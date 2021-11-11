All Aboard the Churchill Red Arrow for the Turicum Gin Lab!

I absolutely love special trains and you may remember that I went on a Sunday Brunch Excursion on the Churchill Red Arrow some while ago. This time, however, it was time for something stronger! A special Turicum Gin Lab Experience on the Churchill Red Arrow.

The Churchill Red Arrow (or Roter Pfeil Churchill as it is known in German) is a fabulous train. Beautiful and resplendent in red it really stood out as we approached the platform at Zurich main Station.

The Churchill Red Arrow – Roter Pfeil

This train is steeped in history. It’s the oldest SBB train still in service in Switzerland and was originally built for the 1939 Swiss National Exhibition when it was constructed in just 18 months. It’s probably most well known for being the train which Winston Churchill used for his visit to Switzerland in 1946 and inside you can find originally pictures of Churchill. Apparently he used to sit on seat 46!

According to Churchill: “Gin and tonic has saved more Englishmen’s lives, and minds, than all the doctors in the Empire.” Therefore I think he would have definitely approved of the Turicum Gin Lab excursion! Turicum is the Zurich’s award winning gin and the only gin with its distillery located in the city.

How Does The Gin Lab Work?

The journey starts once you arrive at Zurich Main Station. As you board the train you find that it is set out with a lot of bottles and glasses and looks a little like a school chemistry lesson.

However, before you get started you’re offered a G&T to get you ready for the task ahead. During the next couple of hours you’ll be busy tasting, blending and creating your own unique blend of gin.

On Board Refreshments

While you’re hard at work on your gin blend, you won’t go hungry as there are lots of delicious canapés and open faced sandwiches and other snacks which are served throughout the journey.

We also had commentary from time to time (in German, but also translated into English afterwards if you wished) explaining the historic significance of the Churchill Red Arrow Train and telling us little anecdotes.

The team from Turicum gave us advice and instruction on how to blend our gins and were on hand to answer any questions.

A Wonderful Train Journey and Great Fun

We absolutely loved this train journey. The train is so very special and the roundtrip takes you along the Rhine and to Baden. You can even pop in and visit the driver’s cab if you wish.

It is great fun creating your own gin and tasting all the different distillates. With around 20 different flavours to choose from you can be sure that you will be creating your own completely unique blend!

It is a perfect idea for a birthday present or celebration. The selection of canapés and snacks was delicious and we also got to enjoy a couple of gin and tonics and still and sparkling water was available too. At the end you get to keep your special gin in a souvenir gift pack. Tickets are bound to go quickly for the next excursion on 12th Februay 2022 – so please see the details below on how to book.

Turicum Gin Lab Experience on The Churchill Red Arrow

Next Gin Lab on the Churchill Red Arrow : 12th February 2022.

Where: Zurich Main Station

Starts: Departs at 3.55pm

Returns: 6.06pm

Cost: CHF 260, CHF 250 with Halb Tax and CHF 240 with a GA Card

The Churchill Red Arrow train can also be booked for private events, weddings and other special occasions.

