Tasting Glenmorangie A Tale Of Winter with Dr Bill Lumsden at the Dolder Grand As the golden leaves of October were glowing in the warm evening light I took the Dolderbahn up the hill to the Dolder Grand to enjoy a cosy evening learning all about a very interesting golden spirit – whisky. Dr Bill Lumsden, Director of Distilling, Whisky Creation and Whisky Stocks at Glenmorangie was our host and whisky expert. After taking the lift to the 4th floor, we convened in Suite 4119 to learn all about this precious drink and in particular to find out all about the latest limited edition of Glenmorangie Whisky – “A Tale of Winter”. To start the evening off, we enjoyed a whisky cocktail on the balcony and witnessed a spectacular sunset across Zurich and towards the lake. There was a choice of warming whisky cocktails to choose from: A Winter Apple Toddy with apple juice, honey and X by Glenmorangie, Mulled Morangie with Glühwein, apple juice and Glenmorangie Lasanta, Fireside Mule with ginger beer, apple juice and Glenmorangie original, Pumpkin Scotch Latte with espresso, foamed milk and Glenmorangie original and Quinta Hot Chocolate with dark chocolate, cream and Glenmorangie Quinta Ruban. Of course if you preferred something cold, there was a Winter Old Fashioned with Demerara sugar, angostura bitter and X by Glenmorangie. The Dolder had prepared some delicious and very light bites for us to enjoy during the tasting … We then went took our seats in the suite where Dr Bill sat by the roaring fire and in true Scottish style enjoyed a “fireside chat” over a wee dram.

Dr Bill had made whisky his life’s purpose for many many years and it was wonderful to listen to him regaling us with anecdotes and telling us all about the production of whisky. He explained how in America whisky is made using using brand new oak barrels, which are only used once. In Scotland, however, old oak wine barrels are used. He told stories about various experiments he had tried out with whisky. One example was the time he had used Brazilian cherry wood for the barrels – and how it had been disastrous as the favours really did not go with the whisky. He explained how whiskies are filtered and how this affects the “texture” of the whisky, and how in his opinion some companies use too harsh a filter.

After enjoying a cocktail or two, Dr Bill guided us through a tasting of A Tale Of Winter. After nosing the whisky we were instructed to take a mouthful of neat whisky and swirl it around for as long as possible before swallowing. This way you get to fully appreciate the characteristics whilst at the same time acclimatising your mouth to the strong liquor. Next we were asked to adding a splash of water (17 drops via a pipette) to “release the serpent”.

This allows the top notes and the flavours to be unleashed. We also got some tips on the best way to appreciate whisky. He told us to try it neat or with a splash of water or alternatively on the rocks with a couple of big rocks of ice. He told us definitely not to use crushed ice as that ruins the flavour! One of his favourite ways of drinking Glenmorangie he told us, was with ginger ale and a squeeze of lime juice.

We had a few breaks to try different cocktails and different combinations of flavours and it was amazing to see the different types of both hot and cold cocktails could be created using a Tale Of Winter.

A Tale of Winter is Finished in Marsala wine casks from Sicily

A Tale of Winter is a 13 year old single malt whisky. It is finished in Marsala wine casks from Sicily. The Marsala brings about a variety of flavours from fruit and honey, cocoa dust, flakes of red pepper and chunks of brazil nut toffee. There is even a warm wintery finish that swirls with a touch of cinnamon, ginger and clove.

It was such a pleasure and an honour to listen to Dr Bill, a real expert in whisky and to get an insight into his work in the creation of new whiskies. So if you’re interested in finding out more about “A Tale of Winter” you will be pleased to know that it is available to purchase as a Limited Edition. It make for the perfect Winter warmer and brings to mind snug evenings spent in front of the fire whilst it snows outside.