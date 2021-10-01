What’s On In Zurich Early October 2021

Wishing you a great weekend! Zurich Film Festival ends this weekend, Art International 2021 has just begun and this weekend there is Open Haus Zurich event taking place. Other events of note include Children’s First Nearly New Children’s Book Sale on Saturday from 10am and the final editions of the Theater Ida English Comedy Improv sessions – and lots more listed below! Don’t forget that to go into restaurants and various other venues and events you now need to show your Covid certificate and ID in Zurich. Whatever you do have a great weekend and week ahead!

ART INTERNATIONAL 2021: Art International Contemporary Art Fair opened on Thursday and continues until 3rd October at PULS 5 in Zurich. Lots of great art to see! Read all about it here.

NESPRESSO GOURMET WEEKS ENDS 2nd OCT: Check out these 20 top fine dining venues in Switzerland taking part in this year’s Nespresso Gourmet Weeks. Enjoy a delicious Lunch Menu or Dinner Menu by a top chef at a very special price. Last orders as the promotion ends on 2nd October. Read all about the Nespresso Gourmet Weeks here.

CHILDRENS FIRST BOOK NEARLY NEW BOOK FAIR 2nd OCT: Children First children’s Global Book Fair with nearly new books in English, German, French (and more!) for ages 0 to 15. Books will be on sale from CHF 2 each. Bring your family and have a fun day out. Proceeds will go to the charity, Room to Read. All ages welcome (ID and Covid certificate required age 16+). It takes place at Freiestrasse 175, 8032 Zurich

FATBOY SKIN AT KAUFLEUTEN SAT 2nd OCTOBER FROM 10 PM : None other than Fat Boy Slim is the DJ at Kaufleuten on Saturday from 10pm. Don’t miss! Address: Kazfleuten, Pelikanplatz 18, 8001 Zurich

POP UP RIBS & BEER SAT 2nd OCT: How about enjoying delicious ribs and beer at the Maximus BBQ Pop up at Amboss Rampe at Zollstrasse 80, 8005 Zurich. Visit the website here.

OPEN HOUSE ZURICH 2nd & 3rd OCTOBER: Take a look at the Open House Zurich website here to find out which of the120 amazing buildings in Zurich hosting an Open House event you would like to visit!

ZURICH FILM FESTIVAL 2021 UNTIL 3rd OCTOBER: The James Bond movie has premiered, Sharon Stone has received her Golden Icon Award and there have been lots of great movies screened across the city. ZFF2021 this year’s Zurich Film Festival will draw to a close on Sunday 3rd October. Some films we loved: No Time To Die, Tomorrow You Will Be Dead, The Last Bus, Room Without A View – and lots more! Take a look here.

FAMILY DAY AT THE SWISS NATIONAL MUSEUM 3rd OCT: A special day for families with children from 10am till 5pm. There is the new magic carpet ride through history exhibition and lots of special activities for kids along with free drinks and popcorn. It should be a lot of fun for all the family. Find out more here.

THEATER IDA IMPROV EVENT ENDS 3rd OCT: Katy Schutte and Rachel Blackman from the UK are the Ida Improv Artists in Residence at Theater Ida in Zurich performing their signature show “Katy & Rach” for 7 nights. It’s a completely improvised show about real life, which combines the humour and spontaneity of improvised comedy with the character-driven richness and emotional complexity of modern theatre. See the full program here: www.theaterida.ch For tickets click here.

SHARON STONE RECEIVED GOLDEN ICON AWARD AT ZURICH FILM FESTIVAL: This week Sharon Stone received the Golden Icon Award for her contribution to the film industry. You can see all the photos of Sharon Stone here.

STREET FOOD FESTIVAL HARDTURM-BRACHE ZURICH TILL 10th OCT: Take a trip to the biggest outdoor restaurant in Zurich. Around 50 food stands will be participating and on Fridays there will be music too! Takes places at the old Hardturm Stadium, 8005 Zurich until 10th October. Open daily.

HUMANS. CARVED IN STONE. NEW EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM FROM 17th SEPT – 16th JAN: There’s a new exhibition at the Swiss National Museum in Zurich all about the Neolithic stelae from various European countries. It offers a unique insight into the history of the people who inhabited Europe around 6,000 years ago. For more information see here.

*****************************************************************************************************************

*** Sponsored Insert ***

Saturday 2nd October 2021 Children First

Children’s Global Book Fair at Freistrasse 175

Immerse yourself in the joy of reading at the Children First children’s Global Book Fair. Nearly new books in English, German, French (and more!) for ages 0 to 15. Books will be on sale from CHF 2 each. Takes place at Freiestrasse 175, 8032 Zurich

Invite the family to come and have a fun day out. Proceeds will go to the charity, Room to Read. All ages welcome (ID and Covid certificate required age 16+).

