What’s On In Zurich Late October 2021
Wishing you a great weekend and week ahead! The end of October is the last chance to catch the Bruno Weber Sculpture Park and Kyburg Castle and the Jucker Pumpkin Exhibition. If you want to do the 4 Peaks Hike at Flumserberg and the Hoch Ybrig hike the gondolas close for the season on 24th October! If you fancy a trip not too far away how about a weekend in Ljubljana ? There’s a lot to fit in – but don’t worry the clocks don’t go back till Sunday 31st October!
HEART BEATS TOUR & EXHIBITION 17th – 27th OCT AT ZURICH HB: There is a beautiful display of over 60 heart sculptures at Zurich Main Station. It continues until 27th October. The hearts have been painted by Swiss artists and school children and are in aid of a charity which helps young people in need following the pandemic. You can help the cause by buying a souvenir from the on site store or donating using the QR code on each of the stands – every franc helps. Read all about it here.
You can see a short Instagram video of it here too.
FIRST OF THE 4 OUT OF 7 PEAKS HIKE IN FLUMSERBERG TILL 24th OCT: The gondola service for both the 4 Peaks hike in Flumserberg and for the Hoch Ybrig ridge hike ends on 24th October.
A LAST RIDE ON THE GELMERBAHN UNTIL 24th OCT: Fancy a last ride on the Gelmerbahn before it closes for the season at the end of October. Read all about it here.
DAZ – DIGITAL ART FESTIVAL ZURICH 27th – 31st OCT: Enjoy five days of art experiences, talks and music. Visit the website here for details.
VISIT BRUNO WEBER SCULPTURE PARK ENDS 31st OCT: The Bruno Sculpture Park is open at the weekends and on Wednesdays and is full of amazing colourful sculptures. Catch it before it closes at the end of October. Find out all about it here
SCHLOSS KYBURG – OPEN UNTIL END OF OCTOBER: Why not visit the award winning Kyburg Castel before it closes for the season at the end of October. Read all about it here.
JUCKER FARM PUMPKIN EXHIBITION UNTIL 31st OCT: The latest Pumpkin Exhibition is now on at all the Jucker Farm locations and this year’s theme is the Jungle. Take a look here to see photos and find out more.
HALLOWEEN FUN AT LADY SUZETTE RESTAURANT ZURICH 29th OCTOBER: Enjoy a bewitching evening with halloween themed food, music, cocktails and fun. Tickets cost CHF 50 and include entry, 1 cocktail and food all evening.Find out more here.
HALLOWEEN ICE DISCO AT DOLDER ICE RINK 30th OCT: Guests dressed in costume get free entrance on 30th October to the ice rink where there will be music and halloween fun.
VISIT THE NEW WING OF THE KUNSTHAUS: The new wing of the Kunsthaus is now open making it the largest art museum in the whole of Switzerland. Do pop by and check it out.Read all about it here.
THE PIPILOTTI ART INSTALLATION: Whilst visiting the Kunsthaus’s new extension don’t miss the beautiful Pipilotti art installation. See a 15 second video here.
HUMANS. CARVED IN STONE EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM FROM TILL 16th JAN: There’s a new exhibition at the Swiss National Museum in Zurich all about the Neolithic stelae from various European countries. It offers a unique insight into the history of the people who inhabited Europe around 6,000 years ago. For more information see here.
THINGS TO DO IN SWITZERLAND IN THE AUTUMN: Top things to do in Switzerland this Autumn.Take a look here.
TOP THINGS TO CHECK TO GET READY FOR WINTER: Some tips on things to do in Switzerland at this time of year to prepare for Winter. Take a look here.
THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.
VIVA FRIDA KAHLO AT THE LICHTHALLE MAAG UNTIL 2nd JAN 2022: The Frida Kahlo immersive sound and light experience takes place at the Lichthalle MAAG and runs till 2nd January. Find out more about it here.
TIME OUT WINTER SEASON OPENING EVENT 5th & 6th November: Sport Shop Time Out in Uster has its Winter Opening event and offers on 5th & 6th November. Mark your diaries for fun packed days with lots of opening offers and lots of fun. Sport Shop Time Out Pfäffikerstrasse 30, 8610 Uster.
