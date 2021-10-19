Truffle Hunting In Zurich with Emma’s Truffles

You may remember that in Spring I went truffle hunting near Yverdon- Les -Bains. Well the other week I went truffle hunting in Zurich with Thierry from Emmas’s Truffles. Yes, I know, it seems strange to think that you can find truffles in a city like Zurich – but you really can. What’s more we actually did!

We were on one of food tours which were organised in conjunction with FOOD Zurich this year. However, Thierry Garazotto and his truffle dog Emma run truffle tours regularly all through the year.

We arranged to meet in a cafe in Kreis 4 where Thierry sat down with his notes and gave us a little background on truffles. He told us where you’re likely to find truffles, what signs to look for as well as things to do and not do in your search for the black (or white) gold. He also explained all about the different trees close to which you’re more likely to find truffles.

Armed with all this knowledge we set off along the streets of Zurich in search of truffles with Emma in tow. We stopped at many little parks and squares and verges along the pavement as well as larger open spaces. We even went high up past Triemli hospital.

Emma went in search and we followed her every move. She sniffed, she scratched and guess what, she led us to some actual truffles!

Emma was great and took us to about six different locations where she successfully found truffles which Thierry then skilfully retrieved from the soil.

Interestingly, the place where we found the biggest truffle was the most surprising place of all – on some rough ground at the edge of a wire fence next to some flats alongside the glass recycling dumpsters – somewhere I would have never suspected at all!

It was a really great experience with a lot of excitement and anticipation waiting to see if Emma would be lucky or not! The tours usually take place in Swiss German, however, Thierry speaks fluent English – you just need to tell him before you book. For more information on Emma’s Truffle Tours visit the website here.

