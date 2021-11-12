What’s On In Zurich Mid November 2021 Onwards
Wishing you a great weekend and week ahead! All of a sudden it’s getting a lot colder in Zurich and it really feels as if Winter is on its way. Many of the Christmas events will be starting very soon and we will be updating our Christmas Guides and adding them to this article during the week. There is a FREE Wine Tasting of Spanish & Portuguese wines on Saturday 13th & Sunday 14th in Oerlikon – you just need to register in advance via info@weineausportugal.ch & take your certificate along. The “Imfwoche” continues until Sunday 14th with lots of places all around Zurich offering walk in advice, information and vaccinations. And the Heartbeats Charity Tour continues in Rapperswil until 14th too.
Contests – Portraits with Carmen and Tickets for Blickfang Design Fair
We have two contests to enter this week:
Carmen’s Portrait Contest will be drawn on Monday 15th.
Blickfang Design Fair – We have a new contest to win one of 3 pairs of tickets to Blickfang Design Fair at the Kongresshaus on 19th, 20th and 21st November and the winners will be announced on 18th Nov.
FREE WINE TASTING! FLAVOURS OF IBERIA IN OERLIKON 13th & 14th NOVEMBER: Check out the Wines from Spain and Portugal, Portwines and Organic Olive Oil tasting on Saturday, 13th November from 5pm – 10pm and on Sunday, 14th November from 1pm till 8pm. Location: the auditorium of the Czech and Slovak Center (TCZ) at Binzmühlestrasse 81, Oerlikon. Email info@weineausportugal.ch to reserve your free spot! Due to the Covid regulations you need to bring your certificate.
ZURICH MINI EXPOVINA TILL 14th NOVEMBER: This year there is aMINI EXPOVINA taking place with one wine ship, the Panta Rhei offering tastings of wines from all over the world on Lake Zurich. Read all about it here.
HEART BEATS TOUR RAPPERSWIL 8th – 14th NOV: The beautiful display of over 60 heart sculptures which were on display at Zurich HB (photo above) are in Rapperswil until 14th November. The hearts have been created to help the charity “Glueckskette”- Swiss Solidarity – which helps young people in need following the pandemic. You can help the cause by buying a souvenir from the on site store or donating using the QR code on each of the stands. Read all about it here.
CATCH THE END OF GAMESWEEK ON 13th & 14th NOV: Zurich’s first “Gamesweek” has been on all week but you may still be able to register for events on Saturday & Sunday. See the website (in German) here.
NONNAS FLOHMI FLEA MARKET SAT 13th & SUN 14th NOV: Why not visit a new Flea market called Nonnaa Flohmi which is between Enge and Wollishofen at Café Nagla? It’s taking place on Sat 13th at 4pm and Sunday 14th at 11am at Seestrasse 92, 8002 Zurich. See details here.
FREE ICE SKATING FOR ALL AT DOLDER ICE RINK 14th NOV: There is free admission for all to go ice skating at the Dolder Ice Rink on Sunday 14th November from 10am till 4pm. “Gratis aux Glatteis” at Adlisbergstrasse 36, 8044 Zürich
IMPFWOCHE 8th – 14th NOVEMBER ACROSS SWITZERLAND: If you need help or advice or a vaccination – check out this article about the “Impfwoche” taking place in various locations across Switzerland from 8th – 14th November. There will be walk in vaccination locations all around Zurich. Find out more here.
SIGN UP FOR THE SAMICHLAUS SWIM ON 5th DECEMBER: The annual Samichlaus Swim is back on this year on 5th December. However tickets went on sale on 11th November and are already going fast. Find out all about it and how to sign up here.
*********************************************************************************************************************
*******************************************************************************************************************************
DID YOU SEE THE FASNACHT CELEBRATIONS ON 11th NOV: Did you catch the celebrations with people dressed up in costume and all the Guggenmusik in Zurich on Thursday marking the beginning of Fasnacht? If you were a little puzzled by it all, find out more about it here.
