What’s On In Zurich End of November 2021

The Lucy lights went on in Bahhnofstrasse and Zurich’s Christmas Markets are all open so it is certainly is feeling a lot like Christmas in the city! Don’t forget the Illuminarium is taking place in the courtyard of the Landesmuseum and The Singing Christmas Tree is now in full swing too! At Zurich main station the Swarovski Christmas Tree is shining brightly and the Märlitram is taking children on little excursions all around Zurich. Another way of getting into the Christmas spirit is to see a Christmas musical and Simply Theatre are performing A Christmas Carol in Zurich form 9th December – see details here.

TOP CHRISTMAS EVENTS ZURICH 2021: We have collated most of the top Christmas Events in Zurich into one place – you can see them all listed here.

ZAUBERPARK ZURICH AIRPORT 25th NOV – 12th DEC: A beautiful and enchanting festival of light and music is taking place at Zurich Airport from 25th November to 13th December. See information and how to buy tickets here.

MÄRLITRAM 26th NOV – 24th DEC: The Father Christmas Tram or “Märlitram” for children (up to 10 years old) is back in town! Find out all about it here.

SWISS WHISKY FESTIVAL PULS 5 ZURICH 25TH- 27TH NOV. If you’re a whisky lover make sure to pop over to PULS5 to check out the Swiss Whisky Festival which has over 1,000 whiskies on offer. It runs from 25th – 27th November and the address is Giessereistrasse, 8005 Zurich. Visit the website here.

SCHMUCKBÖRSE – JEWELLERY FAIR ZURICH 25th – 28th NOV: The Schmückbörse is taking place as a 4 day pop up from Thursday 25th – Sunday 28th from 1pm till 7pm in Froschaugasse 4, 8001 Zürich. This year it’s celebrating its 20th anniversary – so why not pop by and take a look?

SWISS WINE TASTING 28th & 29th NOV AT KONGRESSHAUS ZURICH: Check out this Swiss Wine event at the Kongresshaus in Zurich on 28th & 29th November. See details (in German) here.

CHRISTMAS MARKETS GUIDE SWITZERLAND 2021: We’ve updated our christmas Markets Guide for 2021. Take a look here.

SINGING CHRISTMAS TREE 25th NOV: The wonderful Singing Christmas Tree is back in Werdmühleplatz just off Bahnhofstrasse See info here.

CHRISTMAS PYRAMID BACK IN ZURICH 25th NOV: The Christmas Pyramid is back in Stadelhofen from 25th Nov. See details here.

SWAROVSKI CHRISTMAS TREE: The dazzling Swarovski Christmas Tree is back in Zurich from 25th November – 24th December. Read all about it here.

THE ILLUMINARIUM IS BACK IN ZURICH FROM 11th NOV – 30th DEC: The beautiful and colourful Illuminarium is back in Zurich for 2021. Read all about it here.

VINEA (FREE) WINE TASTING IN ZURICH 2nd DEC: There will be around 20 Swiss wine producers presenting their wines at Zunfthaus zur Meisen in Zürich on 2nd December from 4pm-8pm. You will be able to taste the winning Merlots from Mondial du Merlot from all around the world. The event is free of charge but subscription is required (and Covid pass).

Find out all about it here. To register for the event see here.

KLAUSJAGEN FESTIVAL IN KÜSSNACHT AM RIGI 3rd DEC: The annual Klausjagen festival and St Nicholas Procession takes place in Küssnacht am Rigi on the 5th December. It starts at 8pm but best to get there any time after 6pm to take it all in. Find out all about it here.

BRUNCH ON CHURCHILL RED ARROW SUNDAY 5th DEC: How about Brunch on the Churchill Red Arrow? The next excursion takes place on Sunday 5th December. Grab a ticket before they all disappear! Read all about it here.

SAMICHLAUS SWIM ON 5th DECEMBER: The annual Samichlaus Swim is back on this year on 5th December. However you have a great excuse not to jump in the chilly Limmat as all the tickets have already sold out! There are still some spectator tickets you can purchase! Find out all about it and how to sign up here.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL MUSICAL FROM 9TH -12TH DECEMBER: Enjoy a live theatre production by Simply Theatre at the ComedyHaus in Zurich. It’s on form 9th – 12th December so hurry and get your tickets before it gets booked up!Read all about it here.

