What’s On In Zurich at New Year 2022 and Beyond
Wishing you a very Happy New Year from NewInZurich!
Thank you for your continuing support and we hope you’ve been enjoying the holidays in Zurich. The Lucy lights are on in Bahhnofstrasse and remain in place until DreiKönigstag, 6th January and the shops will be shut on both 1st & 2nd January! In the meantime have a wonderful New Year’s Eve. Sadly there will be no fireworks, but there will be illuminations in the city and lots more. Wishing you a wonderful 2022!
Photo courtesy of Silvesterzauber Zurich
CELEBRATE NEW YEAR’S EVE IN ZURICH: No city fireworks this year, but lots of beautiful illuminations instead! See our list of suggestions for things to do in Zurich to celebrate New Year’s Eve. Take a look here.
SHOP THE SALES IN ZURICH: The sales are on in Zurich and there are lots of bargains to be had. Please note that on both Saturday 1st and Sunday 2nd January the shops will be shut in Zurich. See more information here.
DINNER FOR ONE: Maybe you will be watching the ever popular “Dinner For One”? If you don’t know anything about it then do take a look here.
NEW YEAR’S MARATHON 31st / 1st: Or maybe you will be taking part in the annual New Year’s Marathon in Zurich? Find out all about it here.
WINTER MAGIC ON THE PANORAMA TERASSE UETLIBERG TILL 28th FEB: Enjoy some warming soup, bratwurst or Raclette and mulled wine on top of the Uetlibergstrasse with lots of beautiful lights and magical views. The Winter Magic continues on the Uetliberg till 28th February, open daily from 11am. See details here.
COLD WATER SWIMMING IN LAKE ZURICH: How about starting off the New Year by trying something new? How about Cold Swimming? Find out all about it here.
SIMPLY ZURICH “FREE” EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM: The Simply Zurich exhibition is a FREE exhibition at the Swiss National Museum which tells you all you need to know about the city of Zurich. Take a look here.
DREIKÖNIGSTAG 6th JANUARY: Don’t forget to celebrate Dreikönigstag on 6th January by buying a cake and seeing who in the family becomes “king” or “queen” for the day! Find out more here.
EXHIBITION OF CRIBS AT THE LANDESMUSEUM UNTIL 9th JANUARY 2021: The traditional Christmas exhibition of nativity scenes is taking place at the National Museum Zurich with magnificent exhibits from all over Switzerland. An outstanding exhibit this year is a model constructed by Ticino nativity scene creators Flavio and Lucio Negri, which they have made specially for the exhibition in Zurich. There is a display of historical advent calendars too. Take a look here.
HUMANS. CARVED IN STONE EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM FROM TILL 16th JAN: There’s a new exhibition at the Swiss National Museum in Zurich all about the Neolithic stelae from various European countries. It offers a unique insight into the history of the people who inhabited Europe around 6,000 years ago. For more information see here.
BOOKS TO READ: Check out some great books to read in the New Year at Bergli books. We particularly like the 50 Great Swiss Women book, Swiss Fondue, Swiss Bread and Swiss 52. Of course an indispensable book for anyone new to Zurich is the Expert Guide to Your Life in Switzerland. Take a look here.
Workation in LAAX at Peaks Place
Why not escape the grey and head for the mountains to combine work and pleasure? Peaks Place has some great “Winter Workation Packages” allowing you to combine your work your free time in a wonderful location. A prefect combination of work and leisure in the beautiful mountains at Laax.
2 persons from CHF 1625.- 7 nights | 2.5 room apartment or 4 persons from CHF 2140.- 7 nights | 3.5 room Apartment Classic
Visit the Winter Workation in LAAX website for more information here
WINTER ELEPHANT SCULPTURES IN RAPPERSWIL 27th NOV – 31st JAN: The elephant Parade is back in Rapperswil! Thirty elephant sculptures are dotted all around the town of Rapperswil from 27th November 2021 to 31st January, 2022 – see if you can find them all! On 29th January 2022 there will be a Gala Auction Event to raise money for this deserving charity. If you want to find out more about the Elephant Parade, read our article here. You can also see a video of the Elephants from the previous exhibition here.
