What’s On In Zurich Late October 2021

Wishing you a great weekend and week ahead! The end of October is the last chance to catch the Bruno Weber Sculpture Park and Kyburg Castle and the Jucker Pumpkin Exhibition. If you want to do the 4 Peaks Hike at Flumserberg and the Hoch Ybrig hike the gondolas close for the season on 24th October! If you fancy a trip not too far away how about a weekend in Ljubljana ? There’s a lot to fit in – but don’t worry the clocks don’t go back till Sunday 31st October!

HEART BEATS TOUR & EXHIBITION 17th – 27th OCT AT ZURICH HB: There is a beautiful display of over 60 heart sculptures at Zurich Main Station. It continues until 27th October. The hearts have been painted by Swiss artists and school children and are in aid of a charity which helps young people in need following the pandemic. You can help the cause by buying a souvenir from the on site store or donating using the QR code on each of the stands – every franc helps. Read all about it here.

You can see a short Instagram video of it here too.

FIRST OF THE 4 OUT OF 7 PEAKS HIKE IN FLUMSERBERG TILL 24th OCT: The gondola service for both the 4 Peaks hike in Flumserberg and for the Hoch Ybrig ridge hike ends on 24th October.

A LAST RIDE ON THE GELMERBAHN UNTIL 24th OCT: Fancy a last ride on the Gelmerbahn before it closes for the season at the end of October. Read all about it here.

DAZ – DIGITAL ART FESTIVAL ZURICH 27th – 31st OCT: Enjoy five days of art experiences, talks and music. Visit the website here for details.

VISIT BRUNO WEBER SCULPTURE PARK ENDS 31st OCT: The Bruno Sculpture Park is open at the weekends and on Wednesdays and is full of amazing colourful sculptures. Catch it before it closes at the end of October. Find out all about it here

SCHLOSS KYBURG – OPEN UNTIL END OF OCTOBER: Why not visit the award winning Kyburg Castel before it closes for the season at the end of October. Read all about it here.

JUCKER FARM PUMPKIN EXHIBITION UNTIL 31st OCT: The latest Pumpkin Exhibition is now on at all the Jucker Farm locations and this year’s theme is the Jungle. Take a look here to see photos and find out more.

HALLOWEEN FUN AT LADY SUZETTE RESTAURANT ZURICH 29th OCTOBER: Enjoy a bewitching evening with halloween themed food, music, cocktails and fun. Tickets cost CHF 50 and include entry, 1 cocktail and food all evening.Find out more here.

HALLOWEEN ICE DISCO AT DOLDER ICE RINK 30th OCT: Guests dressed in costume get free entrance on 30th October to the ice rink where there will be music and halloween fun.

VISIT THE NEW WING OF THE KUNSTHAUS: The new wing of the Kunsthaus is now open making it the largest art museum in the whole of Switzerland. Do pop by and check it out.Read all about it here.

THE PIPILOTTI ART INSTALLATION: Whilst visiting the Kunsthaus’s new extension don’t miss the beautiful Pipilotti art installation. See a 15 second video here.

HUMANS. CARVED IN STONE EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM FROM TILL 16th JAN: There’s a new exhibition at the Swiss National Museum in Zurich all about the Neolithic stelae from various European countries. It offers a unique insight into the history of the people who inhabited Europe around 6,000 years ago. For more information see here.

BRITISH SWISS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE EVENTS: Check out all the upcoming events at the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. Take a look here.

ICE SKATING AT DOLDER SPORTS NOW OPEN: Similarly, if you’re getting into the Winter vibe you will be pleased to know that the ice skating rink at the Folder Sports is now open. Find out more here.

SOME HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE ZURICH FILM FESTIVAL: See some of our highlights from the 2021 Zurich Film Festival. See some of our highlights from the 2021 Zurich Film Festival. Take a look here.

TOP THINGS TO DO FOR KIDS & TEENS IN ZURICH: Check out our list of top things to do for children and teenagers in Zurich. Take a look here.

31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: We have put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.

EXPLORE SWITZERLAND

SOME FASCINATING FACTS ABOUT THE MATTERHORN: Before you take a trip to the Matterhorn check out these fascinating facts about this iconic mountain. Take a look here.

EXPLORE TICINO: There are so many other things you can do in Ticino.. There’s zip lining, rope climbing, discovering the “Swings of the World” or maybe doing the BoBosco Trail in Lavertezzo. Some of these will be ending for the season soon but there is still a lot you can do. Find out more about these great activities here.

A TRIP TO LAKE PALPUOGNASEE: One of the most beautiful lakes to visit in Autumn is Lake Palpuognasee. Read all about it here.

A TRIP TO BLAUSEE: The beautiful lake Blausee looks incredible any time of year, but in Autumn it is truly stunning. You may need to wait a little longer for the leaves to turn more golden – but do put this on your Autumn excursion list. Take a look here.

6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: Before the weather gets to cold and some of these are no longer possible, take a look at these great hiking suggestions just around 60 minutes from Zurich. Take a look at the selection of 6 circular hikes here.

SPECIAL STEAM TRAIN RIDES DURING OCTOBER: The DZVO are running special steam train rides every Thursday till Sunday. Read all about it (in German) here.

EXPATS

WINTER TYRES: Have you changed your tyres from Summer to Winter? Just a reminder that now is the time to change your tyres before the first snow fall and ice. See details about types and other Winter tips here.

NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.

MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.

TRAVELLING TO THE UK WITH YOUR PET: Read all about this important information before embarking on a trip to the UK. with your pet. Take a look here for all the things you should now before you travel abroad with your pet

FIND OUT ALL ABOUT PUBLIC TRANSPORT IN ZURICH HERE: Tips on the different public transport options and types of tickets available in Zurich. Read the details here.

NEED A PRESENT? HOW ABOUT THIS POSTER? Get 10% off this lovely BonDay Poster of Zurich using this link

SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.

EXCHANGING YOUR DRIVING LICENCE: As soon as you arrive in Switzerland and receive your Ausweis, you should make arrangement to exchange your driving licence. See all the steps you need to undertake here.

LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.

RECOMMENDED HAIRDRESSERS: See our list of recommended hairdressers in Zurich here.

ST ANDREWS CHURCH USED ENGLISH BOOK SALE: If you have good quality and nearly new books do consider donating to St Andrew’s Church for their book sale. You can take your donations to the St Andrew’s Community Centre at Promenadengasse 9, 8001 Zurich at the following times: 1-3pm on Fridays: October 8, 15, 22, 29; November 5. See details here.

CORONA UPDATES

Please note that some of the Covid Vaccination Centres have closed but there are also a number of mobile centres – so if you’re not yet vaccinated check to see if there is one near you.

CHEAPEST COVID PCR TEST FOR TRAVEL: Where to get your Covid tests in Zurich. See details here.

LATEST COVID MEASURES: Please see the latest information including Quarantine information regarding the Corona measures in Switzerland by checking the Swiss Government BAG website for the most recent updates.

******************************************** Have a great week ahead!

For more information about Events in Zurich and beyond please see our What's On Page or our News Articles or for regular updates subscribe to our blog.

