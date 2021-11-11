Home » Shopping » Airport Shopping Zurich Switzerland
Airport Shopping Zurich Switzerland

Shop 365 Days a Year at Zurich Airport

by newinzurich
Airport Shopping Zurich

Shop 365 Days a Year at Zurich Airport

Shopping With A Jelmoli Personal Stylist at the circle Zurich Airport

Shopping in Zurich

When people first arrive in Zurich after having lived in the US or the UK or many other countries where 7 day a week shopping is the norm, they often get a shock when they find all the shops closed in Zurich on a Sunday. However, that is not strictly true.

Sunday Shopping at Certain Train & Petrol Stations

As well as certain shops being open at the train stations like Zurich Hauptbahnhof, Stadelhofen and Uster, for example there are also many petrol shops open (see here for more information on shopping in Zurich ). However, if you’re looking for clothes or presents or something a little more indulgent, a trip to either Zurich Airport is worth making.

The Circle at Zurich Airport

The Circle Business and Shopping Complex at Zurich Airport

The Circle Business and Shopping Complex at Zurich Airport

As well as the newly opened The Circle where there are both shops and bars (you can read about it here), there are also  extensive shopping facilities at Zurich Airport.

The Circle Business and Shopping Complex at Zurich Airport

In addition to a large range of shops, bars, and restaurants there is also a wide selection of brands in the airport building from Swiss to global brands. These shops and bars are open from early in the morning to late at night, 365 days a year – so don’t worry, there is always somewhere to shop in Zurich!

Tax Free Shopping Airside at Zuirch Airport

Tom Ford at Globus Bellevue

Of course, if you’re actually catching a plane at Zurich Airport then there is also the tax free shopping facility once you get airside.

Jo Malone at Globus Bellevue

Opening Hours Zurich Airport

Food Shops
Daily 6am – 11pm
(Migros from 6.15am – 11.00pm)

Other Shops at the Airport Shopping
Daily 8am – 9pm

Arrivals 1 & 2 and Check-in 1 & 2
Daily 6am – 9pm

Zurich Airport

Address: 8058 Kloten

Tel: 043 816 22 11

Please visit Zurich Airport website here for more information. 

For Google directions please see here. 

The Circle Business and Shopping Complex at Zurich Airport

Cermony Spa at The Circle Zurich Airport

A Staycation at Hyatt Regency Zurich Airport The Circle

Shopping in Zurich

Best Places to Sell Goods Online in Switzerland

