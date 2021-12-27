The Fondue Train – A Great Dining Experience on The Churchill Red Arrow

You may have read about our recent experiences on the wonderful Churchill Red Arrow train for the Turicum Gin Lab, but we have discovered yet another great adventure by train – this time a fondue dinner! Yes, it’s true, just 5 times a year the historic Churchill Red Arrow hosts a fondue evening and becomes a Fondue Train for the night!

We were lucky enough to experience it the other day and as we walked over the red carpet and boarded the beautiful red train at Zurich Main station (they even have it listed on the board as the “Fondue Train”) shortly before 6pm, we looked forward to this novel culinary adventure!

Since it was shortly before Christmas the train was decked out with Christmas decorations and even the front of the train was looking very festive too. We found our seats and the table was beautifully laid out with starched white linen and was set with a lovely pot full of cheese waiting to be melted. There were also pickles and a generous basket of bread.

We were all warmly welcomed on board by Christiane who told us about the journey and regaled us with facts and figures about the beautiful Churchill Red Arrow, which was the train which took Winton Churchill on his visit to Switzerland in 1946. We ordered drinks from the bar and before we knew it we had set off on a round trip which would take us to Schmerikon and back to Zurich. It was a chilly evening but on board we were all cosy and happy. There was an Apero plate of cold meats etc that you could order if you fancied and also some variations on the fondue, but we were more than happy with our wine and melted cheese and bread.

As we were approaching Schmerikon, Christiane advised us that we could start switching on our fondue burners and our waiter came round with the wine for the fondue so that we could stir it all together (apparently you should always stir in a figure of 8!) and when we got to the station we stopped so that we could enjoy our fondue whilst the train was stationary.

The fondue was great and since we still had some time at Schmerikon we decided to go leave our lovely red train for a short while and go for a walk around the town.

Schmerikon is located at the top of Lake Zurich on the Obersee, right on the water’s edge and when we visited this pretty little town was all decorated ready for Christmas.

After a few photos we then re-joined the train for the return journey to Zurich.

If you fancied you could order dessert and coffee but I was more interested in taking a peek in the driver’s cabin and seeing what it was like there.

Inside The Driver’s Cab of the Churchill Red Arrow

The driver was very friendly and pointed out some of the controls and it was lovely to see this beautiful train in action running along Lake Zurich.

All good things must come to an end and sadly before we knew it we were in Zurich and we had to alight the train and say goodbye. However it was a wonderful experience and would be great to do as a group of friends or family. It would also make a great present for a birthday or anniversary.

Next Dates for Fondue Train on The Churchill Red Arrow for 2022

The Fondue Train only has 5 scheduled dates for 2022 and the next dates are the 15th January, 18th February, 20th November and 17th and 18th December. Tickets are bound to go fast – but you can secure yours by visiting the website here.

Fondue Train – The Churchill Red Arrow

When: 15th January, 18th February, 20th November, 17th & 18th December 2022

Departs & Returns: Zurich Main Station

Departure Time from Zurich HB: Shortly before 6pm

Arrival Time at Zurich HB:

Tickets: From CHF 100.90

You can buy tickets for the Fondue Train here.

You can see some information about the Fondue Train here.

Ticket includes the standard fondue, bread and pickles. Drinks and starters and desserts etc are extra and can be ordered on board.

This article is a collaboration with SBB but all views are entirely our own and we really enjoyed this amazing train journey.

