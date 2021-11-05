What’s On In Zurich Early to Middle of November 2021

What’s On In Zurich Early November 2021
Things To Do In Zurich Early November 2021
Wishing you a great weekend and week ahead! Auto Zurich car show is on in Zurich and there is also a Mini EXPOVINA Wine Fair on 4th – 14th November and the Sports Shop Time Out Opening Season Opening event on 5th & 6th November. There is a Swap Shop for clothes and accessories in Zurich on Sunday 7th and a Films for the Future film festival. On top of that we have a contest to win a voucher for a Family or Business Portrait….
Contest
You can win a voucher for a Family Portrait worth CHF 350 or for a Business Portrait worth CHF 290 with www.Carmen.photo. The contest will be drawn at midnight on Monday 15th November.
ZURICH MINI EXPOVINA 4th – 14th NOVEMBER: This year there is. MINI EXPOVINA taking place with one wine ship, the Panta Rhei offering tastings of wines from all over the world on Lake Zurich. Read all about it here.
AUTO ZURICH – ZURICH CAR SHOW 4th – 7th NOVEMBER: Taking place at the Messe in Zurich Oerlikon, Auto Zurich is back for 2021 with lots of new models and exciting news. Visit the website to find out more.
FILMS FOR THE FUTURE FESTIVAL 5th – 28th NOVEMBER: A Film Festival covering films all about sustainability, biodiversity, new mobility concepts and economic systems to activism and climate justice. Take a look here for more information.
TIME OUT WINTER SEASON OPENING EVENT 5th & 6th November: Sport Shop Time Out in Uster has its Winter Opening event and offers on 5th & 6th November. Mark your diaries for fun packed days with lots of opening offers and lots of fun. Sport Shop Time Out Pfäffikerstrasse 30, 8610 Uster. The website is in German but they all speak English! Read all about it here
#NEWINZURICH – QUEENS ART GALLERY: There’s a new art gallery opening on 5th & 6th November called Queens Art Gallery and it’s located in Limmatstrasse 257, 8005 Zurich. Why not pop by and check it out?
DON’T SHOP – SWAP!!! AT DYNAMO WALK-IN CLOSET ZURICH SUN 7th NOV: Take along 10 good quality, lightly used clothes or accessories and swap them for 10 “new ones” at the Walk-In Closet at Dynamo in Zurich on Sunday 7th November from 1pm till 4pm. See details here.
CIRCUS KNIE ENDS 7TH NOVEMBER: You can’t have failed to have noticed the big top in the middle of Sechselaeuteplatz. It means only one thing – that the Knie Circus with Bastian Baker is performing in town. See ticket details here.
HEART BEATS TOUR RAPPERSWIL 8th – 14th NOV: The beautiful display of over 60 heart sculptures which were on display at Zurich HB (photo above) are moving on to Rapperswil from 8th – 14th November. The hearts have been created to help the charity “Glueckskette”- Swiss Solidarity – which helps young people in need following the pandemic. You can help the cause by buying a souvenir from the on site store or donating using the QR code on each of the stands – every franc helps. Read all about it here.
FREE WINE TASTING! FLAVOURS OF IBERIA IN OERLIKON 13th & 14th NOVEMBER: Check out the Wines from Spain and Portugal, Portwines and Organic Olive Oil tasting on Saturday, 13th November from 5pm – 10pm and on Sunday, 14th November from 1pm till 8pm. Location: the auditorium of the Czech and Slovak Center (TCZ) at Binzmühlestrasse 81, Oerlikon. Please email info@weineausportugal.ch to reserve your free spot! Please note that due to the Covid regulations you need to bring your certificate and to register in advance!
THE PIPILOTTI ART INSTALLATION: Whilst visiting the Kunsthaus’s new extension don’t miss the beautiful Pipilotti art installation. See a 15 second video here. Read all about the Pipilotti Rist Art Installation here.
VIVA FRIDA KAHLO AT THE LICHTHALLE MAAG UNTIL 2nd JAN 2022: The Frida Kahlo immersive sound and light experience takes place at the Lichthalle MAAG and runs till 2nd January. Find out more about it here.
HUMANS. CARVED IN STONE EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM FROM TILL 16th JAN: There’s a new exhibition at the Swiss National Museum in Zurich all about the Neolithic stelae from various European countries. It offers a unique insight into the history of the people who inhabited Europe around 6,000 years ago. For more information see here.
FIFA FOOTBALL MUSEUM: One of the most popular museum in Zurich. Have you visited? Find out all about it here.
