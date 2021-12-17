Fondue – One Of The Best Swiss Inventions Ever!

Book: Swiss Fondue by Jennifer and Arnaud Favre

Swiss Fondue

One of the best Swiss inventions ever has got to be Swiss Fondue! And there is now a great new book all about this traditional Swiss dish written by two fondue aficionados, Jennifer and Arnaud Favre. In fact they are so well known for their love of fondue that they even founded a festival dedicated to it – the “Festival de Fondue” in Valais.

52 Recipes For Fondue

In this book, aptly named Swiss Fondue, you will find 52 recipes for fondue – so you can enjoy trying them out all year round, not just in Winter. You will find this an essential manual as it covers everything you need, from selecting the right bread, to information on the caquelon, or fondue pot – as well as advice on how to clean it after use!

Creative Fondue Flavours

There are plenty of interesting suggestions which take you on a cheese adventure way beyond your usual fondue! They explain how to experiment with spices, honey and exotic flavours, with different types of wines, beers and spirits and give advice on fondue pairings too.

They even cover meat fondues!

A Bible For All Swiss Fondue Lovers

So if you read the Swiss Fondue bible you will never again think that fondue is boring – in fact it may even inspire you to invent your own concoction!

Swiss Fondue – A Perfect Gift

This book makes a great Christmas or birthday present for anyone who has event enjoyed dipping pieces of bread into hot melted cheese and wants to find out a little more about this great Swiss Tradition.

How To Order Swiss Fondue

You can order Swiss Fondue here directly via Bergli (simply use the search bar in the top left hand corner and search on FONDUE) and you can have the book delivered directly to your home or to a friend’s house. In addition, you get free shipping to all Swiss addresses with purchases over CHF 30. Shipping costs CHF 10 worldwide.

Order Before 20th December for Christmas Delivery

For all orders placed by 20th December, delivers will be in time for Christmas. International deliveries will vary depending on the country.