WIN TICKETS FOR BLICKFANG DESIGN FAIR 19th, 20th & 21st NOV AT KONGRESSHAUS: One of our favourite design fairs is back in Zurich for 2021 and it will be taking place in the lovely Kongresshaus! You can find out all about it here.
THE HERZBARACKE FLOATING THEATRE IS BACK IN ZURICH: The colourful Herzbaracke floating theatre is back in Zurich close to Bellevue and will remain there until 13th March. Find out all about it here.
VIVA FRIDA KAHLO AT THE LICHTHALLE MAAG UNTIL 2nd JAN 2022: The Frida Kahlo immersive sound and light experience takes place at the Lichthalle MAAG and runs till 2nd January. Find out more about it here.
THE ILLUMINARIUM IS BACK IN ZURICH FROM 11th NOV – 30th DEC: The beautiful and colourful Illuminarium is back in Zurich for 2021. Read all about it here.
HUMANS. CARVED IN STONE EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM FROM TILL 16th JAN: There’s a new exhibition at the Swiss National Museum in Zurich all about the Neolithic stelae from various European countries. It offers a unique insight into the history of the people who inhabited Europe around 6,000 years ago. For more information see here.
VISIT THE ENEA TREE MUSEUM NEAR RAPPERSWIL: Explore the beautiful gardens of the Enea Tree Museum near Rapperswil. Find out all about it here.
LUCY LIGHTS & LATE NIGHT SHOPPING ZURICH 25th NOVEMBER: A date for your diary – 25ht November when the Christmas lights go in in Zurich and there will be late night shopping too. Find out more here.
UETLIBERG WALK TO FELSENEGG: Why not go for a hike on the Uetliberg and along to Felsenegg and admire all the Autumn colours. Read all about it here.
A CIRCULAR HIKE NEAR EGLISAU: Check out this lovely Autumn hike. See details here.
A WALK/HIKE TO PAXMAL: How about a hike or walk to the beautiful Paxmal monument. Read all about it here.
FANCY A GIN LAB ON A TRIP ON THE CHURCHILL RED ARROW TRAIN?: If you like gin and you like beautiful trains then this is something for you! The Turicum Gin Lab Experience on the legendary Churchill Red Arrow Train next takes place on 12th February 2022 but tickets are bound to sell out – so if you’re interested take a look here and book up as soon as possible! It also makes for a great birthday or anniversary present.
BRUNCH ON CHURCHILL RED ARROW SUNDAY 5th DEC: If brunch and a train journey is more your cup of tea, then the next Brunch on the Churchill Red Arrow takes place on Sunday 5th December. Grab a ticket before they all disappear! Read all about it here.
THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.
A VISIT TO THE LINDT CHOCOLATE MUSEUM ZURICH: How about a trip to the Lindt Chocolate Museum? Read all about it here.
A VISIT TO THE UMWELTARENA ZURICH: Another fascinating museum in Zurich is the Umweltarena Museum. Read all about it here.
TOP PARKS TO VISIT IN ZURICH: Fancy a walk in a park with all the Autumnal colours? Check out these great parks in Zurich here.
*****************************************************************************************************************
Win A Family or Business Portrait with www.Carmen.photo!
WIN A FAMILY PORTRAIT FOR CHRISTMAS OR A HEADSHOT FOR A CV
Enter our contest to win a voucher for a Family Portrait worth CHF 350 or for a Business Portrait worth CHF 290 with Zurich photographer www.Carmen.photo.
Simply email us here with a) your full name and the b) word Carmen.Photo in the the Subject Line of the email. Good luck!
Contest Closes midnight on Monday 15th November.
www.Carmen.photo.
***************************************************************************************************************
TOP THINGS TO DO FOR KIDS & TEENS IN ZURICH: Check out our list of top things to do for children and teenagers in Zurich. Take a look here.