THE HERZBARACKE FLOATING THEATRE IS BACK IN ZURICH: The colourful Herzbaracke floating theatre is back in Zurich close to Bellevue and will remain there until 13th March. Find out all about it here.

VIVA FRIDA KAHLO AT THE LICHTHALLE MAAG: The Frida Kahlo immersive sound and light experience takes place at the Lichthalle MAAG. Find out more about it here. UETLIBERG WALK TO FELSENEGG: Why not go for a hike on the Uetliberg and along to Felsenegg and admire all the Autumn colours. Read all about it here. THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here. BRITISH SWISS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE EVENTS: Check out all the upcoming events at the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. Take a look here.

ICE SKATING IN ZURICH: Check out these great places to go ice skating in Zurich. See locations here.

FANCY A GIN LAB ON A TRIP ON THE CHURCHILL RED ARROW TRAIN? 12th FEB 2022: If you like gin and you like beautiful trains then this is something for you! The Turicum Gin Lab Experience on the legendary Churchill Red Arrow Train next takes place on 12th February 2022 but tickets are bound to sell out – so if you’re interested take a look here and book up as soon as possible! It also makes for a great birthday or anniversary present.

31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: We have put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.

VISIT MONTREUX NOEL CHRISTMAS MARKET Till 24th DEC: One of the most beautiful Christmas Markets in Switzerland is the lakeside market in Montreux. Called Montreux Noel it offers something for all the family – from Santa in his sleight flying through the skies, to an ice rink to a wonderful market and wonderful lakeside pop up restaurants. Find out more here.

31+ THINGS TO DO FOR TEENAGERS & CHILDREN IN SWITZERLAND: A list of ideas aimed at excursions children and teenagers will like all over Switzerland.Take a look here.

A TRIP TO SILS MARIA: Sils Maria is a beautiful location anytime of year. Find out all about this great location.

CRAVING SOME WINTER SUN? HOW ABOUT PHUKET? Now is the perfect time to visit Phuket with lovely sunshine, no crowds and so much to see and do. Since 1st November travel to Thailand is considerably easier. Find out all about it here.

PHUKET ART VILLAGE: If you do visit Phuket why not check out the vibrant art scene in and around Phuket Old Town including Phuket Art Village. Find out all about it here.

Restaurants & Food

RESTAURANT RIBELLI AT 25HOURS HOTEL: Fancy some Italian cuisine in Züri West? Why not pay a visa to the newly opened Ribelli Restaurant at 25Hours Hotel in Pfingstenweidstrasse 102, 8005 Zurich. Read all about our visit there here.

2 FOR 1 MAIN COURSE OFFER AT SALIR TILL 30th NOV: Why not visit the lovely SALIR restaurant close to the Kunsthaus and until the end of November you can benefit from their special 2 for 1 promotion on main courses. When you order 2 main courses the cheaper one is free. Read all about SALIR here.

THE GREENERY AT WIDDER HOTEL: Until 31st December the beautiful pop up restaurant at the Widder Hotel called The Greenery is available for cosy evening with traditional Winter dishes and a glass of Perrier- Jouet. See details here.

FONDUE AND RACLETTE GUIDE TO ZURICH: Check out our Guide to Fondue and Raclettes in and around Zurich.

EXPATS

TOP THINGS TO CHECK TO GET READY FOR WINTER: Some tips on things to do in Switzerland at this time of year to prepare for Winter. Take a look here.

WINTER TYRES: Have you changed your tyres from Summer to Winter? Just a reminder that by now your car should be kitted out with Winter tyres. See details about types and other Winter tips here.

NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.

MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.

SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.

LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.

CORONA UPDATES

CHEAPEST COVID PCR TEST FOR TRAVEL: Where to get your Covid tests in Zurich. See details here.

LATEST COVID MEASURES: Please see the latest information including Quarantine information regarding the Corona measures in Switzerland by checking the Swiss Government BAG website for the most recent updates.

