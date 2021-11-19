What’s On In Zurich Late November 2021
Zurich is certainly getting ready for Christmas and the Illuminarium has already opened its doors. Next Thursday 25th November all the Lucy lights will go on in Bahhnofstrasse. and The Singing Christmas Tree will go on too. At Zurich main station the Swarovski Christmas Tree will be lit up and all the Christmas markets will open! This weekend the Blickfang Design Fair is taking place at the newly renovated Kongresshaus.
BLICKFANG DESIGN FAIR 19th, 20th & 21st NOV AT KONGRESSHAUS: One of our favourite design fairs is back in Zurich for 2021 and it will be taking place in the lovely Kongresshaus! You can find out all about it here.
WINTER CONCERTS MEILEN, ZURICH & EGG 19th, 20th & 21st NOV: Three Winter concerts – one at the Reformierte Kirche Meilen on 19th November at 19.30 Uhr, one on Saturday 20th November at the Reformierte Kirche St. Jakob, Zürich and one on Sunday 21st November at 5pm at the Reformierte Kirche Egg. Payment via collection at Meilen and Zurich. Tickets at CHF 25 available at the Abendkasse for the concert in Egg. Covid certificates required.
ENGLISH SPEAKING THEATRE IN ZURICH – THE AFTERMATH 20th NOV: 3 Short plays in English in Zurich. See details here.
HARP RECITAL AT ZUNFTHAUS ZUR WAAG 21st NOV: Tickets from CHF 30. Read all about it here.
THE ILLUMINARIUM IS BACK IN ZURICH FROM 11th NOV – 30th DEC: The beautiful and colourful Illuminarium is back in Zurich for 2021. Read all about it here.
LUCY LIGHTS & LATE NIGHT SHOPPING ZURICH 25th NOVEMBER: A date for your diary – 25th November when the Christmas lights go in in Zurich and there will be late night shopping too. Find out more here.
SINGING CHRISTMAS TREE 25th NOV: The wonderful Singing Christmas Tree is back on 25th November. See info here.
CHRISTMAS PYRAMID BACK IN ZURICH 25th NOV: The Christmas Pyramid is back in Stadelhofen from 25th Nov. See details here.
SWAROVSKI CHRISTMAS TREE BACK ON 25th NOV: The dazzling Swarovski Christmas Tree is back in Zurich from 25th November. Read all about it here.
SWISS WINE TASTING 28th & 29th NOV AT KONGRESSHAUS ZURICH: Check out this Swiss Wine event at the Kongresshaus in Zurich on 28th & 29th November. See details (in German) here.
ZAUBERPARK ZURICH AIRPORT 25th NOV – 12th DEC: A beautiful and enchanting festival of light and music at Zurich Airport. See information and how to buy tickets here.
2 FOR 1 MAIN COURSE OFFER AT SALIR TILL 30th NOV: Why not visit the lovely SALIR restaurant close to the Kunsthaus and during October and November you can benefit from their special 2 for 1 promotion on main courses. When you order 2 main courses the cheaper one is free. Read all about SALIR here.
BRUNCH ON CHURCHILL RED ARROW SUNDAY 5th DEC: How about Brunch on the Churchill Red Arrow? The next excursion takes place on Sunday 5th December. Grab a ticket before they all disappear! Read all about it here.
SAMICHLAUS SWIM ON 5th DECEMBER: The annual Samichlaus Swim is back on this year on 5th December. However you have a great excuse not to jump in the chilly Limmat as all the tickets have already sold out! There are still some spectator tickets you can purchase! Find out all about it and how to sign up here.
THE HERZBARACKE FLOATING THEATRE IS BACK IN ZURICH: The colourful Herzbaracke floating theatre is back in Zurich close to Bellevue and will remain there until 13th March. Find out all about it here.
VIVA FRIDA KAHLO AT THE LICHTHALLE MAAG UNTIL 2nd JAN 2022: The Frida Kahlo immersive sound and light experience takes place at the Lichthalle MAAG and runs till 2nd January. Find out more about it here.
