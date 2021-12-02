DAIII Bike and Brew Restaurant Zurich

DAII Bike and Brew

There’s a brand new place in Zurich worth checking out. It’s called DAIII bike and brew restaurant and is located very close to Enge. It’s a great place for anyone interested in cycling, but also anyone who likes good coffee and good food too.

There is a cafe & restaurant as well as a cycle boutique, which offers all types of top of the range cycle wear and biking accessories. They also have a great range of bikes for sale as well as a well equipped cycle repair workshop.

We went to the opening and met with some of the people involved with this innovative project. Professional cyclist Stefan Küng is one of the people behind the initiative along with Sandro Germann and Joko Vogel. Stefan and his co-founders see DAIII is a bridge between people, food and bikes. A place to meet up with friends, to enjoy great food and to find out all the latest from the world of cycling.

It’s obviously aimed first and foremost at those with a passion for cycling, but DAII also organise lots of activities and event including workshops, exhibitions and rides. It’s also a great place to get your bike checked over and repaired if necessary.

There is also a lovely Breitling Lounge (above) set up by Breitling CEO Georges Kern, where they are showcasing Breitling sports watches and other goods.

DAIII represents an eclectic mix of restaurant, exclusive cycling boutique and a first-class bike workshop – all located in the heart of Zurich. So why not pop by and see for yourself? In fact on Saturday 4th December they are holding an open day – so why not pop by and see for yourself?

DAIII

Where: Alfred-Escher-Strasse 70, 8002 Zürich

Tel: 044 521 11 12

With photos courtesy of DAIII

