Escargot Rouge – A Great New Red Wine From The Vaud Region of Switzerland

New Swiss Red Wine From Canton Vaud

“Escargot Rouge” is not #newinzurich but it’s definitely #newinvaud! It’s a new Swiss red wine from the Vaud region of Switzerland. When you think of wine in the Vaud, you usually think of white wine and in particular, the Chasselas variety. However, Escargot Rouge has been created to prove to the world that this area of Switzerland produces excellent red wine too!

Vaudois Wine Growing Region

Wine Tasting in The Riviera Vaudoise and the Lavaux Switzerland

The Vaudois wine-growing region covers the regions of La Côte, Lavaux and Chablais (Lake Geneva) as well as Bonvillars, Côtes de l’Orbe and Vully (Lake Neuchâtel and Murten). In 2020 the area produced around 24 million litres of wine of which approximately 60% was white and 40% was red.

Escargot Rouge Made of Typical Vaudois AOC Grape Varieties

We went along to an event in Zurich to meet the some of the producers and to find out a little more about this wine.

Escargot Rouge is a blend of the typical Vaudois AOC grape varieties Pinot Noir, Gamay, Gamaret and Garanoir. It is produced by around 40 wine winegrowers in the area under this special label.

Escargot Rouge – Original and Selection

The new wine comes in two varieties – “Original” and the slightly more complex “Selection”, which is matured in oak barrels. The distinctive logo of the snail adorns both labels and it symbolises both the time which is required to produce a high-quality red wine, as well as the nutrient-rich soil of the area. It also makes the wine easy to identify on the shelves.

Every winemaker produces his own “Escargot Rouge”, which can be purchased in specialist wine shops and outlets. The wine is also stocked by Coop. In fact, look out for Escargot Rouge during Coop’s Swiss Wine Week which begins on 22nd November.

A Quality Charter

The production of the wine is subject to a strict quality charter so that it has the same quality no matter which vintner has produced it. It is tested by experts both in the barrel and in the bottle before it goes on sale. As you can imagine even though there will be small differences in taste, the wine will have the same overriding characteristics and the quality will always remain the same.

So that you know which winemaker has produced each wine, the name of the winery is listed on the label underneath the main label.

According to director of Vins Vaudois, Benjamin Gehrig, Escargot Rouge was “created for the Swiss market as an ambassador for the Vaudois red wines and is therefore synonymous with outstanding quality and the best enjoyment” and around 200,000 bottles will go on sale this year.

So next time you’re buying wine, why not try Escargot Rouge for yourself?

 

