What’s On In Zurich Early November 2021

Things To Do In Zurich Early November 2021

Wishing you a great weekend and week ahead! Once again its last call for the Bruno Weber Sculpture Park and Kyburg Castle and the Jucker Pumpkin Exhibition. There’s a Cheese Festival is on this weekend in Rapperswil, there are a few Halloween events (not as many as usual) and some art exhibitions too. There is also a Mini EXPOVINA Wine Fair on 4th – 14th November and the Sports Shop Time Out Opening Season Opening event on 5th & 6th November.

We’ve also got a fabulous contest for you to win a voucher for a Family Portrait worth CHF 350 or for a Business Portrait worth CHF 290 with www.Carmen.photo. Scroll down for details!

Clocks Go Back 31st October

And just a reminder that the clocks go back on Sunday 31st October – so the good news is that you get an extra hour in bed!

CHEESE FESTIVAL SATURDAY 30th OCTOBER RAPPERSWIL: If you love cheese you will appreciate this wonderful Cheese Festival in the heart of Rapperswil on 30th October. Read all about it here.

MINI LONDON BUS AT HOTEL 25 HOURS UNTIL 30th OCT: Why not pop over to the Hotel 25 Hour at Langstrasse 150, 8004 Zürich anytime from 5pm – 11pm on 25th – 30th October to see the impressive, double-decker MINI London Bus. They will be serving delicious drinks and cocktails and there’s even the possibility of a cool test drive with the new MINI! Find out all about it here.

DAZ – DIGITAL ART FESTIVAL ZURICH 27th – 31st OCT: Enjoy five days of art experiences, talks and music. Visit the website here for details.

JUNGKUNST ART WEEKEND IN WINTERTHUR 28th – 31st OCTOBER: A fun weekend of art can be had at Halle 53 in Winterthur. From 28th – 31st October you will find a great selection of art by new artists. Find out more here.

URBAN SURF SEASON CLOSING PARTY SAT 30th OCT: From 9am – 11:45pm Urban Surf will be hosting its season closing party. You can read all about this cool surfing location in Zurich here. Saturday 9am – 11:45pm, UrbanSurf, Geroldstrasse 11c, 8005: UrbanSurf, Geroldstrasse 11c, 8005 Zurich.

VISIT BRUNO WEBER SCULPTURE PARK ENDS 31st OCT: The Bruno Sculpture Park is open at the weekends and on Wednesdays and is full of amazing colourful sculptures. Catch it before it closes at the end of October. Find out all about it here

SCHLOSS KYBURG – OPEN UNTIL ENDS 31st OCTOBER: Why not visit the award winning Kyburg Castel before it closes for the season at the end of October. Read all about it here.

JUCKER FARM PUMPKIN EXHIBITION UNTIL 31st OCT: The latest Pumpkin Exhibition is now on at all the Jucker Farm locations and this year’s theme is the Jungle. Take a look here to see photos and find out more.

HALLOWEEN FUN AT LADY SUZETTE RESTAURANT ZURICH 29th OCTOBER: Enjoy a bewitching evening with halloween themed food, music, cocktails and fun. Tickets cost CHF 50 and include entry, 1 cocktail and food all evening.Find out more here.

HALLOWEEN SPECIAL AT ZURICH STREET FOOD PARK AT ZURICH HB: Enjoy Zurich Street Food at the main station with a Halloween theme until 31st October. Read all about it here.

HALLOWEEN PARTIES AT THE NELSON PUB ZURICH 29th & 30th OCT: Enjoy a spooky evening at the Nelson Pub in Zurich on Friday 29th and on Saturday 30th. See details here.

HALLOWEEN ICE DISCO AT DOLDER ICE RINK 30th OCT: Guests dressed in costume get free entrance on 30th October to the ice rink where there will be music and halloween fun.

TIME OUT WINTER SEASON OPENING EVENT 5th & 6th November: Sport Shop Time Out in Uster has its Winter Opening event and offers on 5th & 6th November. Mark your diaries for fun packed days with lots of opening offers and lots of fun. Sport Shop Time Out Pfäffikerstrasse 30, 8610 Uster. The website is in German but they all speak English! Read all about it here

#NEWINZURICH – QUEENS ART GALLERY: There’s a new art gallery opening on 5th & 6th November called Queens Art Gallery and it’s located in Limmatstrasse 257, 8005 Zurich. Why not pop by and check it out?

THE PIPILOTTI ART INSTALLATION: Whilst visiting the Kunsthaus’s new extension don’t miss the beautiful Pipilotti art installation. See a 15 second video here. Read all about the Pipilotti Rist Art Installation here.

