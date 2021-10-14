Home » Museums » The Kunsthaus Zurich & Its New Wing by David Chipperfield Architects
Arts and EntertainmentFamilyMuseumsThings To Do

The Kunsthaus Zurich & Its New Wing by David Chipperfield Architects

The Kunsthaus Zurich - Switzerland Largest Art Museum

by newinzurich
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

The Kunsthaus Zurich & Its New Wing by David Chipperfield Architects

The Kunsthaus Zurich & Its New Wing by David Chipperfield Architects

The Kunsthaus – Switzerland’s Largest Art Museum

The much anticipated new wing of the Kunsthaus Art Museum in Zurich finally opened on 9th October 2021. The project was designed and undertaken by top architect firm David Chipperfield and they began work in 2015. Now that it has opened, together with the rest of the Kunsthaus, the building now constitutes Switzerland’s largest art museum.

The Kunsthaus Zurich

The Kunsthaus Zurich regularly presents exciting new exhibitions. In addition, its permanent collection includes masterpieces by Alberto Giacometti and other Swiss artists. In addition there is a Classical Modernist section along with an area dedicated to Old Masters and Contemporary art.
The Kunsthaus houses several works of international significance including paintings by Edvard Munch, Van Gogh, Picasso and leading Expressionists including many works by Claude Monet and Marc Chagall. There is also a significant number fo works by modern artists such as Rothko, Merz, Twombly, Beuys, Bacon and Baselitz.
The Kunsthaus Zurich & Its New Wing by David Chipperfield Architects

The New Wing of the Kunsthaus Zurich

The new extension is bold and impressive and it features four main areas:

  • art of the 1960s and later
  • the Emil Bührle Collection
  • medium-sized temporary exhibitions
  • a central entrance hall – a new public space in which to experience art

This new public art space offers a the ability to view a vast amount of additional art in a stunning setting. There are more facilities and it’s definitely worth taking a trip to see this impressive new building as soon as you can.

The Kunsthaus Extension Zurich

Kunsthaus Zurich

Address: Heimplatz, 8001 Zürich

Tel: +41 44 253 84 84

Open: Tuesday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday from 10am till 6pm & Wednesday & Thursday from 10am till 8pm

Admission: CHF 23 / CHF 18 (concessions and groups), including the collection.

Admission free to visitors under the age of 17.

Audio guides are available with information on more than 200 important pieces.

Website: For more information visit the Kunsthaus website here.

See directions on Google Maps here.

*** Articles You May Like ***

Viva Frida Kahlo Immersive Experience Zurich

Grossmünster

Humans. Carved in Stone. Exhibition at the Landesmuseum Zurich

Fashion, Style and History – A Visit to The Textile Museum St Gallen

*****************************

You may also like

Visiting Phuket As Thailand Re-Opens For Tourism

What’s On In Zurich Early to Mid October...

Viva Frida Kahlo Immersive Experience Zurich

Swiss Start Up Bluu Launches Eco-Friendly Laundry Detergent...

Hoch Y’brig Panorama Hike and Ridge Walk

What’s On In Zurich Early October 2021

Zurich Street Food Festival Summer / Autumn 2021

Sharon Stone Receives Golden Icon Award At Zurich...

What’s On In Zurich Late September 2021

Humans. Carved in Stone. Exhibition at the Landesmuseum...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus
Malcare WordPress Security