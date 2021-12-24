Top Things To See in Einsiedeln – Not Far From Zurich

Historic Einsiedeln

Einsiedeln is a great place to visit for a half day trip and not too far from Zurich. It lies on the Sihlsee lake and is probably most famous for the 10th Century Einsiedeln Abbey, which has been attracting pilgrims throughout the ages. Although not very big, it is definitely worth strolling round the town, stopping for a coffee or lunch and visiting the sights of this beautiful historic town. Even the journey to get to Einsiedeln from Zurich is beautiful in its own right.

Einsiedeln Abbey

One of top visitor attractions when visiting Einsiedeln is the Abbey. Probably the best way of seeing it is to take a tour of the Abbey which includes visiting the magnificent Abbey Library and some tours also visit the Marstall stables where you can gain an insight into the life of the Benedictine monks who live there. Please note the tours are usually in German but if the guide can speak English they will usually switch to English for you. If you prefer to explore on your own you can follow the Monkstrail, which is a scavenger hunt within the abbey walls and this is very popular with families.

Werner Oechslin library

Somewhere well worth visiting if you’re into books is the Werner Oechslin Library. It’s a private library / museum and the stunning building was designed by Mario Botta. For more information (in German) see here.

Einsiedeln & The St James Way

There is also a section of the St. James Way Pilgimage which you can take From Rapperswil, starting long along the boardwalk across Lake Zurich to Pfäffikon. You do, however, need to plan this, as the hike takes about 5 hours in total.

Ski Jumps in Einsiedeln

You may also be interested to know that there are ski jumps in Einsieldelm with guided tours, test jumps, airboarding and climbing. Private brunches and fondue dinners can also be organised in the tower of the Andreas Küttel Ski Jump which is 117 meters (384ft) high.

How To Get to Einsiedeln?

Einsiedeln takes about 50 minutes by train from Zurich Hauptbahnhof, about 40 minutes by car and if you’re walking along the pilgrimage route from Rapperswil, around 5 hours on foot.

When to visit Einsiedeln?

Einsiedeln is a great place to visit all year round but the lakeside area surrounding the town is extremely beautiful in Autumn and the Abbey looks very impressive with snow in Winter.

Information on Einsiedeln

For more information on Einsiedeln please visit the Tourism Website here.

Einsiedeln Tourism Office

Address: Hauptstrasse 85, 8840 Einsiedeln

Tel: +41 55 418 44 88

You can email the Einsiedeln tourism office here.