VIVA FRIDA KAHLO AT THE LICHTHALLE MAAG NOW UNTIL 27th FEB 2022: The Frida Kahlo immersive sound and light experience at the Lichthalle MAAG has been extended til 27th December 2022 due to popular demand. You can take a look at a short video clip here. Find out more about it here.
THE HERZBARACKE FLOATING THEATRE IN ZURICH TILL 13th MARCH: The colourful Herzbaracke floating theatre is in Zurich close to Bellevue and will remain there until 13th March. Find out all about it here.
A WALK ON THE WOODEN BRIDGE FROM RAPPERSWIL TO HURDEN: Why not go for a walk along the wooden bridge in Rapperswil for a beautiful view across Lake Zurich. See all the information here.
THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.
ICE SKATING IN ZURICH: Check out these great places to go ice skating in Zurich. See locations here.
DOLDER SPORTS 60M SKI SLOPE! Did you know that the Dolder Sports has just opened the longest ski slope within the city of Zurich? It’s just 60m long but makes for a great experience for little kids. It’s located right next to the Dolder Swimming Pool at Adlisbergstrasse 36, 8044 Zürich.
ZURICH SPAS AND THERMAL BATHS: Or how about one of the spas or steam baths in Zurich ? Take a look here.
A TRIP TO BAD RAGAZ THERMAL BATHS: Fancy a trip to the Thermal Bath in Bad Ragaz? Find out all about them here.
A TRIP TO ALPAMARE: Alpamare is open all year round although do check the opening times for the festive season. Take a look here.
VISIT THE LINDT CHOCOLATE MUSEUM IN ZURICH: The Lindt Home of Chocolate museum is a great place to visit for all the family. Find out all about it here.
31+ THINGS TO DO FOR TEENAGERS & CHILDREN IN SWITZERLAND: A list of ideas aimed at excursions children and teenagers will like all over Switzerland.Take a look here.
7 GREAT PLACES TO GO SNOWSHOEING IN SWITZERLAND: Fancy some exercise in the mountains but don’t want to ski? How about snowshoeing? Check out these great Snowshoe locations here.
SKI FUN AT FLUMSERBERG: Fancy skiing somewhere close to Zurich? How about the lovely resort of Flumersberg just over an hour from Zurich. Read all about it here.
SKIING IN FLIMS LAAX: Fancy skiing in Flims / Laax? Take a look here to find out all about this great resort.
SKIING IN DAVOS / KLOSTERS: Find out more about the beautiful ski area of Davos and Klosters here.
GET SKI READY: WHAT TO PACK FOR A WEEKEND SKI TRIP: Check out our list here of things to pack for a weekend ski trip. Take a look here.
Travel Excursions From Zurich
A trip on the Bernina Express – Read all about this great train journey here.
How about a trip to Rapperswil – Take a look here.
How about a trip to Baden – Take a look here
How about a trip to Sils Maria (photo above) – take a look here.
How about a trip to Einsiedeln – take a look here.
How about a trip to the Rhine Falls – take a look here
How about a trip to Chateau Chillon – take a look here.
A WINTER HIKE TO ETZEL: The views from Etzel over Lake Zurich are stunning and it’s easy to get to from Zurich. Find out all about this great Winter Hike here.
31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: We have put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.
Restaurants, Food & Events
THE GREENERY AT WIDDER HOTEL TILL 31st JAN: Until 31st January the beautiful pop up restaurant at the Widder Hotel called The Greenery is available for cosy evening with traditional Winter dishes and a glass of Perrier- Jouet. Read all about it here.
THE WINTERGARTEN AT FRAU GREOLDS CONTINUES: The Christmas Markets may have closed but there is still fun to be had at Frau Gerolds Garten. Take a look here.
