Top Christmas Events in Zurich 2021

There are lots of fun Christmas events all around Zurich (including the wonderful Christmas Markets) in the run up to Christmas Day and New Year. Here are some of the key ones with details of when they are open.

The “Lucy” Christmas lights were turned on in Bahnhofstrasse at 6pm on 25th November and they will remain on throughout the Christmas and New Year until 6th January. Read all about the Lucy Christmas Lights here.

After the Christmas lights go on lots of the city’s shops stay open till 10pm for late night shopping. Many have special offers too – so it’s a great chance to steal a march on getting your Christmas presents sorted! More information here.

The Singing Christmas Tree in Werdmühleplatz Zurich. is a wonderful sight to behold. There is also a small Christmas Market attached too. Find out more about the Singing Christmas Tree here .

Zurich’s most famous Christmas Market has a very special attraction the Swarovski Christmas Tree! You can see it a the Christkindli market at Zurich Main station from 25th November till 24th December. Find out more about the Swarovski tree here.

Yo can visit Santa Claus along with his helper, Schmutzli at this house in the Käferberg forest at certain times. WSee website for details

Standing 8.5m high outside Stadelhofen station the Christmas Pyramid is a great place to visit for a Glühwein with friends or even a raclette. November 25th until 24th December. You can find out more about the tradition of the Weihnachts Pyramide here.

A light festival in the inner courtyard of the Landesmuseum in Zurich. Please note it is closed on 24th & 25th December. Find out more and see some photos here.

We have some more photos of the Illuminarium you can view here.

Taking place at Bürkliplatz until 22nd December from 10am – 8pm. A perfect Christmas event for children. Website

This children only tram is a legend in Zurich! Children are driven round town and entertained by Father Christmas and his fairy helpers. Tickets can be bought from customer service in Jelmoli department store. Find out more here.

The three Advent Shopping Sundays in Zurich this year are 1st, 8th and 22nd December. See more about Shopping Sundays in Zurich, Glatt, Sihlcity and Volkiland here.

There’s nothing better than a fondue when it’s cold outside – so take a look at our guide to fondue restaurants, fondue pop ups, the Fondue Tram and the Fondue Cruise. We also have included a section on other Winter Pop Ups that aren’t fondue too. Read all about them here.

12. Lichterschwimmen (sadly this event is not taking place in 2021)

This cute little tradition involves watching hundreds of little lights float down the River Limmat. Starting from Weinplatz next to the Storchen at 6pm children place little floating lanterns on the Limmat and watch them float by. See more information here.

Swim across the Limmat in the chilly December water! The water temperature will be between 6 and 8 degrees, you need to be over 16 and you have to register first. From 1.30pm on Sunday 5th (only for the brave or the mad!) But don’t worry all the swimming tickets have already sold out – so the only option now is to buy a spectator ticket. Read all about it here.

Take a look at our photos from a previous Limmat Swimming Event here.

A Fun Run through centre of Zurich on 12th December. Read all about it here.

A traditional Swiss Salto Natale Circus is on until 31st December in Kloten, near the airport. Website

Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without a stroll round the Christmas Markets and meeting with friends for a Glühwein. See the here for all the details on Zurich’s Christmas Markets.

17. Ice Skating in Zurich

If you fancy ice skating, check out all these great places you can practise this fun Winter Sport.

The three shopping Sundays for 2021 are 28th November, 5th and 19th December. See all the details here.

19. New Years Fireworks 31st December / 1st January

You can enjoy the New Year fireworks from many locations along the lake, but the top places to view are selling out fast! Visit the Website here

