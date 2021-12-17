Swiss Bread –

A Book Exploring The Delicious Breads of Switzerland

How many types of Swiss bread do you know? Which are your favourite? If you’re a lover of bread then the book Swiss Bread by Heddi Nieuwsma is bound to be of interest! It covers a selection of 42 different Swiss sweet and savoury bread recipes. With all the recipes explained in great detail and with lots of background it makes for a great read. Apparently there are over 200 different types of bread in Switzerland in total – so this is just a small selection!

Some of the breads in the book are ones I have heard of or eaten – such as Grittibänz, Birnbrot, Magenbrot, Silserli, Dreikönigskuchen, Biblerli – but there are so many more that I have only discovered in the book. Many are regional breads and some are only eaten at certain times of the year or for special occasions. One delicious one is the Gateau du Vully which looks amazing and more like a tart with bacon and cumin seed rather than a bread.

Swiss Bread is much more than a recipe book as it explains the history of each bread and the history behind each one. With all the beautiful photos and recipes with explanations, it really does tempt you to get into the kitchen and start baking!

There is such a variety of different breads that you won’t get bored! There are bread for every time of day as well as sweet bread – so if you’re interested in purchasing as copy of Swiss Bread see the details below

How To Order Swiss Bread

You can order Swiss Bread here directly via Bergli (simply use the search bar in the top left hand corner and search on BREAD) and you can have the book delivered directly to your home or to a friend’s house. In addition, you get free shipping to all Swiss addresses with purchases over CHF 30. Shipping costs CHF 10 worldwide.

Order Before 20th December for Christmas Delivery

For all orders placed by 20th December, delivers will be in time for Christmas. International deliveries will vary depending on the country.

You can visit Heddi Nieuwsma’s website Cuisine Helvetica here.