FONDUE TRAIN – THE CHURCHILL RED ARROW 15th JAN: Why not plan a wonderful trip on the Fondue Train from Zurich. It takes place on the Churchill Red Arrow and the next date is for 15th January 2022. Read all about it here.
FANCY A GIN LAB ON A TRIP ON THE CHURCHILL RED ARROW TRAIN? 12th FEB 2022: If you like gin and you like beautiful trains then this is something for you! The Turicum Gin Lab Experience on the legendary Churchill Red Arrow Train next takes place on 12th February 2022 but tickets are bound to sell out – so if you’re interested take a look here and book up as soon as possible! It also makes for a great birthday or anniversary present.
SUNDAY BRUNCH ON THE CHURCHILL RED ARROW TRAIN 30th JAN: A wonderful experience is to enjoy Sunday Brunch on the lovely Churchill Red Arrow. The next Sunday Brunch Trip is on 30th January. Read all about it here.
FONDUE IN STYLE AT THE DOLDER LODGE POP UP: Enjoy a fabulous fondue St Moritz style at the Dolder Lodge. Find out more here.
FONDUE AND RACLETTE GUIDE TO ZURICH: Fancy going out for a fondue or Raclette in Zurich? Then do check out our Guide to Fondue and Raclettes in and around Zurich.
FONDUE CHINOISE AT MARINA LACHEN ON UPPER LAKE ZURICH: How about dining in one of the private “bubbles” at the hotel at Marina Lachen? Find out more on the Facebook site here .
MAKE YOUR OWN GLÜHWEIN: Got visitors this weekend? How about making some Glühwein? See our recipe here.
FANCY MAKING A FONDUE? See our recipe here to make your own perfect fondue at home.Also don’t forget to read all about the Swiss Fondue book here.
SWISS BREAD – A BOOK ALL ABOUT SWISS BREAD: Another very topical theme is bread- and there is a book all about it which has been written by fellow blogger and food enthusiast, Heddi Nieuwsma. Read all about it here.
DO WEIGHTED BLANKETS REALLY HELP YOU SLEEP BETTER? We tested out the LEVIA weighted blanket – read our report to see our findings. Take a look here.
FILMS TO WATCH OVER THE HOLDAYS: We need some more suggestions on great films or series to add to our movies list. Please send your suggestions in the comments below or via email. See what we have so far here.
BIRTHDAY PRESENTS: Need to get a gift for a January birthday? Why not checkout our (Christmas) list of gift suggestions here.
HOTELS IN SWITZERLAND: Looking for a great hotel in Switzerland ? Take a look at some great hotels by searching through our list of hotels here.
SHOPPING DATES OVER NEW YEAR: The shops will be shut in Switzerland on 1st and 2nd January. You can find out more details at the bottom of this article.
FANCY A "WORKATION" IN THE MOUNTAINS IN LAAX?: Peaks Place are offering some special "Workation" deals in their resort in the mountains in Laax. It's an excellent opportunity to escape to the mountains, enjoy the blue skies and leisure opportunities and get your work done remotely too! Find out more here.
EXPATS
NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.
MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.
SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.
LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.
WINTER DATE NIGHT IN ZURICH WITHOUT BREAKING THE BANK: See Amy’s suggestions for a Winter date night in Zurich here.
CORONA UPDATES IN SWITZERLAND FROM 20th DECEMBER
CHEAPEST COVID PCR TEST FOR TRAVEL: The prices for the Covid tests keep changing – so please check when booking. See many of the options here.
LATEST COVID MEASURES: Please see the latest information from the Swiss Government BAG website for the most recent updates.
Video of the VIVA FRIDA KAHLO EXHIBITION: Click here.
Video of the last night of the Wienachtsdorf Christmas Market at Bellevue Zurich here.
Video of the Christkindlimarkt and the Swarovski Tree here.
Please note we often update this page during the week – so do check back in case of updates!
Have a great week ahead!
Some Guides You May Find Useful
Chocolate Factories In Switzerland You Can Visit
1200 Drinking Fountains in Zurich
6 easy Circular Hikes Near Zurich