See the full programme here:on the www.Chidrenfirst.ch website

***************************************************************************************************************

VIVA FRIDA KAHLO – MAAG HALLE LIGHT 22nd SEPT – 2nd JAN: Taking place at the Lichthalle MAAG this immersive experience combines moving visuals and music portraying the artistic life of Frida Kahlo. Find out more here.

STEREOMANIA PHOTOGRAPHIC EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM TILL 17th OCT: Do check out the Steromania exhibition at the Swiss National Museum before it ends on 17th October. You can find out all about it here.

SPRING AWAKENING MUSICAL 19th – 23rd OCT at MILLERS ZURICH: Spring Awakening is about the struggles of teenagers facing the realities of adulthood. This musical adaptation of Frank Wedekind’s 1891 play Frühlingserwachen won eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical. When: 7.30pm on 19th – 23rd October (October 23rd is in fact already sold out!) Where: Millers, Seefeldstrasse 225, 8008 Zurich. Find out more here.

*****************************************************************************************************************

*** Sponsored Insert ***

Spring Awakening Musical at Close Encounters Theatre Zurich

Spring Awakening is about the struggles of teenagers facing the realities of adulthood. This musical adaptation of Frank Wedekind’s 1891 play Frühlingserwachen won eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical. When: 7.30pm on 19th – 23rd October (October 23rd is in fact already sold out!) Where: Millers, Seefeldstrasse 225, 8008 Zurich Find out more here=>> https://www.closeencounterstheatre.com/ Buy tickets here

***************************************************************************************************************

SHUCK’N ROLL AT BERTABAR ZURICH EVERY WEDS IN SEPT: Enjoy delicious Wild Wad Oysters and wonderful wines at affordable prices at the Bertabar in Zurich every Wednesday in September. Bertastraase 26, 8003 Zurich Tel: 044 461 50 50 See details here.

CHILDREN FIRST NEARLY NEW CHARITY GLOBAL BOOK FAIR 2nd OCTOBER: Mark your diary for the Children First Global Book Fair raising money for the charity Room to Read. Books from just CHF 2 in a variety of languages. Takes place at Freistrasse 175, Zurich. See details here.

ROCK THE OPERA AT THE TONHALLE 10th OCTOBER: Don’t miss this great Rock the Opera evening at the newly renovated Tonhalle in Zurich with songs from Pink Floyd, U2, Queen, Deep Purple etc on 10th October beginning at 7pm. See more details here.

ZURICH WINE FESTIVAL 12th – 16th OCTOBER AT THE CUBE ALTSTETTEN: You will also have the opportunity to taste the Wines of Portugal from 12th – 16th October at the Zurich Wine Festival taking place at the Cube in Altstetten. See more here.

STREET FOOD CONTINUES AT MICAS GARTEN UNTIL 15th OCT: The Zurich Street Food Festival has finished. However, Street Food continues at MICAS Garten at Badenerstrasse 790 in Zurich with space for up to 900 people and for 200 under cover. A great place to visit on a summer’s evening. Take a look here.

STEVE MCCURRY PHOTO EXHIBITION ON NOW TILL 20th OCTOBER: The World of Steve McCurry Photo exhibition continues at the MAAG Halle Zurich until 20th October. Read all about this great photographic exhibition here.

See a short video of the Steve McCurry exhibition here:

JUCKER FARM PUMPKIN EXHIBITION UNTIL 31st OCT: The latest Pumpkin Exhibition is now on at all the Jucker Farm locations and this year’s theme is the Jungle. Take a look here to see photos and find out more.

BRITISH SWISS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE EVENTS: Check out all the upcoming events at the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. Take a look here.

FLOAT DOWN THE LIMMAT: If you find a sunny day before it gets too cold, it’s great fun to float down the Limmat in your rubber dinghy. Read all about this fun experience and (see some of the new regulations for 2021) in this article here. SIMPLY ZURICH – FREE EXHIBITION AT THE LANDESMUSEUM: Did you know that there is a FREE exhibition all about Zurich that you can view at the Landesmuseum. Called Simply Zurich you can read all about it here. UMWELTARENA ZURICH: Why not take a trip to the Umweltarena (above) near Spreitenbach, Zurich. It’s a fun day out for all the family. Find out all about it here.

THINGS TO DO IN SWITZERLAND IN THE AUTUMN: Top things to do in Switzerland this Autumn.Take a look here.

THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.

TOP THINGS TO DO FOR KIDS & TEENS IN ZURICH: Check out our list of top things to do for children and teenagers in Zurich. Take a look here.

