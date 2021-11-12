What’s On In Zurich Mid November 2021 Onwards

Wishing you a great weekend and week ahead! All of a sudden it’s getting a lot colder in Zurich and it really feels as if Winter is on its way. Many of the Christmas events will be starting very soon and we will be updating our Christmas Guides and adding them to this article during the week. There is a FREE Wine Tasting of Spanish & Portuguese wines on Saturday 13th & Sunday 14th in Oerlikon – you just need to register in advance via info@weineausportugal.ch & take your certificate along. The “Imfwoche” continues until Sunday 14th with lots of places all around Zurich offering walk in advice, information and vaccinations. And the Heartbeats Charity Tour continues in Rapperswil until 14th too.

Contests – Portraits with Carmen and Tickets for Blickfang Design Fair

We have two contests to enter this week:

Carmen’s Portrait Contest will be drawn on Monday 15th.

Blickfang Design Fair – We have a new contest to win one of 3 pairs of tickets to Blickfang Design Fair at the Kongresshaus on 19th, 20th and 21st November and the winners will be announced on 18th Nov.

FREE WINE TASTING! FLAVOURS OF IBERIA IN OERLIKON 13th & 14th NOVEMBER: Check out the Wines from Spain and Portugal, Portwines and Organic Olive Oil tasting on Saturday, 13th November from 5pm – 10pm and on Sunday, 14th November from 1pm till 8pm. Location: the auditorium of the Czech and Slovak Center (TCZ) at Binzmühlestrasse 81, Oerlikon. Email info@weineausportugal.ch to reserve your free spot! Due to the Covid regulations you need to bring your certificate.

ZURICH MINI EXPOVINA TILL 14th NOVEMBER: This year there is aMINI EXPOVINA taking place with one wine ship, the Panta Rhei offering tastings of wines from all over the world on Lake Zurich. Read all about it here.

HEART BEATS TOUR RAPPERSWIL 8th – 14th NOV: The beautiful display of over 60 heart sculptures which were on display at Zurich HB (photo above) are in Rapperswil until 14th November. The hearts have been created to help the charity “Glueckskette”- Swiss Solidarity – which helps young people in need following the pandemic. You can help the cause by buying a souvenir from the on site store or donating using the QR code on each of the stands. Read all about it here.

CATCH THE END OF GAMESWEEK ON 13th & 14th NOV: Zurich’s first “Gamesweek” has been on all week but you may still be able to register for events on Saturday & Sunday. See the website (in German) here.

NONNAS FLOHMI FLEA MARKET SAT 13th & SUN 14th NOV: Why not visit a new Flea market called Nonnaa Flohmi which is between Enge and Wollishofen at Café Nagla? It’s taking place on Sat 13th at 4pm and Sunday 14th at 11am at Seestrasse 92, 8002 Zurich. See details here.

FREE ICE SKATING FOR ALL AT DOLDER ICE RINK 14th NOV: There is free admission for all to go ice skating at the Dolder Ice Rink on Sunday 14th November from 10am till 4pm. “Gratis aux Glatteis” at Adlisbergstrasse 36, 8044 Zürich

IMPFWOCHE 8th – 14th NOVEMBER ACROSS SWITZERLAND: If you need help or advice or a vaccination – check out this article about the “Impfwoche” taking place in various locations across Switzerland from 8th – 14th November. There will be walk in vaccination locations all around Zurich. Find out more here.

SIGN UP FOR THE SAMICHLAUS SWIM ON 5th DECEMBER: The annual Samichlaus Swim is back on this year on 5th December. However tickets went on sale on 11th November and are already going fast. Find out all about it and how to sign up here.

DID YOU SEE THE FASNACHT CELEBRATIONS ON 11th NOV: Did you catch the celebrations with people dressed up in costume and all the Guggenmusik in Zurich on Thursday marking the beginning of Fasnacht? If you were a little puzzled by it all, find out more about it here.

