGHTER will also be screened.

22 Swiss Films

There are 22 Swiss films including the topical thriller UND MORGEN SEID IHR TOT, ADOLF MUSCHG – THE OTHER and HARALD NAEGELI – THE SPRAYER OF ZURICH.

Don’t miss the works of three young directors from French-speaking Switzerland whose films will be screened at the festival – Andreas Fontana (AZOR), Frédéric Baillif (LA MIF) and the 24-year-old child prodigy Edwin Charmillot (MOMENTUM, world premiere).

Children’s Films at Zurich Film Festival

Children are not forgotten at Zurich Film Festival and there is plenty of choice of kid’s movies too.

So Many Films For All Tastes

After the James Bond movie, one film I’m looking forward to seeing is the European premiere of the documentary THE REAL CHARLIE CHAPLIN which will be shown in the presence of Charlie Chaplin’s daughter Geraldine Chaplin. However, there are so many films for all tastes – so why not take a look at the listings which went live on the ZFF website at 12 noon on 9th September. You can the full program on the website – see below.

Sharon Stone At Zurich Film Festival

And of course one of the biggest highlights will be Sharon Stone receiving her Golden Icon Award at the ZFF.

Zurich Film Festival

When: 23rd September to 3rd October 2021

Tickets: From Monday, September 13th, from 12 noon on the ZFF website & at ticket booth in Paradeplatz