BRITISH SWISS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE EVENTS: Check out all the upcoming events at the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. Take a look here.
ICE SKATING AT DOLDER SPORTS NOW OPEN: Similarly, if you’re getting into the Winter vibe you will be pleased to know that the ice skating rink at the Folder Sports is now open. Find out more here.
TOP THINGS TO DO FOR KIDS & TEENS IN ZURICH: Check out our list of top things to do for children and teenagers in Zurich. Take a look here.
31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: We have put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.
EXPLORE SWITZERLAND
SOME FASCINATING FACTS ABOUT THE MATTERHORN: Before you take a trip to the Matterhorn check out these fascinating facts about this iconic mountain. Take a look here.
EXPLORE TICINO: There are so many other things you can do in Ticino.. There’s zip lining, rope climbing, discovering the “Swings of the World” or maybe doing the BoBosco Trail in Lavertezzo. Some of these will be ending for the season soon but there is still a lot you can do. Find out more about these great activities here.
A TRIP TO LAKE PALPUOGNASEE: One of the most beautiful lakes to visit in Autumn is Lake Palpuognasee. Read all about it here.
A TRIP TO BLAUSEE: The beautiful lake Blausee looks incredible any time of year, but in Autumn it is truly stunning. You may need to wait a little longer for the leaves to turn more golden – but do put this on your Autumn excursion list. Take a look here.
6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: Before the weather gets to cold and some of these are no longer possible, take a look at these great hiking suggestions just around 60 minutes from Zurich. Take a look at the selection of 6 circular hikes here.
SPECIAL STEAM TRAIN RIDES DURING OCTOBER: The DZVO are running special steam train rides every Thursday till Sunday. Read all about it (in German) here.
31+ THINGS TO DO FOR TEENAGERS & CHILDREN IN SWITZERLAND: A list of ideas aimed at excursions children and teenagers will like all over Switzerland.Take a look here.
Restaurants & Food
POP UP RIBS & BEER FIRST SATURDAY OF THE MONTH: How about enjoying delicious ribs and beer at the Maximus BBQ Pop up at Amboss Rampe at Zollstrasse 80, 8005 Zurich. The BBQ pop up takes place every first Saturday of the month, but they are open daily (except Sunday) for great Texan fare for lunch and dinner. Read all about it here.
FRAU GEROLDS GARTEN WINTERSTÜBLI IS OPEN! Enjoy a sparkling time at Frau Gerolds Garten which is all dressed up for Winter. There is an outside area as well as the “Winterstübli” – so something for everyone. Read all about it here.
TOP BURGERS IN ZURICH: Where to find the best burgers in Zurich? Take a look here.
2 FOR 1 MAIN COURSE OFFER AT SALIR TILL 30th NOV: Why not visit the lovely SALIR restaurant close to the Kunsthaus and during October and November you can benefit from their special 2 for 1 promotion on main courses. When you order 2 main courses the cheaper one is free. Read all about SALIR here.
TRUFFLE HUNTING IN ZURICH: We went on Truffle Hunting with Emma’s Truffles and discovered you can actually find truffles in Zurich! Read all about it here.
GUIDE TO RESTAURANTS WITH OUTDOOR TERRACES IN ZURICH: Check out this guide to great restaurants with outdoor terraces in Zurich whilst the weather still lasts! Take a look here.
20+ WATERSIDE RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH: Check out these great restaurants in Zurich – all either next to the lake or river or with a great view of the water. See the list here.
TOP ICE CREAM IN ZURICH: Before the sunny weather disappears completely, take a look at our Ice Cream list. Check out these recommended ice cream places.
RECIPE FOR PUMPKIN SOUP: Check out this easy recipe for Pumpkin Soup. Take a look here.
HOTELS IN SWITZERLAND: Looking for a great hotel in Switzerland ? Take a look at some great hotels by searching through our list of hotels here.
TRAVEL ABROAD
TOP THINGS TO DO IN LJUBLJANA: Ljubljana is just over an hour by plane from Zurich (or you can take the overnight train) and it truly is a wonderful city! Find out all about it here.