WIN TICKETS FOR BLICKFANG DESIGN FAIR 19th, 20th & 21st NOV AT KONGRESSHAUS: One of our favourite design fairs is back in Zurich for 2021 and it will be taking place in the lovely Kongresshaus! You can find out all about it here.

BRUNCH ON CHURCHILL RED ARROW SUNDAY 5th DEC: If brunch and a train journey is more your cup of tea, then the next Brunch on the Churchill Red Arrow takes place on Sunday 5th December. Grab a ticket before they all disappear! Read all about it here.

THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.

A VISIT TO THE LINDT CHOCOLATE MUSEUM ZURICH: How about a trip to the Lindt Chocolate Museum? Read all about it here.

A VISIT TO THE UMWELTARENA ZURICH: Another fascinating museum in Zurich is the Umweltarena Museum. Read all about it here.

TOP PARKS TO VISIT IN ZURICH: Fancy a walk in a park with all the Autumnal colours? Check out these great parks in Zurich here.

*****************************************************************************************************************

Win A Family or Business Portrait with www.Carmen.photo! WIN A FAMILY PORTRAIT FOR CHRISTMAS OR A HEADSHOT FOR A CV Enter our contest to win a voucher for a Family Portrait worth CHF 350 or for a Business Portrait worth CHF 290 with Zurich photographer www.Carmen.photo. Simply email us here with a) your full name and the b) word Carmen.Photo in the the Subject Line of the email. Good luck! Contest Closes midnight on Monday 15th November. www.Carmen.photo. ***************************************************************************************************************

TOP THINGS TO DO FOR KIDS & TEENS IN ZURICH: Check out our list of top things to do for children and teenagers in Zurich. Take a look here.

31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: We have put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.

Photos courtesy of St Gallen Tourismus

A TRIP TO ST GALLEN: How about visiting the beautiful city of St Gallen? Find out all about it here.

31+ THINGS TO DO FOR TEENAGERS & CHILDREN IN SWITZERLAND: A list of ideas aimed at excursions children and teenagers will like all over Switzerland.Take a look here.

CRAVING SOME WINTER SUN? HOW ABOUT PHUKET? Now is the perfect time to visit Phuket with lovely sunshine, no crowds and so much to see and do. Since 1st November travel to Thailand is considerably easier. Find out all about it here.

Restaurants & Food

EXPATS

THINGS TO DO IN SWITZERLAND IN THE AUTUMN: Top things to do in Switzerland this Autumn.Take a look here. TOP THINGS TO CHECK TO GET READY FOR WINTER: Some tips on things to do in Switzerland at this time of year to prepare for Winter. Take a look here. 20 MINUTEN NOW IN ENGLISH: You can now read 20 Minuten newspapaper in English. Find out more here. BRITISH SWISS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE EVENTS: Check out all the upcoming events at the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. Take a look here.

WINTER TYRES: Have you changed your tyres from Summer to Winter? Just a reminder that by now your car should be kitted out with Winter tyres. See details about types and other Winter tips here.

NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.

MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.

TRAVELLING TO THE UK WITH YOUR PET: Read all about this important information before embarking on a trip to the UK. with your pet. Take a look here for all the things you should know before you travel abroad with your pet

FIND OUT ALL ABOUT PUBLIC TRANSPORT IN ZURICH HERE: Tips on the different public transport options and types of tickets available in Zurich. Read the details here.

SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.

EXCHANGING YOUR DRIVING LICENCE: As soon as you arrive in Switzerland and receive your Ausweis, you should make arrangement to exchange your driving licence. See all the steps you need to undertake here.

LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.

CORONA UPDATES

CHEAPEST COVID PCR TEST FOR TRAVEL: Where to get your Covid tests in Zurich. See details here.

LATEST COVID MEASURES: Please see the latest information including Quarantine information regarding the Corona measures in Switzerland by checking the Swiss Government BAG website for the most recent updates.

