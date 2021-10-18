Heart Beats Art Charity Exhibition in Zurich

#HeartBeatsTour Switzerland at Zurich HB From 17th – 27th October

If you’ve been to Bern recently you may have seen an exhibition of colourful hearts on the Bundesplatz in the city. Those beautiful hearts were created for a charity called Heart Beats and the exhibition has now moved from Bern to Zurich.

They are now located inside the hall of Zurich Main Station and will be in situ until 27th October – so do pop over and see them when you’re next catching a train there.

The project was set up by Claudia Knie and Carolina Caroli’s to raise money to support young people in need. Each of the hearts is unique with a different colour, shape, size and pattern.

They will all be auctioned off and distributed by the charity Swiss Solidarity at the end of the Swiss Heart Beats Tour. All money raised will go to providing help for young people, especially those who have suffered so much due to the pandemic.

There are just over 60 heart sculptures and each one is made out of synthetic resin ad then painted by artists and children. The auction will take place online, the proceeds will benefit young people who were victims of domestic violence during the Corona period or who had to experience the loss of their training position.

The project comes after the successful campaign to protect Asian Elephants, which took place in various locations in Switzerland about 18 month ago. The Elefant Sculpture exhibition was also located at Zurich Main Station and you can read about it here.

This time the project went from conception to completion in just 5 months with a lot of hard work. So do try and support it by coming to see it. You can further support the campaign by purchasing from a selection of “heart merchandise” which is on sale at the on-site shop. Alternatively you can make a donation via Swiss Solidarity online here.

The Heart Beats Tour exhibition is free of charge and open to all. It can be viewed in Zurich from 17th – 27th October and then from 8th – 14th November it will move to the main square in in Rapperswil, Fischmarktplatz.

To find out more about the project and to see how you can help visit www.heartbeats-tour.com.

Heart Beats Tour Switzerland

Zurich Main Station: From 17th – 27th October and then from

Fischmarktplatz, Rapperswil: 8th – 14th November

Website: www.heartbeats-tour.com.

You can see a short video on Instagram here:

*** Articles You May Like ***

*****************************