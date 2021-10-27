Home » Museums » The Stunning ENEA Tree Museum in Jona Rapperswil
The Stunning ENEA Tree Museum in Jona Rapperswil

ENEA BAUMMUSEUM, RAPPERSWIL–JONA

by newinzurich
0 comment
0
Hublot: The Art Of Fusion at Enzo Enea park Rapperswil

The Tree Museum Not Far From Zurich

Did you know that there is such a thing as a Tree Museum? Well there is – and it’s not too far from Zurich and makes for a great half day outing. It’s called the Enea Tree Museum and it occupies a huge 75,000 m² park located just off Lake Zurich in Rapperswil-Jona in Switzerland.

With over 50 trees from more than 25 species there is plenty to admire and learn about. There are also lots of sculptures by leading international artists.

Swiss landscape architect Enzo Enea created the museum with the idea of wanting to “show people what a tree really is and help them to understand what trees mean to us.” He began the project by saving trees which were under threat of being cut down on construction sites throughout Switzerland twenty years ago, and the project progressed into a real passion.

The Enea Tree Museum opened its door to visitors in 2010 and is filled with trees exclusively from species from our climatic zone. It is all beautifully landscaped with stunning architecture, art and design. Today it is very popular as an event venue both during the day and in the evening.

Some of the trees are over 100 years old and in total there are over 3000 specially selected trees across the entire Enea landscape architecture complex.

The ENEA Tree Museum is open to the public and guided tours can be booked.

It’s a fascinating exhibition which is definitely worth a visit!

*** With thanks to Liz Kaman for all the photos ***

Address: 12 Buechstrasse, 8645 Jona SG

Tickets: Adults CHF 15, Goops of 10 or more CHF 12

Opening Times:

March to October
Tuesday to Friday 9am – 6pm
Saturday 10am – 5pm

November to February
Tuesday to Friday 9am – 5.30pm
Saturday 10am – 4pm

Tel: +41 55 225 55 55

Email: info@enea.ch

Vist the ENEA website here

See here for Google Directions

See Enea Tree Museum on Google Maps here:

