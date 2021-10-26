Pipilotti Rist Art Installation at the Kunsthaus Zurich
Pipilotti Rist Experimental Art Installations
The Swiss artist Elisabeth Rist is better known by the name Pipilotti Rist and has created a number of highly acclaimed experimental video art and art installations. One of her art installations is currently on view at the new wing of the Kunsthaus Zurich. Colourful, mesmerising and ethereal, I found it to be really beautiful.
Colour, Music & Movement
It is accompanied by sounds from a slighty trance-like musical track which makes it extremely relaxing to watch. There is something very magical about it. The colours change through all shades from lilac and pink through to deep red and blue. There is a little path to walk through the installation with seating so you can watch the display and stay longer to enjoy it.
It’s popular with all young and old alike and when I was there there were plenty of young children enjoying the display.
It’s a really enjoyable audio visual experience and totally relaxing.
Pipilotti Rist Art Installation
Where: First floor of the New Wing of the Kunsthaus Zurich
Address: Heimplatz 1, 8001 Zürich
Tel: 044 253 84 84
Visit the Kunsthaus website here
See this short 15 second video clip of the Light installation here
Additional Outdoor Pilpilotti Rist Nightime Installation
Outside the Kunsthaus between the new wing and the original building there is another of Pipilotti’s Art Installations,. This outdoor one is called “Tastenden Lichter” is a series of projected coloured lights which starts up as soon as dusk falls. You can see a video explaining all about it here.
