Home » BucketList Switzerland » All Aboard the Churchill Red Arrow for the Turicum Gin Lab!
BucketList SwitzerlandExcursionsFood and DrinkSwitzerlandThings To DoTravelTrip IdeasZurich Events

All Aboard the Churchill Red Arrow for the Turicum Gin Lab!

An Amazing Gin Train Journey

by newinzurich
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

All Aboard the Churchill Red Arrow for the Turicum Gin Lab!

The Turicum Gin Train Experience – Next Event 12th February 2022

All Aboard the Churchill Red Arrow for the Turicum Gin Lab!

All Aboard the Churchill Red Arrow for the Turicum Gin Lab!

I absolutely love special trains and you may remember that I went on a Sunday Brunch Excursion on the Churchill Red Arrow some while ago. This time, however, it was time for something stronger! A special Turicum Gin Lab Experience on the Churchill Red Arrow.

All Aboard the Churchill Red Arrow for the Turicum Gin Lab!

The Churchill Red Arrow (or Roter Pfeil Churchill as it is known in German) is a fabulous train. Beautiful and resplendent in red it really stood out as we approached the platform at Zurich main Station.

All Aboard the Churchill Red Arrow for the Turicum Gin Lab!

The Churchill Red Arrow – Roter Pfeil

This train is steeped in history. It’s the oldest SBB train still in service in Switzerland and was originally built for the 1939 Swiss National Exhibition when it was constructed in just 18 months. It’s probably most well known for being the train which Winston Churchill used for his visit to Switzerland in 1946 and inside you can find originally pictures of Churchill. Apparently he used to sit on seat 46!

All Aboard the Churchill Red Arrow for the Turicum Gin Lab!

According to Churchill: “Gin and tonic has saved more Englishmen’s lives, and minds, than all the doctors in the Empire.” Therefore I think he would have definitely approved of the Turicum Gin Lab excursion! Turicum is the Zurich’s award winning gin and the only gin with its distillery located in the city.

All Aboard the Churchill Red Arrow for the Turicum Gin Lab!

How Does The Gin Lab Work?

All Aboard the Churchill Red Arrow for the Turicum Gin Lab!

The journey starts once you arrive at Zurich Main Station. As you board the train you find that it is set out with a lot of bottles and glasses and looks a little like a school chemistry lesson.

All Aboard the Churchill Red Arrow for the Turicum Gin Lab!

However, before you get started you’re offered a G&T to get you ready for the task ahead. During the next couple of hours you’ll be busy tasting, blending and creating your own unique blend of gin.

All Aboard the Churchill Red Arrow for the Turicum Gin Lab!

On Board Refreshments

All Aboard the Churchill Red Arrow for the Turicum Gin Lab!

While you’re hard at work on your gin blend, you won’t go hungry as there are lots of delicious canapés and open faced sandwiches and other snacks which are served throughout the journey.

Food on the Churchill Red Arrow for the Turicum Gin Lab!

Food on the Churchill Red Arrow for the Turicum Gin Lab!

Food on the Churchill Red Arrow for the Turicum Gin Lab!

We also had commentary from time to time (in German, but also translated into English afterwards if you wished) explaining the historic significance of the Churchill Red Arrow Train and telling us little anecdotes.

Turicum team on the Churchill Red Arrow for the Turicum Gin Lab!

The team from Turicum gave us advice and instruction on how to blend our gins and were on hand to answer any questions.

Turicum team on the Churchill Red Arrow for the Turicum Gin Lab!

A Wonderful Train Journey and Great Fun

All Aboard the Churchill Red Arrow for the Turicum Gin Lab!

We absolutely loved this train journey. The train is so very special and the roundtrip takes you along the Rhine and to Baden. You can even pop in and visit the driver’s cab if you wish.

All Aboard the Churchill Red Arrow for the Turicum Gin Lab!

It is great fun creating your own gin and tasting all the different distillates. With around 20 different flavours to choose from you can be sure that you will be creating your own completely unique blend!

All Aboard the Churchill Red Arrow for the Turicum Gin Lab!

It is a perfect idea for a birthday present or celebration. The selection of canapés and snacks was delicious and we also got to enjoy a couple of gin and tonics and still and sparkling water was available too. At the end you get to keep your special gin in a souvenir gift pack. Tickets are bound to go quickly for the next excursion on 12th Februay 2022 – so please see the details below on how to book.

All Aboard the Churchill Red Arrow for the Turicum Gin Lab!

Turicum Gin Lab Experience on The Churchill Red Arrow

Next Gin Lab on the Churchill Red Arrow : 12th February 2022.

Where: Zurich Main Station

Starts: Departs at 3.55pm

Returns: 6.06pm

Cost: CHF 260, CHF 250 with Halb Tax and CHF 240 with a GA Card

For more information see here.

To book tickets for the Gin Lab on 12th February see here. 

The Churchill Red Arrow train can also be booked  for private events, weddings and other special occasions.

For information on Turicum Gin see here. 

*** Articles You May Like ***

Sunday Brunch by Train on the Churchill Red Arrow from Zurich

A Journey On The GoldenPass Belle Époque Train 

A Scenic Journey Through Switzerland on The Bernina Express

Rhaetian Railway Contest – Win An Allegra 1 Day Travel Pass

****************************

You may also like

What’s On In Zurich Mid November 2021 Onwards

Blickfang Designfair Zurich 2021 – Back in the...

Impfwoche – Vaccination Week In Switzerland

What’s On In Zurich Early to Middle of...

What’s On In Zurich Early November 2021

The Unspoilt Charm of the Beautiful Aosta Valley...

Tasting Glenmorangie A Tale Of Winter with Dr...

Pipilotti Rist Art Installation at the Kunsthaus Zurich

What’s On In Zurich Late October 2021

Winter Opening! Time To Get Kitted Out For...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus
Malcare WordPress Security