Pipilotti Rist Art Installation at the Kunsthaus Zurich

Pipilotti Rist Art in Zurich

Pipilotti Rist Experimental Art Installations

The Swiss artist Elisabeth Rist is better known by the name Pipilotti Rist and has created a number of highly acclaimed  experimental video art and art installations. One of her art installations is currently on view at the new wing of the Kunsthaus Zurich. Colourful, mesmerising and ethereal, I found it to be really beautiful.

Colour, Music & Movement

It is accompanied by sounds from a slighty trance-like musical track which makes it extremely relaxing to watch. There is something very magical about it. The colours change through all shades from lilac and pink through to deep red and blue. There is a little path to walk through the installation with seating so you can watch the display and stay longer to enjoy it.

It’s popular with all young and old alike and when I was there there were plenty of young children enjoying the display.

It’s a really enjoyable audio visual experience and totally relaxing. 

The Kunsthaus - Switzerland’s Largest Art Museum

Where: First floor of the New Wing of the Kunsthaus Zurich

Address: Heimplatz 1, 8001 Zürich

Tel:  044 253 84 84

Visit the Kunsthaus website here

See this short 15 second video clip of the Light installation here

Additional Outdoor Pilpilotti Rist Nightime Installation

The Kunsthaus Extension Zurich

Outside the Kunsthaus between the new wing and the original building there is another of Pipilotti’s Art Installations,. This outdoor one is called “Tastenden Lichter” is a series of projected coloured lights which starts up as soon as dusk falls. You can see a video explaining all about it here. 

*** Articles You May Like ***

The Kunsthaus Zurich & Its New Wing by David Chipperfield Architects

Grossmünster

Simply Zurich Exhibition – All You Ever Wanted To Know About Zurich

Viva Frida Kahlo Immersive Experience Zurich

Humans. Carved in Stone. Exhibition at the Landesmuseum Zurich

