Home » Exhibitions and Events » Zurich Street Food Festival Summer / Autumn 2021
Exhibitions and EventsExploring ZurichFood and DrinkThings To DoWhat's OnZurich Events

Zurich Street Food Festival Summer / Autumn 2021

Zurich Street food 2021

by newinzurich
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Zurich Street Food Festival Summer / Autumn 2021

Zurich Street Festival Summer / Autumn 2021

Zurich Street Food Festival Summer / Autumn 2021

The Zurich Street Food Festival is an amazing journey through a variety of cuisines from all over the world. You can find a diverse selection of foods from Ethiopia, Spain, Yemen,  Korea, Greece and so many other countries. It doesn’t matter if you’re a meat eater, a pescatarian, a vegetarian or vegan – there is literally something for everyone.

Zurich Street Festival Summer / Autumn 2021

It is the biggest outdoor restaurant in Zurich with around 50 food stands participating and on Fridays there is music too!

Zurich Street Festival Summer / Autumn 2021

This amazing event is not just about the food, the atmosphere of the event is also quite remarkable, the festival takes place in a unique setting with colourful bright lights, fantastic music and simply great food.

Zurich Street Festival Summer / Autumn 2021

There is also and opportunity for dancing and singing to a variety of up beat tunes from all over the planet.

Zurich Street Festival Summer / Autumn 2021

The festival only continues until 10th October – so why not visit it whilst you can!

STREET FOOD FESTIVAL HARDTURM-BRACHE ZURICH

When: Open daily till 10th October 2021

Where: Hardturm Stadium, 8005 Zurich

For more information visit the Street Food Festival website here. 

Zurich Street Food Festival Summer / Autumn 2021

This Article was written and researched by Marianna Sobotkowska

With photos by Marianna and by Street Food Festival Zurich

*** Articles You May Like ***

Zurich Street Food at MICAS GARTEN

Lunch at Roots-Basel for Nespresso Gourmet Weeks

Veuve Clicquot and The BOLD WOMAN AWARD

LUX Restaurant at the Kongresshaus Zurich

****************************F

You may also like

Viva Frida Kahlo Immersive Experience Zurich

Hoch Y’brig Panorama Hike and Ridge Walk

What’s On In Zurich Early October 2021

Sharon Stone Receives Golden Icon Award At Zurich...

What’s On In Zurich Late September 2021

Humans. Carved in Stone. Exhibition at the Landesmuseum...

Veuve Clicquot and The BOLD WOMAN AWARD

ART INTERNATIONAL ZURICH 2021 – Win Tickets!

Hiking The First 4 peaks of the Flumserberg...

Nespresso Gourmet Weeks – 10th September – 2nd...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus
Malcare WordPress Security