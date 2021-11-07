Impfwoche – Vaccination Week In Switzerland

8th to 14th November 2021

Currently in Switzerland approximately 73% of people aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated against coronavirus. However the number of cases is rising steadily and last Friday there were almost 3,000 cases. Therefore the federal government has designated the coming seven days as National Vaccination and is investing CHF 96 million to support this initiative.

Vaccination Week – Impfwoche – 8th – 14th November

Switzerland’s “Impfwoche” or Vaccination Week is taking place from 8th – 14th November. One of the key features will be the “Impfdorf” or vaccination village at Zurich HB. Anyone in Zurich who has not yet been vaccinated can get information and advice, and of course, a vaccination.

Vaccination Village from 8th – 10th November at Zurich HB

The vaccination village will take place in the large main hall of Zurich’s main train station. You will be able to get information, advice and even vaccinations from 8th to 10th November. The Impfdorf is open from Monday to Wednesday from 6.30 am to 11.30 pm. All three vaccines approved in Switzerland are available and people can just turn up on the spot to be vaccinated and enjoy refreshments afterwards.

Switzerland is following the lead of other countries which have shown how important it is to have the highest possible vaccination rate.

The Long Night of the Vaccination

The pharmacists’ association (AVKZ) is holding “the long night of vaccination” in selected pharmacies on Friday 12th November and Saturday, 13th November. From 8 pm to midnight, their teams will be available for advice, information and walk-in vaccination. Food and drink are also provided.

Impfhotline – Vaccination Hotline

There is a Vaccination Hotline with help available in 10 languages. You can call the “Impfhotline” on 0848 33 66 11.

This line is open daily 7am till 11pm. .

Talk For children

There is also a dedicated talk and debate aimed at children which takes place on 10th November. You can find out more here.

Vaccination Information in Various Languages

Since many foreign residents are still to be fully vaccinated, during the vaccination week, there will be experts on site at the vaccination centres providing information and advice in various languages.

Designated Dates for Various foreign language at Uster, Winterthur and Triemli

Monday 8th November – Albanian

Tuesday 9th November – Turkish

Wednesday 11th November Bosnian, Serbian and Croatian

Thursday 11th November – Portuguese

Friday November 12th, 2021 – Italian

Saturday 13th November – English

Expert will be on site this week providing information and advice in different languages. Opening times of the vaccination centres: Mon – Fri 2–8pm and Sat 12–6pm

“Back On Tour” – Open Air Shows

Top Swiss acts such as Stress, Dabu, Danitsa, KUNZ, Sophie Hunger and Basch will also be appearing together in open-air shows at five different locations – Thun, Lausanne, Sion, St. Gallen and Lucerne to support the Vaccination drive. Everyone is invited to the concerts, (even without a COVID-19 certificate). As well as music, you will also find counseling and vaccinations available on site.

For more information take a look here

You can find out more information about the Zurich Corona plans here.

For all other enquiries please visit the Government’s BAG website here.

