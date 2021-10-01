Zurich Street Food Festival Summer / Autumn 2021

The Zurich Street Food Festival is an amazing journey through a variety of cuisines from all over the world. You can find a diverse selection of foods from Ethiopia, Spain, Yemen, Korea, Greece and so many other countries. It doesn’t matter if you’re a meat eater, a pescatarian, a vegetarian or vegan – there is literally something for everyone.

It is the biggest outdoor restaurant in Zurich with around 50 food stands participating and on Fridays there is music too!

This amazing event is not just about the food, the atmosphere of the event is also quite remarkable, the festival takes place in a unique setting with colourful bright lights, fantastic music and simply great food.

There is also and opportunity for dancing and singing to a variety of up beat tunes from all over the planet.

The festival only continues until 10th October – so why not visit it whilst you can!

STREET FOOD FESTIVAL HARDTURM-BRACHE ZURICH

When: Open daily till 10th October 2021

Where: Hardturm Stadium, 8005 Zurich

For more information visit the Street Food Festival website here.

This Article was written and researched by Marianna Sobotkowska

With photos by Marianna and by Street Food Festival Zurich