A TRIP TO THE TÜRLERSEE: A charming lake not far from Zurich – findout all about the Türlersee here.

31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: We have put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.

VISIT BRUNO WEBER SCULPTURE PARK: The Bruno Sculpture Park is open at the weekends and is full of amazing colourful sculptures. Catch it before it closes at the end of October. Find out all about it here

EXPLORE SWITZERLAND

A TRIP TO KLÖNTALERSEE: The Klöntalersee is a beautiful lake to visit any time of year and especially lovely in Autumn. Find out more here.

A TRIP TO BLAUSEE: The beautiful lake Blausee looks incredible any time of year, but in Autumn it is truly stunning. You may need to wait a little longer for the leaves to turn more golden – but do put this on your Autumn excursion list. Take a look here.

VISIT THE AWARD WINNING KYBURG CASTLE BEFORE END OF OCT: The castle closes at the end of October so do Travel and visit before the season ends. Find out all about it here.

EXPATS

NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.

MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.

FRIENDS & FAMILY VISITING SWITZERLAND FROM THE UK? If you have friends or family visiting Switzerland from the UK at this special time, here are some things they need to know before you travel. Take a look here.

TRAVELLING TO THE UK WITH YOUR PET: Read all about this important information before embarking on a trip to the UK. with your pet. Take a look here for all the things you should now before you travel abroad with your pet

FIND OUT ALL ABOUT PUBLIC TRANSPORT IN ZURICH HERE: Tips on the different public transport options and types of tickets available in Zurich. Read the details here.

SHARED LAUNDRY FACILITIES: Find yourself sharing laundry facilities in your new apartment? Find out all about this Swiss phenomenon here.

SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.

EXCHANGING YOUR DRIVING LICENCE: As soon as you arrive in Switzerland and receive your Ausweis, you should make arrangement to exchange your driving licence. See all the steps you need to undertake here.

LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.

RECOMMENDED HAIRDRESSERS: See our list of recommended hairdressers in Zurich here.

TRANSITIONING TO SWITZERLAND WITH CHILDREN: Top tips when transitioning to Switzerland with children. Read the article here.

CORONA UPDATES

Please note that some of the Covid Vaccination Centres have closed but there are also a number of mobile centres – so if you’re not yet vaccinated check to see if there is one near you.

CHEAPEST COVID PCR TEST FOR TRAVEL: If you’re looking for a Saliva / PCR Test I think we’ve found the cheapest one in Zurich at CHF 119. See details here along with many other options.

LATEST COVID MEASURES: Please see the latest information including Quarantine information regarding the Corona measures in Switzerland by checking the Swiss Government BAG website for the most recent updates.

This Month’s NewInZurich Offers We have some offers for you: Hotel Guarda Val – Get 10% discount off your stay at Hotel Guarda Val in Lenzerheide when using the code NewInZurich FORMETTA – use code NEWINZURICH to get your first 30 day pack for CHF 99 instead of CHF 120. See here. Zurich Poster – 10% off the BonDay Poster of Zurich using this link Coiffeur-Arté Hairdressers Zurich – 20% off all services on your 1st appointment at Coiffeur Arté in September and October when you mention NewInZurich. Tel: 044 482 99 33. Beauty / Massage Treatments – 20% off your 1st Treatment at Pure Beauty Spa (Wednesday – Friday) – Just mention NewInZurich OVERSEAS RECOMMENDATION OF THE WEEK – ELEGANS HOTEL BRDO SLOVENIA: More information on our stay in Slovenia to follow soon ******************************************** Please note we often update this page during the week – so do check back in case of updates! Want to Reach New Customers in Zurich? WANT TO ADVERTISE YOUR BUSINESS TO REACH A LARGE AUDIENCE IN ZURICH & SWITZERLAND? We have lots of advertising and marketing options from InstaStories on Instagram to Sponsored Inserts in this publication, all at very reasonable prices. We also offer Content Creation and Digital Marketing services. Email us here to find out more.

******************************************** Have a great week ahead!

Do check back during the week as we often update – and don’t forget to Subscribe!

You can follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter too!

******************************

Some Guides You May Find Useful

Public Holidays in Zurich

Cafe Guide Zurich

Brunch Guide Zurich

Burger Guide Zurich

Cake & Dessert Guide Zurich

Vegan Cake Guide Zurich

Indian Restaurant Guide

Spas and Hammams in Zurich

Healthy Restaurants in Zurich

Chocolate Factories In Switzerland You Can Visit

1200 Drinking Fountains in Zurich

6 easy Circular Hikes Near Zurich

Zurich Rooftop Bars Guide

*********************

For more information about Events in Zurich and beyond please see our What’s On Page or our News Articles or for regular updates subscribe to our blog.

Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter too!