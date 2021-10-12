James Bond and Other Highlights of Zurich Film Festival 2021

James Bond and Other Highlights of Zurich Film Festival

If you missed the Zurich Film Festival the other week here are some of the many highlights which caught our eye. We’ve selected 3 films which really made an impression on us – but there were so many others that we enjoyed – and we hope that you discovered many films that you enjoyed too. In all there were 167 films from 53 countries showing.

Another highlight was Sharon Stone coming to Zurich to collect here Golden Icon award.

Sharon Stone Receives Her Golden Icon Award at Zurich Film Festival

Sharon Stone was awarded the Golden Icon award for her contribution to cinema. This is the Zurich Film Festival’s most prestigious accolade and it moved her to tears. She said that the the lifetime achievement award was the greatest honour of her career. The 63 year old looked resplendent in a golden gown and gave a very moving acceptance speech. She also hosted one of the Masters events where she gave insights on what she had learned over the years in her profession.

You can see ore pictures of Sharon Stone here.

James Bond Movie – No Time to Die

Daniel Craig’s Last 007

After some considerable delay caused by Covid, the 25th James Bond Movie, and Daniel Craig`s last as 007, No Time to Die was premiered at the Zurich Film Festival. This epic movie contains all the usual Bond style action, gadgets, cars, villains and heroes. However, the opening sequence has two tracks, one looking back at the challenging childhood of Bond`s most recent love (Dr Swann from Spectre) and the second tracking Bond`s visit to the grave of a former love, Vesper Lynd from Casino Royale.

The opening sequence runs for 26 minutes before the opening titles run. The main film opens with Bond enjoying a tranquil post service life in Jamaica, then old friend Felix Leiter (CAI) shows up asking for his help. The mission, to rescue a kidnapped scientist, not surprisingly turns out to be more complicated than expected and involves a dangerous new technology developed by MI6 that has been stolen by the Spectre organisation under the leadership of Ernst Blofeld (even though he is in an ultra-secure UK prison, and is then hijacked by a Spectre break away villain. Bond is drawn back into the service once more to save the world with the help of more old friends; M, Q, Moneypenny and a new female agent who has replaced Bond within the service. It also re-units Bond and Swann. The film draws to its dramatic and unexpected conclusion on an island in waters disputed between Russia and China.

No Time to Die is well worth watching, the time flies so I didn’t find the length an issue. A great quality conclusion to Daniel Craig`s incarnation of Bond.

You can see the Trailer of No Time To Die here:

The Last Bus

The Last Bus features the amazing 64 year old actor Timothy Spall. In the film he played (very convincingly) a man in his 90s. It was a touching movie, beautifully executed and Spall was simply wonderful. In several places you could hear sniffles and rustles as people searched in their pockets for hankies.

A movie “feel good” movie and definitely worth watching. You can see a video of Timothy Spall talking about the film and the part he plays here.

See the Trailer for The Last Bus here.

Und Morgen Seid Ihr Tot / Tomorrow You Will Be Dead

This true life story of the taking of two Swiss hostages as they were kidnapped by the Taliban was extremely gripping and very moving. At the end of the film as well as seeing the film director Michael Steiner and other members of the cast, we actually saw and met the real life female hostage Daniela Widmer.

It was amazing to hear her explain how well the film had been executed and seeing her emotion as she re-lived the horrendous moments right after the film. It was a real privilege to meet both the director and the actual hostage and I thought it was an excellent film. It was in German but there was quite a lot in English too as the Taliban communicated with the hostages in English. You can see the trailer for Zurich Film Festival with some excerpts of Michael Steiner speaking in German here.

You can see the trailer for Und Morgen Seid Ihr Tot here:

The Zurich Film Festival Award Night

As always, the Zurich Film Festival Awards Night is a glamorous affair and this year was no exception. The Opera House was illuminated in an array of colours and the green carpet was alive with sequins and sparkles. Pulling off a Film Festival in the midst of a pandemic is no mean feat and the organisers looked truly relieved that they had got to the penultimate day without any major pandemic issues. Visit the ZFF website here to see the list of winning films.

The Next Zurich Film Festival

The next Zurich Film Festival will take place next September / October 2022. More information to follow closer to the event, but you can always check out the Zurich Film Festival website here.

Article by R. Fryer

