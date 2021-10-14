The Kunsthaus Zurich & Its New Wing by David Chipperfield Architects

The Kunsthaus – Switzerland’s Largest Art Museum

The much anticipated new wing of the Kunsthaus Art Museum in Zurich finally opened on 9th October 2021. The project was designed and undertaken by top architect firm David Chipperfield and they began work in 2015. Now that it has opened, together with the rest of the Kunsthaus, the building now constitutes Switzerland’s largest art museum.

The Kunsthaus Zurich

The Kunsthaus Zurich regularly presents exciting new exhibitions. In addition, its permanent collection includes masterpieces by Alberto Giacometti and other Swiss artists. In addition there is a Classical Modernist section along with an area dedicated to Old Masters and Contemporary art.

The Kunsthaus houses several works of international significance including paintings by Edvard Munch, Van Gogh, Picasso and leading Expressionists including many works by Claude Monet and Marc Chagall. There is also a significant number fo works by modern artists such as Rothko, Merz, Twombly, Beuys, Bacon and Baselitz.

The New Wing of the Kunsthaus Zurich

The new extension is bold and impressive and it features four main areas:

art of the 1960s and later

the Emil Bührle Collection

medium-sized temporary exhibitions

a central entrance hall – a new public space in which to experience art

This new public art space offers a the ability to view a vast amount of additional art in a stunning setting. There are more facilities and it’s definitely worth taking a trip to see this impressive new building as soon as you can.

Kunsthaus Zurich

Address: Heimplatz, 8001 Zürich

Tel: +41 44 253 84 84

Open: Tuesday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday from 10am till 6pm & Wednesday & Thursday from 10am till 8pm

Admission: CHF 23 / CHF 18 (concessions and groups), including the collection. Admission free to visitors under the age of 17.

Audio guides are available with information on more than 200 important pieces.

Website: For more information visit the Kunsthaus website here.

See directions on Google Maps here.