A TRIP TO PHUKET THAILAND: Phuket (and Krabi) in Thailand are now open to tourists. If you’re looking for sun, beaches and amazing food now is a very good time to visit. The tourist attractions are not crowded and there is so much to discover. Read all about tour trip to Phuket here.
LAKE BLED SLOVENIA: If you don’t want to travel so far, how about visiting beautiful Lake Bled in Slovenia. Find out all about it here.
LIFESTYLE
THE FUTURE OF WASHING IS BLUU: If you trying to live as environmentally friendly as possible, why not try out the new Laundry Detergent Sheets by a Swiss start up company called bluu. We’ve been testing them and can highly recommend them. They are light, easy to transport and take up far less space (from a transportation stand point and from a storage perspective). Find out all about them here.
A CERTIFIED COURSE FOR THOSE WORKING WITH AUTISM: Foundations For Learning, a Zurich non for profit organisation are launching a new course leading to RBT Certification for those working with autism. Find out all about the course here.
FORMETTA COLLAGEN DRINK: Formetta is a high quality Swiss Collagen drink created in Switzerland by an Australian scientist. Find out all about this health drink here and take advantage of our special offer.
KOVU ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY VEGAN LEATHER HANDBAGS: A new Swiss Start Up is using the plastic from discarded PET bottles from the sea together with leftover corn to create beautiful handbags out of vegan “corn leather”. Stylish, durable, practical and above all environmentally friendly, these great bags are colourful and cool too. Read all about KOVU vegan handbags here.
SKINAPART BODYSHAPING OFFER: Why not check out Katja Block’s special offer on Body Shaping at SkinApart in Zurich (2 mins from Stadelhofen station). Her program aims to help you drop one dress size in just 5 x 30 minute sessions. For more information email Katja here or visit the SkinApart website here.
PURE BEAUTY SPA – EXPERT MASSAGES & FACIALS: If you’re in need of an expert massage of facial then why not head over to see Georgina and her team at Pure Beauty Spa? If you book your first appointment Wednesday to Friday and mention NEWINZURICH you can benefit for a 20% discount on the treatment. Visit the Pure Beauty Spa website here.
NEED A FAMILY PORTRAIT FOR CHRISTMAS OR A HEADSHOT FOR A CV? Then contact Carmen for friendly and professional photography at a reasonable price. Visit www.Carmen.photo here
EXPATS
WINTER TYRES: Have you changed your tyres from Summer to Winter? Just a reminder that now is the time to change your tyres before the first snow fall and ice. See details about types and other Winter tips here.
NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.
MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.
TRAVELLING TO THE UK WITH YOUR PET: Read all about this important information before embarking on a trip to the UK. with your pet. Take a look here for all the things you should now before you travel abroad with your pet
FIND OUT ALL ABOUT PUBLIC TRANSPORT IN ZURICH HERE: Tips on the different public transport options and types of tickets available in Zurich. Read the details here.
NEED A PRESENT? HOW ABOUT THIS POSTER? Get 10% off this lovely BonDay Poster of Zurich using this link
SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.
EXCHANGING YOUR DRIVING LICENCE: As soon as you arrive in Switzerland and receive your Ausweis, you should make arrangement to exchange your driving licence. See all the steps you need to undertake here.
LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.
RECOMMENDED HAIRDRESSERS: See our list of recommended hairdressers in Zurich here.
ST ANDREWS CHURCH USED ENGLISH BOOK SALE: If you have good quality and nearly new books do consider donating to St Andrew’s Church for their book sale. You can take your donations to the St Andrew’s Community Centre at Promenadengasse 9, 8001 Zurich at the following times: 1-3pm on Fridays: October 8, 15, 22, 29; November 5. See details here.
CORONA UPDATES
Please note that some of the Covid Vaccination Centres have closed but there are also a number of mobile centres – so if you’re not yet vaccinated check to see if there is one near you.
CHEAPEST COVID PCR TEST FOR TRAVEL: Where to get your Covid tests in Zurich. See details here.
LATEST COVID MEASURES: Please see the latest information including Quarantine information regarding the Corona measures in Switzerland by checking the Swiss Government BAG website for the most recent updates.