TIME OUT WINTER SEASON OPENING EVENT 5th & 6th November

2 Special Opening Days – 5th and 6th November

Check out the latest ranges (including Stöckli skis), enjoy some special opening offers and get expert advice In English at Sport Shop Time Out in Uster

Address: Pfäffikerstrasse 30, Uster

HEART BEATS TOUR RAPPERSWIL 8th – 14th NOV: The beautiful display of over 60 heart sculptures which were on display at Zurich HB are moving on to Rapperswil from 8th – 14th November. The hearts have been created to help the charity “Glueckskette”- Swiss Solidarity – which helps young people in need following the pandemic. You can help the cause by buying a souvenir from the on site store or donating using the QR code on each of the stands – every franc helps. Read all about it here. VIVA FRIDA KAHLO AT THE LICHTHALLE MAAG UNTIL 2nd JAN 2022: The Frida Kahlo immersive sound and light experience takes place at the Lichthalle MAAG and runs till 2nd January. Find out more about it here. HUMANS. CARVED IN STONE EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM FROM TILL 16th JAN: There’s a new exhibition at the Swiss National Museum in Zurich all about the Neolithic stelae from various European countries. It offers a unique insight into the history of the people who inhabited Europe around 6,000 years ago. For more information see here. UETLIBERG WALK TO FELSENEGG: Why not go for a hike on the Uetliberg and along to Felsenegg and admire all the Autumn colours. Read all about it here.

THINGS TO DO IN SWITZERLAND IN THE AUTUMN: Top things to do in Switzerland this Autumn.Take a look here.

TOP THINGS TO CHECK TO GET READY FOR WINTER: Some tips on things to do in Switzerland at this time of year to prepare for Winter. Take a look here.

THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.

SOME HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE ZURICH FILM FESTIVAL: See some of our highlights from the 2021 Zurich Film Festival. See some of our highlights from the 2021 Zurich Film Festival. Take a look here.

TOP THINGS TO DO FOR KIDS & TEENS IN ZURICH: Check out our list of top things to do for children and teenagers in Zurich. Take a look here.

31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: We have put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.

SPECIAL STEAM TRAIN RIDES DURING OCTOBER: The DZVO are running special steam train rides every Thursday till Sunday. Read all about it (in German) here.

VISIT THE ENEA TREE MUSEUM NEAR RAPPERSWIL: Explore the beautiful gardens of the Enea Tree Museum near Rapperswil. Find out all about it here.

31+ THINGS TO DO FOR TEENAGERS & CHILDREN IN SWITZERLAND: A list of ideas aimed at excursions children and teenagers will like all over Switzerland.Take a look here.

A HIKE TO THE GLACIER IN MORTERATSCH: A beautiful walk at this time of year is the walk to Morteratsch. Read all about it here.

EXPLORE TICINO: There are so many other things you can do in Ticino.. There’s zip lining, rope climbing, discovering the “Swings of the World” or maybe doing the BoBosco Trail in Lavertezzo. Some of these will be ending for the season soon but there is still a lot you can do. Find out more about these great activities here.

A TRIP TO LAKE PALPUOGNASEE: One of the most beautiful lakes to visit in Autumn is Lake Palpuognasee. Read all about it here.

A TRIP TO BLAUSEE: The beautiful lake Blausee looks incredible any time of year, but in Autumn it is truly stunning. You may need to wait a little longer for the leaves to turn more golden – but do put this on your Autumn excursion list. Take a look here.

HOW ABOUT A GOLF DAY IN GRAUBÜNDEN WITH A FREE CADDIE?: Did you know that Graubünden is Switzerland’s top golfing region? Why not play golf on one of 12 beautiful courses in the Canton with a FREE caddie? This offer is a great way to improve your golf and learn more about the region too. Read all about it here.

6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: Before the weather gets to cold and some of these are no longer possible, take a look at these great hiking suggestions just around 60 minutes from Zurich. Take a look at the selection of 6 circular hikes here.

TRUFFLE HUNTING IN YVERDON LES BAINS: Find out all about Truffle Hunting with Frank Siffert near Yverdon-Les-Bains. Read all about it here.

BRITISH SWISS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE EVENTS: Check out all the upcoming events at the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. Take a look here.

WINTER TYRES: Have you changed your tyres from Summer to Winter? Just a reminder that now is the time to change your tyres before the first snow fall and ice. See details about types and other Winter tips here.

NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.

MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.

TRAVELLING TO THE UK WITH YOUR PET: Read all about this important information before embarking on a trip to the UK. with your pet. Take a look here for all the things you should know before you travel abroad with your pet

FIND OUT ALL ABOUT PUBLIC TRANSPORT IN ZURICH HERE: Tips on the different public transport options and types of tickets available in Zurich. Read the details here.

NEED A PRESENT? HOW ABOUT THIS POSTER? Get 10% off this lovely BonDay Poster of Zurich using this link

SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.

EXCHANGING YOUR DRIVING LICENCE: As soon as you arrive in Switzerland and receive your Ausweis, you should make arrangement to exchange your driving licence. See all the steps you need to undertake here.

LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.

RECOMMENDED HAIRDRESSERS: See our list of recommended hairdressers in Zurich here.

ST ANDREWS CHURCH USED ENGLISH BOOK SALE: If you have good quality and nearly new books do consider donating to St Andrew’s Church for their book sale. You can take your donations to the St Andrew’s Community Centre at Promenadengasse 9, 8001 Zurich at the following times: 1-3pm on Fridays: October 8, 15, 22, 29; November 5. See details here.

Please note that some of the Covid Vaccination Centres have closed but there are also a number of mobile centres – so if you’re not yet vaccinated check to see if there is one near you.

CHEAPEST COVID PCR TEST FOR TRAVEL: Where to get your Covid tests in Zurich. See details here.

LATEST COVID MEASURES: Please see the latest information including Quarantine information regarding the Corona measures in Switzerland by checking the Swiss Government BAG website for the most recent updates.

******************************************** Have a great week ahead!

