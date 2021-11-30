Electric Luxury – The New Mercedes-Benz EQS

Mercedes-Benz has just unveiled its EQS electric car and we went to see it at an event in Zurich.

It’s the company’s first all-electric luxury saloon and is the first model to be based on modular architecture for luxury vehicles. It combines technology and design with functionality and connectivity.

As buyers are becoming more interested in electric cars, it makes sense that luxury brands like Mercedes also offer fully electric options as well as hybrid. Personally, my main concern with electric cars up till now, has been the distance you can drive after charging. However, the EQS offers ranges of up to 780 km. Furthermore, it can be can be charged with up to 200 kW at fast charging stations with direct current. Just 15 minutes of charging gives you power for up to another 300 kilometres. You can also charge at home or at public charging stations with up to 22 kW with AC using the on-board charger.

The EQS also boasts a new generation of batteries with significantly higher energy density allowing the energy management system to remain up to date throughout the battery’s life cycle. Also the cobalt content of the cathodes has been reduced to ten percent. Mercedes drivers can also benefit from the densest network of charging points, with more than 500,000 in 31 countries, including over 200,000 in Europe.

Mercedes-Benz guarantees that energy from renewable energy sources is fed into the grid for the current sourced via “Mercedes me Charge”. And “Plug & Charge” drives the car to to the nearest charging station, opens the flap, plugs it in and starts charging! I really like the sound of that!

The company has impressive targets and as part of its “Ambition 2039” initiative, Mercedes-Benz is aiming to offer a fully carbon-neutral car fleet within 20 years. By 2030, the company hopes that more than half the cars it sells will feature electric drive systems – this includes fully electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids.

The new EQS has also been designed to be sustainable and the vehicle is produced in a carbon-neutral manner, using resource-saving materials like carpets made from recycled yarn.

The EQS is sleek and powerful. During the launch party each guest was invited to experience the pure luxury of the EQS. Seated inside the car we were treated to a spectacular sound and light show whilst being driven through the deserted SBB Werkstatt in Zurich.

What’s not to like? The Mercedes-Benz EQS is super comfortable, super sleek and very elegant. Electric luxury at its best! Why not go and see for yourself?

