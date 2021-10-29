Family & Business Portraits with Professional Photographer Carmen.photo

Family & Business Portraits Photographer Carmen.photo!

WIN A FAMILY PORTRAIT FOR CHRISTMAS OR A HEADSHOT FOR A CV

Enter our contest to win a voucher for a Family Portrait worth CHF 350 or for a Business Portrait worth CHF 290 with Zurich photographer www.Carmen.photo.

Family Portrait

A picture the say, is worth a thousand words. Family portraits are especially precious as they give you the opportunity to capture a moment in time and save it forever. Christmas and birthdays are especially good times to record milestones and family groups – and how better than with a family portrait?

Business Portrait

If you’re updating your CV and your LinkedIn profile a good headshot photograph is vital. It is one of the most important things people notice within the first few seconds. You need a photo which is up to date, accurate and gives the opportunity for your personality to shine through. Carmen is particularly skilled at taking head shots and business photos and has the talent for capturing you at your best.

Baby and First Birthday Photos

In addition, Carmen also specialises in taking baby photos, Cake Smash Photos and children’s birthday photos.

About Carmen.Photo

Carmen Sirboiu is a passionate and skilled photographer with her own studio in Zurich. As well as photo shoots in the studio, Carmen is also happy to take photographs on location and outdoors. She is always ready to discuss your suggestions, to listen to your concerns and to work with you to create the best shots and memories that you will treasure. Please feel free to email here on +41 78 884 64 00 or email here here.

Enter the Contest Here

Simply email us here with a) your full name and the b) word Carmen.Photo in the the Subject Line of the email.

Good luck! Contest Closes midnight on Monday 15th November 2021.

Carmen’s Details

Tel: +41 78 884 64 00

Email: info@carmen.photo

Carmen’s Photo Studio Address: Streitholzstrasse 7, 8057 Zürich

Website: www.Carmen.photo

For more information please visit www.Carmen.photo

