Winter Opening! Time To Get Kitted Out For Skiing at Sport Shop Time Out

It’s the time of year when the leaves are turning golden and thoughts are turning to a Winter full of snow and skiing. One of the best ways of coping with all the stress of the past year could definitely be to head to the mountains and enjoy some wonderful skiing!

Sport Shop Time Out Great Range & Now Have Stöckli too!

So now is the time to get kitted up for ski gear and one of the best places in the Zurich area for families and individuals is Sport Shop Time Out in Uster. Not only do they have a great range (including the newest technology and innovations) in ski wear, boots and ski equipment but they also have a lot of expertise! In addition, they have recently partnered with Stöckli Skis and they have some very special offers on! One of these is that if you buy a new Stöckli Ski – Set you will receive a Time Out – Bonus” worth CHF 100.

Top Quality Friendly Service ( In English)

What’s more they all speak English, and offer a very friendly and personalised service. As a customer myself I can say that they have helped me out on so many occasions – and they have some amazing rental deals for children! The are also fantastic when you need to change the boots mid season for any reason, if for example your children’s feet have grown unexpectedly, or if you have any issues or questions with equipment at all, and are always helpful and full of advice.

Winter Season Start 5th & 6th November 2021

They year the Sport Shop Time Out Winter Season Opening takes place over two days – on Friday 5th November and Saturday 6th November.

It all takes please at their spacious premises in Uster (with car parking spaces right outside). On hand they will have their expert team of professionals to guide you through the maze of what you need and what you don’t, what to rent and what to buy. Usually there is an action-packed day of events with games and entertainment as well as food, drinks and snacks and lots more.

All we need now is the snow

Season Opening At Sport Shop Time Out

When: Friday 5th November & Saturday 6th November 2021

Where: Sports Shop Time Out Uster, Pfäffikerstrasse 30, 8610 Uster

Tel: +41 44 942 06 16

Website: www.sportshop-timeout.ch

Click here for directions to Sport Shop Time Out

See Sport Shop Time Out on Google Maps + Scroll down for some other Autumn / Winter reminders regarding Winter Tyres and the Clocks Going Back

Other Ski & Sports Events

In addition Sport Shop Time Out organise a number of Ski Test Days like the Ski-Test in Davos days from 19th – 22nd November and the Stöckli Ski Test Day in Engleberg on 27th and 28th November. If you’re interested in attending do make sure to sign up when you visit the store as they always get booked up quickly!

Autumn E-Bike Promotion

Sport Shop Time Out are also currently running an Autumn E-Bike promotion with a CHF 500 discount on selected models. Ask in store for details

Winter Tyres Reminder

Whilst you’re reading this, don’t forget that now is the time to change your types from Summer to Winter. It’s a good idea if you can to book ahead with your garage in advance as they tend to get very booked up. Alternatively you could change your tyres yourself.

Tip: Always mark your tyres in chalk with your name or initials in order to make sure there are no mix ups when you come to get your tyres back in the Spring!

Clocks Go Back

Don’t forget that at 3am on Sunday 31st October the clocks go back one hour – so you get an extra hour in bed!