UETLIBERG WALK TO FELSENEGG: Why not go for a hike on the Uetliberg and along to Felsenegg and admire all the Autumn colours. Read all about it here.
THINGS TO DO IN SWITZERLAND IN THE AUTUMN: Top things to do in Switzerland this Autumn.Take a look here.
TOP THINGS TO CHECK TO GET READY FOR WINTER: Some tips on things to do in Switzerland at this time of year to prepare for Winter. Take a look here.
THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.
A VISIT TO THE LINDT CHOCOLATE MUSEUM ZURICH: How about a trip to the Lindt Chocolate Museum? Read all about it here.
A VISIT TO THE UMWELTARENA ZURICH: Another fascinating museum in Zurich is the Umweltarena Museum. Read all about it here.
TOP THINGS TO DO FOR KIDS & TEENS IN ZURICH: Check out our list of top things to do for children and teenagers in Zurich. Take a look here.
31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: We have put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.
VISIT THE ENEA TREE MUSEUM NEAR RAPPERSWIL: Explore the beautiful gardens of the Enea Tree Museum near Rapperswil. Find out all about it here.
31+ THINGS TO DO FOR TEENAGERS & CHILDREN IN SWITZERLAND: A list of ideas aimed at excursions children and teenagers will like all over Switzerland.Take a look here.
A HIKE TO THE GLACIER IN MORTERATSCH: A beautiful walk at this time of year is the walk to Morteratsch. Read all about it here.
A TRIP TO LAKE PALPUOGNASEE: One of the most beautiful lakes to visit in Autumn is Lake Palpuognasee. Read all about it here.
A TRIP TO BLAUSEE: The beautiful lake Blausee looks incredible any time of year, but in Autumn it is truly stunning. You may need to wait a little longer for the leaves to turn more golden – but do put this on your Autumn excursion list. Take a look here.
HOW ABOUT A GOLF DAY IN GRAUBÜNDEN WITH A FREE CADDIE?: Did you know that Graubünden is Switzerland’s top golfing region? Why not play golf on one of 12 beautiful courses in the Canton with a FREE caddie? This offer is a great way to improve your golf and learn more about the region too. Read all about it here.
6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: Before the weather gets too cold and some of these are no longer possible, take a look at these great hiking suggestions just around 60 minutes from Zurich. Take a look at the selection of 6 circular hikes here.
Restaurants & Food
HONOLD’S TAKE AWAY & HOME DELIVERY BRUNCH: How about enjoying a take away or home delivery brunch for you and your guests ? No stress, no cooking – just the ability to enjoy top quality food and drink in the comfort of your own home. Read all about the different options here.
GLENMORANGIE’S NEW LIMITED EDITION WHISKY – A TALE OF WINTER: Glenmorangie has just introduced a new limited edition whisky especially for the festive season. Read all about it here.
FRAU GEROLDS GARTEN WINTERSTÜBLI IS OPEN! Enjoy a sparkling time at Frau Gerolds Garten which is all dressed up for Winter. There is an outside area as well as the “Winterstübli” – so something for everyone. Read all about it here.
FANCY A FONDUE? See our recipe here to make your own perfect fondue at home.
POP UP RIBS & BEER FIRST SATURDAY OF THE MONTH: How about enjoying delicious ribs and beer at the Maximus BBQ Pop up at Amboss Rampe at Zollstrasse 80, 8005 Zurich. The BBQ pop up takes place every first Saturday of the month, but they are open daily (except Sunday) for great Texan fare for lunch and dinner. Read all about it here.
TOP SUSHI RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH: Where to find the best Sushi Restaurants in Zurich? Take a look here.
MARRONI: Are you a Marroni fan? Find out all about this Winter favourite here.
2 FOR 1 MAIN COURSE OFFER AT SALIR TILL 30th NOV: Why not visit the lovely SALIR restaurant close to the Kunsthaus and during October and November you can benefit from their special 2 for 1 promotion on main courses. When you order 2 main courses the cheaper one is free. Read all about SALIR here.
HOTELS IN SWITZERLAND: Looking for a great hotel in Switzerland ? Take a look at some great hotels by searching through our list of hotels here.
TRAVEL ABROAD
A TRIP TO PHUKET THAILAND: Phuket (and Krabi) in Thailand are now open to tourists. If you’re looking for sun, beaches and amazing food now is a very good time to visit. The tourist attractions are not crowded and there is so much to discover. Read all about tour trip to Phuket here.
EXPLORE THE BEAUTIFUL AOSTA VALLEY IN ITALY: Discover the unspoilt beauty of this lovely corner of Italy with plenty of really scenic hikes. Read all about it here.