UETLIBERG WALK TO FELSENEGG: Why not go for a hike on the Uetliberg and along to Felsenegg and admire all the Autumn colours. Read all about it here.
THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.
ICE SKATING IN ZURICH: Check out these great places to go ice skating in Zurich. See locations here.
FANCY A GIN LAB ON A TRIP ON THE CHURCHILL RED ARROW TRAIN?: If you like gin and you like beautiful trains then this is something for you! The Turicum Gin Lab Experience on the legendary Churchill Red Arrow Train next takes place on 12th February 2022 but tickets are bound to sell out – so if you’re interested take a look here and book up as soon as possible! It also makes for a great birthday or anniversary present.
31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: We have put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.
A TRIP TO STEIN AM RHEIN: How about visiting the beautiful town of Stein Am Rhein with all its beautifully painted buildings? Find out all about it here.
FIRST CLIFF WALK AT GRINDELWALD FIRST: How about doing the First Cliff Walk at Grindelwald First? There is so much to see and do for all the family. Take a look here.
31+ THINGS TO DO FOR TEENAGERS & CHILDREN IN SWITZERLAND: A list of ideas aimed at excursions children and teenagers will like all over Switzerland.Take a look here.
A TRIP TO SILS MARIA: Sils Maria is a beautiful location anytime of year. Find out all about this great location.
CRAVING SOME WINTER SUN? HOW ABOUT PHUKET? Now is the perfect time to visit Phuket with lovely sunshine, no crowds and so much to see and do. Since 1st November travel to Thailand is considerably easier. Find out all about it here.
PHUKET ART VILLAGE: If you do visit Phuket why not check out the vibrant art scene in and around Phuket Old Town including Phuket Art Village. Find out all about it here.
Restaurants & Food
RESTAURANT RIBELLI AT 25HOURS HOTEL: Fancy some Italian cuisine in Züri West? Why not pay a visa to the newly opened Ribelli Restaurant at 25Hours Hotel in Pfingstenweidstrasse 102, 8005 Zurich. Find out more here.
THE GREENERY AT WIDDER HOTEL: Until 31st December the beautiful pop up restaurant at the Widder Hotel called The Greenery is available for cosy evening with traditional Winter dishes and a glass of Perrier- Jouet. See details here.
FONDUE AND RACLETTE GUIDE TO ZURICH: Check out our Guide to Fondue and Raclettes in and around Zurich.
HOTEL SEDARTIS POP UP WINTER LOUNGE & RACLETTE BAR 11th NOV – 23rd DEC: We visited the Hotel Sedartis Pop Up Winter Lounge and Raclette Bar which is conveniently located just opposite Thalwil railway station and had a delicious Raclette. Why not pop by if you’re in the area and give it a try? We highly recommend the Truffle Raclette! It’s open Tuesday to Sunday from 4pm – 10pm and on Mondays it’s available for private events. See details here.
FANCY MAKING A FONDUE? See our recipe here to make your own perfect fondue at home.
FRAU GEROLDS GARTEN WINTERSTÜBLI IS OPEN! Enjoy a sparkling time at Frau Gerolds Garten which is all dressed up for Winter. There is an outside area as well as the “Winterstübli” – so something for everyone. Read all about it here.
SAPORI TICINO FOOD FESTIVAL UNTIL 22nd NOV: After a delicious tour of Ticino the Sapori Ticino Gourmet Food Festival ends on 22nd November. Find out all about it here.
POP UP RIBS & BEER FIRST SATURDAY OF THE MONTH: How about enjoying delicious ribs and beer at the Maximus BBQ Pop up at Amboss Rampe at Zollstrasse 80, 8005 Zurich. The BBQ pop up takes place every first Saturday of the month, but they are open daily (except Sunday) for great Texan fare for lunch and dinner. Read all about it here.
VERMICELLI: Are you a Vermicelli fan? Find out all about this Winter favourite here.
AFTERNOON TEA AT PARK HYATT: The Park Hyatt Hotel offers a wonderful afternoon tea. Have you tried it? Find out more here.
HOTELS IN SWITZERLAND: Looking for a great hotel in Switzerland ? Take a look at some great hotels by searching through our list of hotels here.
