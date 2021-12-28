Home » Museums » The Beyer Clock and Watch Museum In Zurich
The Beyer Clock and Watch Museum In Zurich

Uhrenmuseum Beyer Zürich

Uhrenmuseum Beyer Zürich

The Beyer Watch Museum in Zurich

One of the most interesting museums in Zurich is the Beyer Watch Museum. It’s located right in the heart of Zurich in Bahnhofstrasse, beneath the Beyer Watch Shop. The Uhrenmuseum Beyer is one of the world’s leading private museums dedicated to horology and houses a wonderful collection of clocks and watches.
The History of Time All Around The World

There are round 260 very important exhibits and as you walk around the museum you can see the history of time from 1400 BC to the present day. There are all sorts of watches and clocks here from sundials to sand and  water clocks, to Renaissance time pieces,  magnificent pendulum clocks and lots more. I really like the beautifully decorated pocket watches which are each so unique and so colourful.
Unique Time Pieces at the Beyer Watch Museum

The museum also houses some very uniques time pieces including the prototype of the first quartz wristwatch as well as the first watch to be taken up Everest. They even feature scientific navigation devices.
The Beautiful Miniature Singing Bird Clock

One of my favourite is the miniature singing bird clock which you can see in the glass cabinet and you can watch a video on the store’s iPad.
You can also find out  more information on all the watches and clocks in six different languages using the iPads supplied.

Beyer Watch and Clock Museum

Opening Hours: The museum is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 2pm till 5pm

Address: Bahnhofstrasse 31, 8001 Zürich
