Last Minute Christmas Gifts

In Zurich

Have you got all your gifts ready for Christmas? If not, here are some ideas which you should be able to find in the shops right up till Christmas Eve – and some you can buy online. If you’ve already bought everything, why not take a look anyway as there are also some good ideas for birthdays too!

PURE BEAUTY SPA – how about the gift of pampering? From nails to massage to facials, brows, eyelashes, micro-needling, lypmphatic drainage and more. Pure Beauty Spa has gift cards and special beauty packages. They also have some great beauty gift packs which make ideal presents as well as special offers during December. See here for more information.

SPORTS SHOP TIME OUT FOR ALL THINGS SPORTY – Whether you’re after some brand new skis, ski boots, a ski jacket, goggles or maybe the latest Roger Federer “ON” sports shoes, Sports Shop Time Out is able to help – and they all speak English. Why not pop by (they are closed on Mondays) and see what they have in store? They are located at Pfäffikerstrasse 30, 8610 Uster, Switzerland Visit their website here.

FAMILY PORTRAITS – A family portrait make a perfect present for parents and relatives and for your own family too. Why not contact Carmen to arrange a sitting in Zurich, either outdoors or in her studio? She also sells gift vouchers too. Find out more here.

EXPERT GUIDE TO LIVING IN SWITZERLAND – The ideal book for anyone living in Switzerland. It will make your life easier (and probably save you lots of money too! Last order for Christmas Delivery on Monday 20th December. You can order here.

LA COLLINE – La Colline has an amazing range of wonderful luxury skincare to make your skin glow. We love this Moisture Boost cream! Find out more about it here.

SWISSLINE – SwissLine has a wonderful range of top quality skincare products but one of our favourites has to be the Intelligence Recovery Serum. It’s the perfect antidote to stressful work days, too little sleep or too much travel. Find our more about this miraculous serum here.

VALMONT SKINCARE – Have you tried the Valmont Range of Skincare? This luxury range has some really wonderful products and one of our favourite is a moisturiser called Restoring Perfection which has SPF 50 sun protection – making it perfect for the sunny ski slopes or a the beach. Another favourite is the Hydra3Eye – see here. See more of their luxury range here.

BABYLISS BERRY CRUSH HAIR STLYERS – The Babyliss latest range of hair stylers us all the latest innovations to protect your hair from heat damage. You can purchase them at all good department stores and electrical shops.

LALIQUE CANDLES -We love scented candles and Lalique has some gorgeous ones! Why not pop down to the Lalique shop in Zurich and buy one for someone special. Find out more here.

GERMAN LANGUAGE LESSONS – Yvonne from The German Language School in Egg is known for making her lessons fun and engaging. Maybe this could be the perfect Christmas present for someone you know for the New Year. Find out more here. LEUCHTURM1917 JOURNAL – If you’re planning to get organised in 2021 perhaps you fancy a Leuchturm1917 journal. You can find them in all good stationery and department stores. See their range here.

MONDAINE WATCHES – We love the latest Mondaine watches with the easily interchangeable wrist bands so you can always have something to match your outfit. They are fun, pretty and practical (even waterproof too). You can find them in Zurich and online too. Take a look here.

SWISS CHOCOLATE – Lots of Great Choices!

Honold’s Chocolate – How about Lotti’s Best? It’s one of the best selling chocolates at Honold’s chocolate shop in Rennweg. A mixture of flakey nougat, fleur de sel, tonka bean – all enveloped in silky Criollo de Venezuela and milk chocolate with edible gold dust. Delicious! Or maybe you’d prefer some of the special Christmas persian inspired white chocolate with nuts and berries or a gift box? Take a look here or even better pop into their store in 53 Rennweg, 8001 Zurich, or in Küsnacht, Witikon or Zurichberg. It’s so delicious you may not want to leave! See their Chocolate Catalogue here.

Teuscher – this Zurich based chocolate maker’s champagne truffles are quite simply wonderful! Made to the traditional family recipe using Dom Perignon champagne no less, they are to die for! If you haven’t tried them yet – it’s time you did! Teuscher is at Bahnhofstrasse 46, 8001 Zurich and Storchengasse 9, 8001 Zurich. Website here.

Vollenweider – As well as wonderful chocolates – (heir figurines of Santa and chocolate bears are second to none! To find out more visit their website here.

NESPRESSO AEROCCINO 4 – for all you cappuccino lovers this machine is a must! I know I certainly can’t live without mine. Creating hot, frothy milk foam in an instant, it works like a dream. Costing CHF 95 it’s available in the Nespresso Boutiques in Glattzentrum or at Bleicherweg 5 or Löwenstrasse in 8001 Zurich.

A BOOK FOR ALL FONDUE LOVERS – If you know someone who loves Fondue, this book a 101 on Swiss Fondue is a must! Last day for ordering online to get there by Christmas is Monday 20th December 2021. Read all about it here.