SKIING: If you’re desperate to hit the slopes you may be happy to hear that Davos and Laax have already started the ski season with a soft opening.
LIFESTYLE
NEED TO DROP A DRESS SIZE BEFORE CHRISTMAS? Katja Block from SkinApart in Zurich has some very special offers for NewInZurich readers so call her on 076 481 82 07 / 044 203 29 28 or email her at info@skinapart.com to find out more.
THE LEVIA WEIGHTED BLANKET FOR A GREAT NIGHT’S SLEEP: Having trouble sleeping ? Maybe you should try out the LEVIA weighted blanket? This therapeutic blanket is perfect for helping you to get to sleep quicker, sleep better and wake up more refreshed! Find out all about it here.
CERMONY – A NEW SPA AT THE CIRCLE AT ZURICH AIRPORT: There’s a brand new Spa called Cermony which has just opened at The Circle at Zurich Airport. Read all about it here.
GET 20% OFF FIRST VISIT TO COIFFEUR ARTE HAIRDRESSERS: Get 20% off all services on your 1st appointment at Coiffeur Arté in November when you mention NewInZurich. Tel: 044 482 99 33.
RECOMMENDED HAIRDRESSERS: See our list of recommended hairdressers in Zurich here.
FIND A YOGA / PILATES CLASS IN ZURICH: Looking for a yoga or Pilates class? Take a look at our list here.
PURE BEAUTY SPA – EXPERT MASSAGES & FACIALS: If you’re in need of an expert massage of facial then why not head over to see Georgina and her team at Pure Beauty Spa? If you book your first appointment Wednesday to Friday and mention NEWINZURICH you can benefit for a 20% discount on the treatment. Visit the Pure Beauty Spa website here.
FORMETTA COLLAGEN DRINK: Formetta is a high quality Swiss Collagen drink created in Switzerland by an Australian scientist. Use code NEWINZURICH to get your first 30 day pack for CHF 99 instead of CHF 120. Find out all about this health drink here and take advantage of our special offer.
KOVU ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY VEGAN LEATHER HANDBAGS: A new Swiss Start Up is using the plastic from discarded PET bottles from the sea together with leftover corn to create beautiful handbags out of vegan “corn leather”. Stylish, durable, practical and above all environmentally friendly, these great bags are colourful and cool too. Read all about KOVU vegan handbags here.
TIME OUT WINTER SEASON SKI GEAR: Looking for Ski gear and need expert help and advice in English? Sport Shop Time Out in Uster are proficient and helpful and will always go the extra mile. They stock all the key brands including Stöckli and give excellent after sales service. They also service your existing skis. Sports Shop Time Out Uster, Pfäffikerstrasse 30, 8610 Uster. Tel: +41 44 942 06 16. Website: www.sportshop-timeout.ch
FIT IN EGG – A FRIENDLY GYM WITH LOTS OF CLASSES: If you live near Egg have you checked out the Fit in Egg gym yet? It’s very friendly and approachable with lots of classes to suit all abilities. Find out more here.
A CERTIFIED COURSE FOR THOSE WORKING WITH AUTISM: Foundations For Learning, a Zurich non for profit organisation are launching a new course leading to RBT Certification for those working with autism. Find out all about the course here.
EXPATS
TOP THINGS TO CHECK TO GET READY FOR WINTER: Some tips on things to do in Switzerland at this time of year to prepare for Winter. Take a look here.
BRITISH SWISS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE EVENTS: Check out all the upcoming events at the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. Take a look here.
WINTER TYRES: Have you changed your tyres from Summer to Winter? Just a reminder that by now your car should be kitted out with Winter tyres. See details about types and other Winter tips here.
NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.
MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.
SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.
LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.
CORONA UPDATES
CHEAPEST COVID PCR TEST FOR TRAVEL: Where to get your Covid tests in Zurich. See details here.
LATEST COVID MEASURES: Please see the latest information including Quarantine information regarding the Corona measures in Switzerland by checking the Swiss Government BAG website for the most recent updates.
