What’s On In Zurich Early to Middle of November 2021

What’s On In Zurich Early November 2021

Things To Do In Zurich Early November 2021

Wishing you a great weekend and week ahead! Auto Zurich car show is on in Zurich and there is also a Mini EXPOVINA Wine Fair on 4th – 14th November and the Sports Shop Time Out Opening Season Opening event on 5th & 6th November. There is a Swap Shop for clothes and accessories in Zurich on Sunday 7th and a Films for the Future film festival. On top of that we have a contest to win a voucher for a Family or Business Portrait….

Contest

You can win a voucher for a Family Portrait worth CHF 350 or for a Business Portrait worth CHF 290 with www.Carmen.photo. The contest will be drawn at midnight on Monday 15th November.

ZURICH MINI EXPOVINA 4th – 14th NOVEMBER: This year there is. MINI EXPOVINA taking place with one wine ship, the Panta Rhei offering tastings of wines from all over the world on Lake Zurich. Read all about it here.

AUTO ZURICH – ZURICH CAR SHOW 4th – 7th NOVEMBER: Taking place at the Messe in Zurich Oerlikon, Auto Zurich is back for 2021 with lots of new models and exciting news. Visit the website to find out more.

FILMS FOR THE FUTURE FESTIVAL 5th – 28th NOVEMBER: A Film Festival covering films all about sustainability, biodiversity, new mobility concepts and economic systems to activism and climate justice. Take a look here for more information.

TIME OUT WINTER SEASON OPENING EVENT 5th & 6th November: Sport Shop Time Out in Uster has its Winter Opening event and offers on 5th & 6th November. Mark your diaries for fun packed days with lots of opening offers and lots of fun. Sport Shop Time Out Pfäffikerstrasse 30, 8610 Uster. The website is in German but they all speak English! Read all about it here

#NEWINZURICH – QUEENS ART GALLERY: There’s a new art gallery opening on 5th & 6th November called Queens Art Gallery and it’s located in Limmatstrasse 257, 8005 Zurich. Why not pop by and check it out?

DON’T SHOP – SWAP!!! AT DYNAMO WALK-IN CLOSET ZURICH SUN 7th NOV: Take along 10 good quality, lightly used clothes or accessories and swap them for 10 “new ones” at the Walk-In Closet at Dynamo in Zurich on Sunday 7th November from 1pm till 4pm. See details here.

CIRCUS KNIE ENDS 7TH NOVEMBER: You can’t have failed to have noticed the big top in the middle of Sechselaeuteplatz. It means only one thing – that the Knie Circus with Bastian Baker is performing in town. See ticket details here.

HEART BEATS TOUR RAPPERSWIL 8th – 14th NOV: The beautiful display of over 60 heart sculptures which were on display at Zurich HB (photo above) are moving on to Rapperswil from 8th – 14th November. The hearts have been created to help the charity “Glueckskette”- Swiss Solidarity – which helps young people in need following the pandemic. You can help the cause by buying a souvenir from the on site store or donating using the QR code on each of the stands – every franc helps. Read all about it here.

TIME OUT WINTER SEASON OPENING EVENT 5th & 6th November

2 Special Opening Days – 5th and 6th November

Check out the latest ranges (including Stöckli skis), enjoy some special opening offers and get expert advice In English at Sport Shop Time Out in Uster

Address: Pfäffikerstrasse 30, Uster

FREE WINE TASTING! FLAVOURS OF IBERIA IN OERLIKON 13th & 14th NOVEMBER: Check out the Wines from Spain and Portugal, Portwines and Organic Olive Oil tasting on Saturday, 13th November from 5pm – 10pm and on Sunday, 14th November from 1pm till 8pm. Location: the auditorium of the Czech and Slovak Center (TCZ) at Binzmühlestrasse 81, Oerlikon. Please email info@weineausportugal.ch to reserve your free spot! Please note that due to the Covid regulations you need to bring your certificate and to register in advance! THE PIPILOTTI ART INSTALLATION: Whilst visiting the Kunsthaus's new extension don't miss the beautiful Pipilotti art installation. See a 15 second video here. Read all about the Pipilotti Rist Art Installation here. VIVA FRIDA KAHLO AT THE LICHTHALLE MAAG UNTIL 2nd JAN 2022: The Frida Kahlo immersive sound and light experience takes place at the Lichthalle MAAG and runs till 2nd January. Find out more about it here. HUMANS. CARVED IN STONE EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM FROM TILL 16th JAN: There's a new exhibition at the Swiss National Museum in Zurich all about the Neolithic stelae from various European countries. It offers a unique insight into the history of the people who inhabited Europe around 6,000 years ago. For more information see here. FIFA FOOTBALL MUSEUM: One of the most popular museum in Zurich. Have you visited? Find out all about it here.

