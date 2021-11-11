Blickfang Designfair Zurich 2021 – Back in the Kongresshaus!

Plus Contest to Win 3 x 2 Tickets!

Blickfang Designmesse is back in Zurich and back at the Kongresshaus! The popular design fair showcases new and innovative products from designers from Switzerland and all over the world. It’s an event not to miss!

Contest to Win 3 x 2 Tickets

What’s more, NewInZurich have 3 x 2 tickets for the event to be won! See contest details below.

Design, Innovation, Fashion

The exhibition focuses on the latest fashion trends as well as new inventions and ideas. Every year is different! There are about lots of exciting designers taking part and everything from fashion, jewellery, lighting, furniture to practical and innovative day to day products is on display for you to see and admire.

25 Years of Blickfang Design Fair

Blickfang started around 25 years ago in Stuttgart and is now established in Zurich, Basel, Vienna, Hamburg and Copenhagen as an annual event. It has become known as a great platform for young designers. Why not pop by and take a look?

Blickfang 2021

Where: Kongresshaus, Claridenstrasse 5, 8002 Zürich

When: 19th, 20th and 21st November 2021

Ticket Prices:

Day ticket: 25 CHF

Reduced*: 23 CHF

*for pupils/students and people with disabilities with a valid ID card

Children up to 14 years free

Tickets only available online. Limited number available at the box office.

Dogs are unfortunately not allowed.

Opening Hours:

FR | 19 November 21 | 2 pm- 8 pm

SA | 20 November 21 | 11am – 8pm

SO | 21 November 21 | 11 am – 6 p.m

For more information: Take a look here

***Contest***

To enter our prize draw to win one of 3 x 2 tickets to the event please email us here with:

1) your name

2) BF21 in the Subject Line of your email.

Good luck!

