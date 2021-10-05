Viva Frida Kahlo – Immersive Experience Zurich

At the Lichthalle MAAG Until 2nd January 2022

*** Win Tickets!***

The Lichthalle MAAG in Zurich is the venue for the first museum in Switzerland opening with a world premiere: Viva Frida Kahlo – Immersive Experience. It’s taken 2 years to get to this point to portray the life and work of Frida Kahlo in sound and vision – but it’s now open! It’s the first time that the life and work of this amazing Mexican artist is being shown in an immersive format outside of Mexico

Kahlo’s paintings are very colourful with exotic plants and animals and powerful self-portraits. They are full of symbolism and are the perfect templates for an immersive presentation with video projections and light and sound effects. As a visitor you are able to experience Frida Kahlo’s life and work in a completely different way with the help of panoramic projection.

“Viva Frida Kahlo – Immersive Experience” gives you an insight into the tragic life of the Mexican artist. The projections really bring her pictures to life and the voice-over playing the role of Frida Kahlo gives a running commentary on the events portrayed. At the new Lichthalle MAAG you can enjoy high-performance projectors displaying the images onto walls, columns, ceilings and floors up to 10 metres tall and 34 metres wide. It all makes for a breath-taking 360° experience.

Contest For 3 x Pairs of Tickets for NewinZurich Readers

The good news is that we have 3 x pairs of tickets to offer our readers. To be in with a chance simply 1) email us here with 2) your name and 3) your tel number and 4) the word FRIDA in the subject line of your email.

The contest will be drawn at 9am on Monday 18th October 2021 and the winners will be notified the same day.

The exhibition is on now at the Lichhalle MAAG in Zurich and continues until 2nd January 2022.

Viva Frida Kahlo – Immersive Experience

When: Until 02.01.2022

Where: Lichthalle MAAG, Zahnradstrasse 22, 8005 Zürich

Visit the www.vivafridakahlo.com website here

With photos by Andy Juchli

*** Articles You May Like ***

****************************