UETLIBERG WALK TO FELSENEGG: Why not go for a hike on the Uetliberg and along to Felsenegg and admire all the Autumn colours. Read all about it here.

THINGS TO DO IN SWITZERLAND IN THE AUTUMN: Top things to do in Switzerland this Autumn.Take a look here.

TOP THINGS TO CHECK TO GET READY FOR WINTER: Some tips on things to do in Switzerland at this time of year to prepare for Winter. Take a look here.

THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.

A VISIT TO THE LINDT CHOCOLATE MUSEUM ZURICH: How about a trip to the Lindt Chocolate Museum? Read all about it here.

A VISIT TO THE UMWELTARENA ZURICH: Another fascinating museum in Zurich is the Umweltarena Museum. Read all about it here.

Win A Family or Business Portrait with www.Carmen.photo! WIN A FAMILY PORTRAIT FOR CHRISTMAS OR A HEADSHOT FOR A CV Enter our contest to win a voucher for a Family Portrait worth CHF 350 or for a Business Portrait worth CHF 290 with Zurich photographer www.Carmen.photo. Simply email us here with a) your full name and the b) word Carmen.Photo in the the Subject Line of the email. Good luck! Contest Closes midnight on Monday 15th November. www.Carmen.photo. ***************************************************************************************************************

TOP THINGS TO DO FOR KIDS & TEENS IN ZURICH: Check out our list of top things to do for children and teenagers in Zurich. Take a look here.

31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: We have put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.

VISIT THE ENEA TREE MUSEUM NEAR RAPPERSWIL: Explore the beautiful gardens of the Enea Tree Museum near Rapperswil. Find out all about it here.

31+ THINGS TO DO FOR TEENAGERS & CHILDREN IN SWITZERLAND: A list of ideas aimed at excursions children and teenagers will like all over Switzerland.Take a look here.

A HIKE TO THE GLACIER IN MORTERATSCH: A beautiful walk at this time of year is the walk to Morteratsch. Read all about it here.

A TRIP TO LAKE PALPUOGNASEE: One of the most beautiful lakes to visit in Autumn is Lake Palpuognasee. Read all about it here.

A TRIP TO BLAUSEE: The beautiful lake Blausee looks incredible any time of year, but in Autumn it is truly stunning. You may need to wait a little longer for the leaves to turn more golden – but do put this on your Autumn excursion list. Take a look here.

HOW ABOUT A GOLF DAY IN GRAUBÜNDEN WITH A FREE CADDIE?: Did you know that Graubünden is Switzerland’s top golfing region? Why not play golf on one of 12 beautiful courses in the Canton with a FREE caddie? This offer is a great way to improve your golf and learn more about the region too. Read all about it here.

6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: Before the weather gets too cold and some of these are no longer possible, take a look at these great hiking suggestions just around 60 minutes from Zurich. Take a look at the selection of 6 circular hikes here.

EXPATS

20 MINUTEN NOW IN ENGLISH: You can now read 20 Minuten newspapaper in English. Find out more here. BRITISH SWISS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE EVENTS: Check out all the upcoming events at the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. Take a look here.

WINTER TYRES: Have you changed your tyres from Summer to Winter? Just a reminder that by now your car should be kitted out with Winter tyres. See details about types and other Winter tips here.

NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.

MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.

TRAVELLING TO THE UK WITH YOUR PET: Read all about this important information before embarking on a trip to the UK. with your pet. Take a look here for all the things you should know before you travel abroad with your pet

FIND OUT ALL ABOUT PUBLIC TRANSPORT IN ZURICH HERE: Tips on the different public transport options and types of tickets available in Zurich. Read the details here.

SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.

EXCHANGING YOUR DRIVING LICENCE: As soon as you arrive in Switzerland and receive your Ausweis, you should make arrangement to exchange your driving licence. See all the steps you need to undertake here.

LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.

RECOMMENDED HAIRDRESSERS: See our list of recommended hairdressers in Zurich here.

CORONA UPDATES

CHEAPEST COVID PCR TEST FOR TRAVEL: Where to get your Covid tests in Zurich. See details here.

LATEST COVID MEASURES: Please see the latest information including Quarantine information regarding the Corona measures in Switzerland by checking the Swiss Government BAG website for the most recent updates.

******************************************** Have a great week ahead!