SWISS BREAD – Similarly this book on Swiss Bread is absolutely fascinating and has some really amazing recipes. Read all about it and find out more here. Again last day for ordering online to get there by Christmas is Monday 20th December 2021.

50 AMAZING SWISS WOMEN – this book is a fascinating read and again would make a wonderful gift. Last orders for a Christmas delivery are Monday 20th December. You can order the book here – just put women in the search bar on the top left!

CAROLINE ROHWER HAIRDRESSING – not only do Caroline’s wonderful salons (she has one in Zurich and one in Zug) offer fabulous and luxurious hair care (and lots of fabulous styling products you can buy as Christmas presents too) but they also offer nail services. Find out more here.

ZÜRCHER TIERSCHUTZ – If you’re an animal lover maybe you would like to give the present of a loving home to an animal. The Zürcher Tierschutz is an animal rescue centre in Zurich, which is located very close to Zurich Zoo and which is always looking for responsible, loving owners for its residents. As well as cats and dogs they often have other animals too. Or maybe you would like to make a donation to this wonderful organisation to help them continue with their valuable work helping animals. Find out more here.

VSAT – RESCUING DOGS & CATS FROM RUMANIA – Another animal charity you might be interested in donating to is VSAT which rescues dogs and cats from Rumania and re-homes the pets in Switzerland. Find out more here.

BOOK DINNER – OR A VOUCHER FOR DINNER– You could always treat yourself and your loved ones to a wonderful lunch or dinner. at Christmastime. There are so many great restaurants in and around Zurich, (see our Fondue list here) but have you tried the Falken at Dorfstrasse 22 in Küsnacht which does wonderful fresh seasonal Swiss and Mediterranean dishes and simply amazing pasta ? Find out more here.

SWISS PHOTOGRAPHY SCHOOL COURSES – Love photography but want to improve? How about a course with the Swiss Photography School. They offer a wide range of courses from beginner level to pro and everything in-between. We did a drone course with Raffa and his team and learnt so much. They are dedicated, professional, friendly and make the whole experience fun. You can read our article about Swiss School of Photography here or visit their website to find out more here.

A LEVIA WEIGHTED BLANKET – A perfect present to improve your sleep. The Levia weighted blankets have been proven to help improve sleep and we have tried them out and really love them! They help get you to sleep faster and give you a better quality of sleep. Find out all about them (in German) here.

A PAINTING BY SWISS MOUNTAIN ARIST Joanne Finnegan – a painting makes a unique present and a lasting souvenir. Joanne has a great selection of mountain scenes and can also do commissions on request. Find out more about Joanne here.or Visit Joanne’s website here to see her paintings.

A PAINTING BY DAN MACGREGOR – maybe you would prefer an abstract painting as a Christmas gift – if so check out British artist living in Zurich, Dan MacGregor’s art collection. Find out more here.

ORBI WIFI 6 ROUTER FROM NETGEAR – We’ve just installed the Orbi Wifi 6 router system from Netgear and the difference in our wifi is incredible! More information coming in a blogpost soon – but if you want to find out more take a look here.

FORMETTA COLLAGEN – A present full of viality! Formettā is a clinically tested Collagen Drink which helps improve skin, hair and nails and is available in boxes of 30 sachets. If you use the promo code NEWINZURICH you can get your first box for CHF 99 instead of CHF 120. Visit the Formettā website here to find out all about this healthcare supplement. You can also buy Formetta from Pure Beauty Spa salon.

A GYM SUBSCRIPTION FOR FIT IN EGG – The Fit X Egg Gym in Egg Dei Zurich is a very friendly and inclusive gym and if you live close by how about the gift of a subscription to the gym. Find out all about the gym here.

CERJO FLOATING SUNGLASSES – If you know someone who loves watersports then a pair of floating sunglasses might be just the gift for them – or alternatively one of their sunglasses aimed for skiing. You can find Cerjo sunglasses at all good department stores. Take a look at their floating ranges here.

A CHEEZY GIFT BOX – How about this cute idea for a Cheezy Gift Box. There are some wonderful Swiss Cheese gift boxes to choose from and they make for a really great present. See Take a look at the various Cheese Boxes available here.

Of course, if you’ve already got all your Christmas Presents you may still want to bookmark this page in case you need inspiration for birthdays presents – or for Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day or Father’s Day!

All prices / offers believed to be correct at time of publishing but prices may change without notice. Products subject to availability.

For information about things to do in Zurich and Switzerland please see our Home Page or for regular updates subscribe to the blog.

You can follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter too!

************************************

For more information on things in Zurich and beyond subscribe to the blog in the box below

************************************

Want to drop a hint to someone? Why not share this list ?…