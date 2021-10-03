Swiss Swiss Start Up bluu Launches Eco-Friendly Laundry Detergent Sheets

Wash your clothes ecologically, wash Bluu

Swiss Swiss Start Up bluu Launches Eco-Friendly Laundry Detergent Sheets

Most of us are doing out bit to try to be as sustainable as possible these days. We’re avoiding plastic bags, re-using paper bags and recycling everything we can. However, one thing we often overlook is washing detergent. Those great big plastic bottles full of liquid detergent travel miles to get us, take up huge amounts of storage space and are definitely not very green!

Laundry Detergent Sheets From Swiss Start Up bluu

Luckily for us, a new Swiss start up and been working on this and has come up with an innovative solution – “bluu” laundry detergent sheets.

These feather lights strips are a sustainable alternative to conventional detergents and both practical and plastic-free. Although it’s still fairly new on the market, bluu is already growing rapidly and attracting a lot of attention.

I’ve been testing the bluu detergent sheets out and am really impressed. They don’t take up much space in my laundry room, they wash well and they don’t leave any residue on the fabric. I also like the smell of the alpine fragranced sheets as they are fresh but not overpowering.

Bluu Detergent Sheets Only Weigh 3 Grams and Save 95% C02 Emissions

The bluu laundry sheets weigh just three grams and are 20 times lighter than conventional detergents. As a result they save 95 percent less CO2 emissions during transport. What’s more, they come packaged in cardboard, free from microplastics, palm oil, preservatives and bleaching agents – and are biodegradable. Most importantly they are easy to use.

Bluu Founders Marko Vidmar and Roman Stämpfli

Founded by Marko Vidmar and Roman Stämpfli (above), bluu’s mission is to make detergents in plastic bottles a thing of the past. If Marko and Roman have their way, heavy environmentally unfriendly detergent bottles will no longer be used – and the future will be bluu!

Bluu’s Packaging

Bluu ‘s packaging is 100 percent biodegradable and 100 percent recyclable. 1 percent of all sales go to the organization “Viva con Agua”, which campaigns for clean, safe drinking water for everyone.

2 Options – Fragrance – Free and Alpine Fresh Fragrance

The detergent sheets come in two variations – alpine scent (Alpenfrische) and fragrance-free. They are available on the website www.bluuwash.com at just CHF 19.90 francs for 60 sheets, CHF 49.90 for 180 sheets and CHF 94.90 for 360 sheets. All prices include shipping. You can even set up a recurring subscription so that you don’t run out.

Easy To Use for Machine and Hand Wash

Bluu laundry sheets are easy to use. One strip of ultra-concentrated detergent is enough for one wash. Bluu works for all your washes be they white, dark or coloured and is suitable for use at temperatures between 20 to 95 ° C. The sheets can be used for washing almost all textiles including wool, down and cashmere. You simply place the detergent sheet on top of your laundry in the drum, close the door and press the button. If you have items which are stained, pre-treat the stains by rubbing gently with hand soap first, and then wash as usual with bluu. You can even use bluu strips for hand washing clothing too.

Ideal For Holidays Too

They are also ideal if you’re going on holiday and need to wash clothes on the go. No need to worry about taking any liquids with you and bluu laundry sheets are as light as a feather!

Bluu is a Fast growing Brand

Since the launch a few months ago, bluu has been quick to attract customers. After all, what’s not to like? They are light, easy to store, easy to use, environmentally friendly and they are already the best-selling detergent at Galaxus. They also have more than 1,300 customer reviews on their website with an average of 4.8 out of 5 stars.

Where To Buy

The bluu laundry sheets are available from bluu’s online shop www.bluuwash.com from CHF 19.90 (60 detergent sheets) in the “Alpine freshness” and “Fragrance free” versions as well as in over 300 shops and various online platforms such as Galaxus and brack.ch.

So if you’d like to find out more about this very sustainable new washing alternative please visit www.bluuwash.com and why not give them a try?

This is a sponsored article in conjunction with bluu, however all opinions are entirely my own

*** Articles You May Like ***

****************************