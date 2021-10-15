What’s On In Zurich Mid October 2021 Onwards

Wishing you a great weekend and week ahead! MICAS Garten Street Food Festival ends this Sunday. Zurich Wine Festival is taking place at the Cube in Altsetten (with some awesome Portuguese Wines as well as many others!) The new wing of the Kunsthaus is now open and it’s also the last chance to enter our contest to win one of 3 x pairs of tickets for the Frida Kahlo immersive experience. Have fun whatever you do!

ZURICH WINE FESTIVAL 12th – 16th OCTOBER AT THE CUBE ALTSTETTEN: You will also have the opportunity to taste the Wines of Portugal from 12th – 16th October at the Zurich Wine Festival taking place at the Cube in Altstetten. See more here.

VISIT THE NEW WING OF THE KUNSTHAUS: The new wing of the Kunsthaus is now open making it the largest art museum in the whole of Switzerland. Do pop by and check it out.Read all about it here.

STEREOMANIA PHOTOGRAPHIC EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM ENDS 17th OCT: Do check out the Steromania exhibition at the Swiss National Museum before it ends on 17th October. You can find out all about it here.

STREET FOOD CONTINUES AT MICAS GARTEN UNTIL 17th OCT: Zurich Street Food continues at MICAS Garten at Badenerstrasse 790 in Zurich with space for up to 900 people and for 200 under cover. Take a look here.

ZURICH IMPROV FESTIVAL 13th – 17th OCTOBER: Don’t miss the Zurich Improv Festival featuring an international line up of artists with most speaking English! Find out all about it here.

SPRING AWAKENING MUSICAL 19th – 23rd OCT at MILLERS ZURICH: Spring Awakening is about the struggles of teenagers facing the realities of adulthood. This musical adaptation of Frank Wedekind’s 1891 play Frühlingserwachen won eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical. When: 7.30pm on 19th – 23rd October (October 23rd is in fact already sold out!) Where: Millers, Seefeldstrasse 225, 8008 Zurich. Find out more here.

POP UP PLANT EVENT AT AMBOSS RAMPE 20th – 23rd OCT: Looking for some house plants? Then make sure to pop by Amboss Rampe in Zollstrasse 80, 8005 Zurich next Wednesday 20th to Saturday 23rd October as they are hosting their pop-up jungle. See here.

ST ANDREWS CHURCH USED ENGLISH BOOK SALE: If you have good quality and nearly new books do consider donating to St Andrew’s Church for their book sale. You can take your donations to the St Andrew’s Community Centre at Promenadengasse 9, 8001 Zurich at the following times: 1-3pm on Fridays: October 8, 15, 22, 29; November 5. See details here.

VIVA FRIDA KAHLO – MAAG HALLE LIGHT WIN TICKETS!: We have 3 x Pairs of Tickets to the immersive experience with moving visuals and music which portrays the artistic life of Frida Kahlo. It takes place at the Lichthalle MAAG this combines Find out more and enter here.

HUMANS. CARVED IN STONE. NEW EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM FROM 17th SEPT – 16th JAN: There’s a new exhibition at the Swiss National Museum in Zurich all about the Neolithic stelae from various European countries. It offers a unique insight into the history of the people who inhabited Europe around 6,000 years ago. For more information see here.

STEVE MCCURRY PHOTO EXHIBITION ON NOW TILL 20th OCTOBER: Last chance to see the amazing exhibition The World of Steve McCurry Photo at the MAAG Halle Zurich. It ends on 20th October. Read all about this great photographic exhibition here.

See a short video of the Steve McCurry exhibition here

FRAU GEROLDS GARTEN WINTERSTÜBLI NOW OPEN: Frau Gerold’s Garten is now open with its Winter Stübli and fairy lights. See more here.

JUCKER FARM PUMPKIN EXHIBITION UNTIL 31st OCT: The latest Pumpkin Exhibition is now on at all the Jucker Farm locations and this year’s theme is the Jungle. Take a look here to see photos and find out more.

BRITISH SWISS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE EVENTS: Check out all the upcoming events at the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. Take a look here.

ICE SKATING AT DOLDER SPORTS NOW OPEN: Similarly, if you’re getting into the Winter vibe you will be pleased to know that the ice skating rink at the Folder Sports is now open. Find out more here.

SIMPLY ZURICH – FREE EXHIBITION AT THE LANDESMUSEUM: Did you know that there is a FREE exhibition all about Zurich that you can view at the Landesmuseum. Called Simply Zurich you can read all about it here.

