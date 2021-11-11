Best Places to Sell Goods Online in Switzerland

How to sell your things online in Switzerland

If you have stuff you want to sell in Switzerland and don’t fancy renting a stall at a flea market or holding a garage sale then why not sell online? After reading our article on the Brockie Second Hand Shops in Switzerland we often receive emails about how to sell goods as well as give them away in Switzerland. Below we have listed some of the most popular ways of doing this online. We have also listed other places to get rid of stuff for free if for any reason you are unable to sell an item.

Most Popular Website For Selling Goods Online in Switzerland

Probably the most popular online website for selling goods in Switzerland are as follows:

I have successfully both bought and sold with both Facebook Marketplace and Ricardo and although I haven’t used Anibis or Tutti, I have friends who have successfully used both. Facebook is the easiest if you are already on the platform and they don’t charge any fees. As well as the Facebook Market place, you may also find that there a number of Expat Facebook Groups where people regularly sell items online. I am a member of a couple in Zurich – but you can find them all over Switzerland.

Sell Goods Online with Facebook Marketplace

Facebook Market Place is very easy to use especially if you are already using Facebook. The Marketplace is directly accessible from Facebook and and it is free to use.

Facebook Marketplace has great reach and you can choose to have people pick up items directly from your house, or send by post or alternatively you can arrange to meet the buyer somewhere central like Zurich Main station – depending on the size etc of the item you are selling.

Also if you are buying goods you can also see where the goods are located so you can choose to buy from people who are local to where you live.

Please note however that there are a few restriction on things you can sell on Facebook Marketplace, for example you cannot sell pets and weapons.

Sell Goods online with Ricardo

Ricardo.ch is a Swiss auction-based website. You can choose a starting price, people can bid and the highest bidder wins. Alternatively, you can set a fixed price for instant purchase.

Ricardo is a very popular marketplace and people can now pay directly by credit card – which means you don’t have to give anyone your bank account details to receive payment. If you’re sending the goods directly to your buyer, you will receive their delivery address. Don’t forget to state the price of postage & packing.

Ricardo makes its money by charging fees but you only pay the fees if you sell the goods. The fee chargeable is 9% of the final sales price.

Additional advertising. Ricardo also offers you options to advertise your goods to a wider audience for a small additional charge of a few francs, though this is usually not necessary.

Please note that Ricardo is in German (and French & Italian)

Sell Goods Online with Anibis

Anibis.ch is similar to Craigs List but smaller. You simply publish your classified advert and people contact you if they are interested. The easiest thing is to set a price but you can also just wait for offers.

Anibis is free to use but you can also pay to promote your advert so that is it seen by more people.

Where To Get Rid of Goods For Free & Give Away

Brockies and Charity Shops

One man’s trash is another man’s treasure as they say, so if you have goods that are in good condition and you want to give them away for free take a look here.

There are plenty of Brockies and Charity shops all over Switzerland to which you can donate clean, good quality, unwanted goods. Please note, however, that Brockies can be quite discerning depending on what stock they already hold, and they will only accept high quality items which they think they can sell. If at first your goods are refused by the first Brockie you visit, then try a few more as each Brockie tends to be quite unique. You can see a list of Brockies in Switzerland here.

If you’re giving away books and you live near Zurich, check out the dedicated Book Brockie in Enge which accepts good quality books in all languages.

Church Bazaars and Local Fairs

Other places to check out are local Church Bazaars and local fairs (especially around Christmas time) near where you live. Check your local newspaper or Facebook to see if any fairs are taking place.

In Zurich you could also thing about selling items at the Bürkliplatz Market or at the Kanzlei Market. I know people who love selling at Bürkliplatz and the enjoy the interaction as well as thrill of selling their items to someone who is genuinely interested in them.

Top Tips For Selling Online

Use good quality photos, with pictures taken from a number of angles Point out any defects and take pictures of scratches etc and mention in text Give measurements and as much information as possible Try to sell with original boxing if possible Use Google Translate or Deepl to translate for the description. Give as most information as you can about the item. Research what similar items are selling for and set a realistic price. It is better to sell for a lower price than not to sell at all especially if you are in a hurry. If you prefer the fun of an auction site then set a starting price and await offers. Do however, be prepared to sell at the starting price!

