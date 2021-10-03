Hoch Y’brig Panorama Hike and Ridge Walk

Hiking Not Far From Zurich at Hoch Y’Brig

Hoch Y’brig offers easy access to great hikes and stunning views. It may be a location that is best known for its winter sport, but it is well worth exploring in the summer and autumn. A combination of gondola and/or chairlifts quickly deliver you to the ridge which provides stunning views over peaks in Schwyz, Uri and Glarus as well as Lake Lucern. The path between the Sternen and Spirstock chair lifts is wide and relatively flat making it accessible to pushchairs and younger children or older relatives. It also offers the best views. This hike includes a route with the descent down from the ridge.

The broad ridge path between Sternen and Spirstock

To get to the ridge from the valley without hiking up you need to take either the Weglosen gondola or the Laucheren chairlift, before catching the Sternen chairlift for the final section to the ridge. We started at the Laucheren chairlift to Steinboden and then walked 30 minutes to the base of the Sternen chairlift. This is easy walking along a wide track and clearly signposted to the Sternen chairlift. After taking the Sternen chairlift to the ridge we turned right and followed the broad track to Spirstock. On the way there were impressive views off the ridge, especially to our left. At Spirstock there is a dramatic lookout point above the chairlift and a restaurant just below.

Looking back at the ridge

After an early lunch break here we carried on the high path to the Laucheren chapel at which point we turned right heading down hill. You soon come to a junction with the easier path to your right. We took the red and white trail on the left which climbed initially before descending, at times quite steeply, back to the Laucheren chairlift at Steinboden.

A break in the clouds at Spirstock

Looking down at the Laucheren chapel and Gross Mythen peaking up from the clouds

To avoid the descent altogether you could catch the Spirstock chairlift down and take the easy path either to the Laucheren chairlift or the Weglosen gondola. Alternatively, you could walk down the gentler path from the chapel (keeping right when we went left) or take the footpath from the chapel that doubles back under the Spirstock chairlift and gently makes its way back to the gondola.

The path back down to the Laucheren chairlift at Steinboden

Access

This route relies on the Hoch Y’brig mountain transport and it is worth checking that it is running before you set out. The 2021 summer season runs until 24th October, however the operation is weather dependent. The information line has a recorded message from 7am daily giving details of which facilities are open. Tel. +41 55 414 17 56. The message is in Swiss German. Alternatively check out the Hoch Ybrig website although this can take longer to update. The website also lists which restaurants and other facilities are open.

Tickets

Daypasses cost CHF 20 which gives you access to all the open mountain transport. Children up to the age of 15 years are free and dogs are CHF 5. GA, HalbTax and Juniorkarte are not valid. (Summer 2021 prices)

Parking

There are large parking areas at the Laucheren chairlift and at the Weglosen gondola.

Laucheren chairlift: Laucherenstrasse, Oberiberg – Take a look here.

Weglosen gondola: Waagtalstrasse, Unteriberg – Take a look here.

Please see the map of Hoch Y’Brig showing the gondolas here:

Overview of this hike:

Distance: 7.5km

Ascent: 250m

Descent: 600m

Time: 2.5 – 3 hours

Please note that the gondolas continue until 24th October for the Summer/Aumumn Season 2021!

For more information visit the Hoch Y’Brig website here.

Please see the map courtesy of SwitzerlandMobility here:

Article and all photos kindly provided by Rhoda Richardson

Rhoda worked as a journalist in Luxembourg and the UK before moving into the not for profit sector. She now lives in Switzerland where leads hiking and snowshoeing groups.