31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: We have put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.
Photos courtesy of St Gallen Tourismus
A TRIP TO ST GALLEN: How about visiting the beautiful city of St Gallen? Find out all about it here.
31+ THINGS TO DO FOR TEENAGERS & CHILDREN IN SWITZERLAND: A list of ideas aimed at excursions children and teenagers will like all over Switzerland.Take a look here.
CRAVING SOME WINTER SUN? HOW ABOUT PHUKET? Now is the perfect time to visit Phuket with lovely sunshine, no crowds and so much to see and do. Since 1st November travel to Thailand is considerably easier. Find out all about it here.
Restaurants & Food
HOTEL SEDARTIS POP UP WINTER LOUNGE & RACLETTE BAR 11th NOV – 23rd DEC: We visited the Hotel Sedartis Pop Up Winter Lounge and Raclette Bar which is conveniently located just opposite Thaliwil railway station and had a delicious Raclette the other evening. Why not pop by if you’re in the area and give it a try? We highly recommend the Truffle Raclette! It’s open Tuesday to Sunday from 4pm – 10pm and on Mondays it’s available for private events. See details here.
HONOLD’S TAKE AWAY & HOME DELIVERY BRUNCH: How about enjoying a take away or home delivery brunch for you and your guests ? No stress, no cooking – just the ability to enjoy top quality food and drink in the comfort of your own home. Read all about the different options here.
GLENMORANGIE’S NEW LIMITED EDITION WHISKY – A TALE OF WINTER: Glenmorangie has just introduced a new limited edition whisky especially for the festive season. Read all about it here.
FRAU GEROLDS GARTEN WINTERSTÜBLI IS OPEN! Enjoy a sparkling time at Frau Gerolds Garten which is all dressed up for Winter. There is an outside area as well as the “Winterstübli” – so something for everyone. Read all about it here.
FANCY A FONDUE? See our recipe here to make your own perfect fondue at home.
POP UP RIBS & BEER FIRST SATURDAY OF THE MONTH: How about enjoying delicious ribs and beer at the Maximus BBQ Pop up at Amboss Rampe at Zollstrasse 80, 8005 Zurich. The BBQ pop up takes place every first Saturday of the month, but they are open daily (except Sunday) for great Texan fare for lunch and dinner. Read all about it here.
TOP SUSHI RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH: Where to find the best Sushi Restaurants in Zurich? Take a look here.
VERMICELLI: Are you a Vermicelli fan? Find out all about this Winter favourite here.
2 FOR 1 MAIN COURSE OFFER AT SALIR TILL 30th NOV: Why not visit the lovely SALIR restaurant close to the Kunsthaus and during October and November you can benefit from their special 2 for 1 promotion on main courses. When you order 2 main courses the cheaper one is free. Read all about SALIR here.
HOTELS IN SWITZERLAND: Looking for a great hotel in Switzerland ? Take a look at some great hotels by searching through our list of hotels here.
SKIING: If you’re desperate to hit the slopes you may be happy to hear that Davos and Laax have already started the ski season with a soft opening.
LIFESTYLE
CERMONY – A NEW SPA AT THE CIRCLE AT ZURICH AIRPORT: There’s a brand new Spa called Cermony which has just opened at The Circle at Zurich Airport. Read all about it here.
GET 20% OFF FIRST VISIT TO COIFFEUR ARTE HAIRDRESSERS: Get 20% off all services on your 1st appointment at Coiffeur Arté in November when you mention NewInZurich. Tel: 044 482 99 33.
RECOMMENDED HAIRDRESSERS: See our list of recommended hairdressers in Zurich here.
FIND A YOGA / PILATES CLASS IN ZURICH: Looking for a yoga or Pilates class? Take a look at our list here.
PURE BEAUTY SPA – EXPERT MASSAGES & FACIALS: If you’re in need of an expert massage of facial then why not head over to see Georgina and her team at Pure Beauty Spa? If you book your first appointment Wednesday to Friday and mention NEWINZURICH you can benefit for a 20% discount on the treatment. Visit the Pure Beauty Spa website here.
FORMETTA COLLAGEN DRINK: Formetta is a high quality Swiss Collagen drink created in Switzerland by an Australian scientist. Find out all about this health drink here and take advantage of our special offer.
KOVU ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY VEGAN LEATHER HANDBAGS: A new Swiss Start Up is using the plastic from discarded PET bottles from the sea together with leftover corn to create beautiful handbags out of vegan “corn leather”. Stylish, durable, practical and above all environmentally friendly, these great bags are colourful and cool too. Read all about KOVU vegan handbags here.
TIME OUT WINTER SEASON SKI GEAR: Looking for Ski gear and need expert help and advice in English? Sport Shop Time Out in Uster are proficient and helpful and will always go the extra mile. They stock all the key brands including Stöckli and give excellent after sales service. They also service your existing skis. Sports Shop Time Out Uster, Pfäffikerstrasse 30, 8610 Uster. Tel: +41 44 942 06 16. Website: www.sportshop-timeout.ch
A CERTIFIED COURSE FOR THOSE WORKING WITH AUTISM: Foundations For Learning, a Zurich non for profit organisation are launching a new course leading to RBT Certification for those working with autism. Find out all about the course here.
EXPATS
THINGS TO DO IN SWITZERLAND IN THE AUTUMN: Top things to do in Switzerland this Autumn.Take a look here.
TOP THINGS TO CHECK TO GET READY FOR WINTER: Some tips on things to do in Switzerland at this time of year to prepare for Winter. Take a look here.
20 MINUTEN NOW IN ENGLISH: You can now read 20 Minuten newspapaper in English. Find out more here.
BRITISH SWISS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE EVENTS: Check out all the upcoming events at the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. Take a look here.
WINTER TYRES: Have you changed your tyres from Summer to Winter? Just a reminder that by now your car should be kitted out with Winter tyres. See details about types and other Winter tips here.
NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.
MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.
TRAVELLING TO THE UK WITH YOUR PET: Read all about this important information before embarking on a trip to the UK. with your pet. Take a look here for all the things you should know before you travel abroad with your pet
FIND OUT ALL ABOUT PUBLIC TRANSPORT IN ZURICH HERE: Tips on the different public transport options and types of tickets available in Zurich. Read the details here.
SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.
EXCHANGING YOUR DRIVING LICENCE: As soon as you arrive in Switzerland and receive your Ausweis, you should make arrangement to exchange your driving licence. See all the steps you need to undertake here.
LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.
CORONA UPDATES
CHEAPEST COVID PCR TEST FOR TRAVEL: Where to get your Covid tests in Zurich. See details here.
LATEST COVID MEASURES: Please see the latest information including Quarantine information regarding the Corona measures in Switzerland by checking the Swiss Government BAG website for the most recent updates.
This Month’s NewInZurich Offers
We have some offers for you:
- Hotel Guarda Val – Get 10% discount off your stay at Hotel Guarda Val in Lenzerheide when using the code NewInZurich
- FORMETTA – use code NEWINZURICH to get your first 30 day pack for CHF 99 instead of CHF 120. See here.
- Zurich Poster – 10% off the BonDay Poster of Zurich using this link
- Coiffeur-Arté Hairdressers Zurich – 20% off all services on your 1st appointment at Coiffeur Arté in November when you mention NewInZurich. Tel: 044 482 99 33.
- Beauty / Massage Treatments – 20% off your 1st Treatment at Pure Beauty Spa (Wednesday – Friday) – Just mention NewInZurich
See a 15 second video of the Pilipilotti Rist Art Installation at Zurich Kunsthaus here.
********************************************
Please note we often update this page during the week – so do check back in case of updates!
********************************************
Have a great week ahead!
******************************