TOP THINGS TO DO IN LJUBLJANA: Ljubljana is just over an hour by plane from Zurich (or you can take the overnight train) and it truly is a wonderful city! Find out all about it here.
LAKE BLED SLOVENIA: If you don’t want to travel so far, how about visiting beautiful Lake Bled in Slovenia. Find out all about it here.
LIFESTYLE
CERMONY – A NEW SPA AT THE CIRCLE AT ZURICH AIRPORT: There’s a brand new Spa called Ceremony which has just opened at The Circle at Zurich Airport. Read all about it here.
THE FUTURE OF WASHING IS BLUU: If you trying to live as environmentally friendly as possible, why not try out the new Laundry Detergent Sheets by a Swiss start up company called bluu. We’ve been testing them and can highly recommend them. They are light, easy to transport and take up far less space (from a transportation stand point and from a storage perspective). Find out all about them here.
A CERTIFIED COURSE FOR THOSE WORKING WITH AUTISM: Foundations For Learning, a Zurich non for profit organisation are launching a new course leading to RBT Certification for those working with autism. Find out all about the course here.
FORMETTA COLLAGEN DRINK: Formetta is a high quality Swiss Collagen drink created in Switzerland by an Australian scientist. Find out all about this health drink here and take advantage of our special offer.
KOVU ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY VEGAN LEATHER HANDBAGS: A new Swiss Start Up is using the plastic from discarded PET bottles from the sea together with leftover corn to create beautiful handbags out of vegan “corn leather”. Stylish, durable, practical and above all environmentally friendly, these great bags are colourful and cool too. Read all about KOVU vegan handbags here.
PURE BEAUTY SPA – EXPERT MASSAGES & FACIALS: If you’re in need of an expert massage of facial then why not head over to see Georgina and her team at Pure Beauty Spa? If you book your first appointment Wednesday to Friday and mention NEWINZURICH you can benefit for a 20% discount on the treatment. Visit the Pure Beauty Spa website here.
WIN A FAMILY PORTRAIT FOR CHRISTMAS OR A HEADSHOT FOR A CV: If you’re interested in entering our contest to win a voucher for a Family Portrait worth CHF 350 or for a Business Portrait worth CHF 290 with Zurich photographer www.Carmen.photo. Simply email us here with a) your full name and the b) word Carmen.Photo in the the Subject Line of the email.
EXPATS
20 MINUTEN NOW IN ENGLISH: You can now read 20 Minuten newspapaper in English. Find out more here.
BRITISH SWISS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE EVENTS: Check out all the upcoming events at the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. Take a look here.
WINTER TYRES: Have you changed your tyres from Summer to Winter? Just a reminder that by now your car should be kitted out with Winter tyres. See details about types and other Winter tips here.
NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.
MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.
TRAVELLING TO THE UK WITH YOUR PET: Read all about this important information before embarking on a trip to the UK. with your pet. Take a look here for all the things you should know before you travel abroad with your pet
FIND OUT ALL ABOUT PUBLIC TRANSPORT IN ZURICH HERE: Tips on the different public transport options and types of tickets available in Zurich. Read the details here.
SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.
EXCHANGING YOUR DRIVING LICENCE: As soon as you arrive in Switzerland and receive your Ausweis, you should make arrangement to exchange your driving licence. See all the steps you need to undertake here.
LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.
RECOMMENDED HAIRDRESSERS: See our list of recommended hairdressers in Zurich here.
CORONA UPDATES
CHEAPEST COVID PCR TEST FOR TRAVEL: Where to get your Covid tests in Zurich. See details here.
LATEST COVID MEASURES: Please see the latest information including Quarantine information regarding the Corona measures in Switzerland by checking the Swiss Government BAG website for the most recent updates.
This Month’s NewInZurich Offers
We have some offers for you:
- Hotel Guarda Val – Get 10% discount off your stay at Hotel Guarda Val in Lenzerheide when using the code NewInZurich
- FORMETTA – use code NEWINZURICH to get your first 30 day pack for CHF 99 instead of CHF 120. See here.
- Zurich Poster – 10% off the BonDay Poster of Zurich using this link
- Coiffeur-Arté Hairdressers Zurich – 20% off all services on your 1st appointment at Coiffeur Arté in September and October when you mention NewInZurich. Tel: 044 482 99 33.
- Beauty / Massage Treatments – 20% off your 1st Treatment at Pure Beauty Spa (Wednesday – Friday) – Just mention NewInZurich
See a 15 second video of the Pilipilotti Rist Art Installation at Zurich Kunsthaus here.
Want to Reach New Customers in Zurich?