TIME OUT WINTER SEASON OPENING EVENT 5th & 6th November: Sport Shop Time Out in Uster has its Winter Opening event and offers on 5th & 6th November. Mark your diaries for fun packed days with lots of opening offers and lots of fun. Sport Shop Time Out Pfäffikerstrasse 30, 8610 Uster. The website is in German but they all speak English! Sport Shop Time Out website.

UMWELTARENA ZURICH: Why not take a trip to the Umweltarena (above) near Spreitenbach, Zurich. It’s a fun day out for all the family. Find out all about it here.

THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.

TOP THINGS TO DO FOR KIDS & TEENS IN ZURICH: Check out our list of top things to do for children and teenagers in Zurich. Take a look here.

31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: We have put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.

THE POLYBAHN IS OPEN AGAIN: If you love the cute red Polybahn you will be glad to know that it’s back in operation again after its closure during the Summer. Read all about it here (and check the opening times:)

VISIT BRUNO WEBER SCULPTURE PARK: The Bruno Sculpture Park is open at the weekends and on Wednesdays and is full of amazing colourful sculptures. Catch it before it closes at the end of October. Find out all about it here

SCHLOSS KYBURG – OPEN UNTIL END OF OCTOBER: Why not visit the award winning Kyburg Castel before it closes for the season at the end of October. Read all about it here.

EXPLORE SWITZERLAND

A TRIP TO LAKE PALPUOGNASEE: One of the most beautiful lakes to visit in Autumn is Lake Palpuognasee. Read all about it here.

THINGS TO DO IN SWITZERLAND IN THE AUTUMN: Top things to do in Switzerland this Autumn.Take a look here.

A TRIP TO ISELTWALD: How about a trip to the beautiful Iseltwald? Read all about it here.

A TRIP TO BLAUSEE: The beautiful lake Blausee looks incredible any time of year, but in Autumn it is truly stunning. You may need to wait a little longer for the leaves to turn more golden – but do put this on your Autumn excursion list. Take a look here.

6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: Before the weather gets to cold and some of these are no longer possible, take a look at these great hiking suggestions just around 60 minutes from Zurich. Take a look at the selection of 6 circular hikes here.

A HIKE TO THE FIRST 4 OF THE 7 PEAKS IN FLUMSERBERG UNTIL 24th OCT: Why not try this exciting hike in Flumserberg to the first 4 of the 7 Peaks in Flumserberg? It is accessible until 24th October so you need to be quick – read all about it here.

SPECIAL STEAM TRAIN RIDES DURING OCTOBER: The DZVO are running special steam train rides every Thursday till Sunday. Read all about it (in German) here.

HIKING IN HOCH Y’BRIG ALONG THE RIDGE UNTIL 24th OCT: Until 24th October you can take the gondola up to enjoy this wonderful hike. Panoramic views and wonderful scenery. See all the details here.

EXPATS

WINTER TYRES: Have you changed your tyres from Summer to Winter? Just a reminder that now is the time to change your tyres before the first snow fall and ice. See details about types and other Winter tips here.

NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.

MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.

TRAVELLING TO THE UK WITH YOUR PET: Read all about this important information before embarking on a trip to the UK. with your pet. Take a look here for all the things you should now before you travel abroad with your pet

FIND OUT ALL ABOUT PUBLIC TRANSPORT IN ZURICH HERE: Tips on the different public transport options and types of tickets available in Zurich. Read the details here.

SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.

EXCHANGING YOUR DRIVING LICENCE: As soon as you arrive in Switzerland and receive your Ausweis, you should make arrangement to exchange your driving licence. See all the steps you need to undertake here.

LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.

RECOMMENDED HAIRDRESSERS: See our list of recommended hairdressers in Zurich here.

TRANSITIONING TO SWITZERLAND WITH CHILDREN: Top tips when transitioning to Switzerland with children. Read the article here.

CORONA UPDATES

Please note that some of the Covid Vaccination Centres have closed but there are also a number of mobile centres – so if you’re not yet vaccinated check to see if there is one near you.

CHEAPEST COVID PCR TEST FOR TRAVEL: Where to get your Covid tests in Zurich. See details here.

LATEST COVID MEASURES: Please see the latest information including Quarantine information regarding the Corona measures in Switzerland by checking the Swiss Government BAG website for the most recent updates.

