The Kunsthaus Zurich & Its New Wing by David Chipperfield Architects
The Kunsthaus – Switzerland’s Largest Art Museum
The much anticipated new wing of the Kunsthaus Art Museum in Zurich finally opened on 9th October 2021. The project was designed and undertaken by top architect firm David Chipperfield and they began work in 2015. Now that it has opened, together with the rest of the Kunsthaus, the building now constitutes Switzerland’s largest art museum.
The Kunsthaus Zurich
The New Wing of the Kunsthaus Zurich
The new extension is bold and impressive and it features four main areas:
- art of the 1960s and later
- the Emil Bührle Collection
- medium-sized temporary exhibitions
- a central entrance hall – a new public space in which to experience art
This new public art space offers a the ability to view a vast amount of additional art in a stunning setting. There are more facilities and it’s definitely worth taking a trip to see this impressive new building as soon as you can.
Kunsthaus Zurich
Address: Heimplatz, 8001 Zürich
Tel: +41 44 253 84 84
Open: Tuesday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday from 10am till 6pm & Wednesday & Thursday from 10am till 8pm
Admission: CHF 23 / CHF 18 (concessions and groups), including the collection.
Admission free to visitors under the age of 17.
Audio guides are available with information on more than 200 important pieces.
Website: For more information visit the Kunsthaus website here.
See directions on Google Maps here.
