Airport Shopping Zurich Switzerland

When people first arrive in Zurich after having lived in the US or the UK or many other countries where 7 day a week shopping is the norm, they often get a shock when they find all the shops closed in Zurich on a Sunday. However, that is not strictly true.

Sunday Shopping at Certain Train & Petrol Stations

As well as certain shops being open at the train stations like Zurich Hauptbahnhof, Stadelhofen and Uster, for example there are also many petrol shops open (see here for more information on shopping in Zurich ). However, if you’re looking for clothes or presents or something a little more indulgent, a trip to either Zurich Airport is worth making.

The Circle at Zurich Airport

As well as the newly opened The Circle where there are both shops and bars (you can read about it here), there are also extensive shopping facilities at Zurich Airport.

In addition to a large range of shops, bars, and restaurants there is also a wide selection of brands in the airport building from Swiss to global brands. These shops and bars are open from early in the morning to late at night, 365 days a year – so don’t worry, there is always somewhere to shop in Zurich!

Tax Free Shopping Airside at Zuirch Airport

Of course, if you’re actually catching a plane at Zurich Airport then there is also the tax free shopping facility once you get airside.

Opening Hours Zurich Airport