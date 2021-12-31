What’s On In Zurich at New Year 2022 and Beyond

Wishing you a very Happy New Year from NewInZurich!

Thank you for your continuing support and we hope you’ve been enjoying the holidays in Zurich. The Lucy lights are on in Bahhnofstrasse and remain in place until DreiKönigstag, 6th January and the shops will be shut on both 1st & 2nd January! In the meantime have a wonderful New Year’s Eve. Sadly there will be no fireworks, but there will be illuminations in the city and lots more. Wishing you a wonderful 2022!

Photo courtesy of Silvesterzauber Zurich

CELEBRATE NEW YEAR’S EVE IN ZURICH: No city fireworks this year, but lots of beautiful illuminations instead! See our list of suggestions for things to do in Zurich to celebrate New Year’s Eve. Take a look here.

SHOP THE SALES IN ZURICH: The sales are on in Zurich and there are lots of bargains to be had. Please note that on both Saturday 1st and Sunday 2nd January the shops will be shut in Zurich. See more information here.

DINNER FOR ONE: Maybe you will be watching the ever popular “Dinner For One”? If you don’t know anything about it then do take a look here.

NEW YEAR’S MARATHON 31st / 1st: Or maybe you will be taking part in the annual New Year’s Marathon in Zurich? Find out all about it here.

WINTER MAGIC ON THE PANORAMA TERASSE UETLIBERG TILL 28th FEB: Enjoy some warming soup, bratwurst or Raclette and mulled wine on top of the Uetlibergstrasse with lots of beautiful lights and magical views. The Winter Magic continues on the Uetliberg till 28th February, open daily from 11am. See details here.

COLD WATER SWIMMING IN LAKE ZURICH: How about starting off the New Year by trying something new? How about Cold Swimming? Find out all about it here.

SIMPLY ZURICH “FREE” EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM: The Simply Zurich exhibition is a FREE exhibition at the Swiss National Museum which tells you all you need to know about the city of Zurich. Take a look here.

DREIKÖNIGSTAG 6th JANUARY: Don’t forget to celebrate Dreikönigstag on 6th January by buying a cake and seeing who in the family becomes “king” or “queen” for the day! Find out more here.

EXHIBITION OF CRIBS AT THE LANDESMUSEUM UNTIL 9th JANUARY 2021: The traditional Christmas exhibition of nativity scenes is taking place at the National Museum Zurich with magnificent exhibits from all over Switzerland. An outstanding exhibit this year is a model constructed by Ticino nativity scene creators Flavio and Lucio Negri, which they have made specially for the exhibition in Zurich. There is a display of historical advent calendars too. Take a look here.

HUMANS. CARVED IN STONE EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM FROM TILL 16th JAN: There’s a new exhibition at the Swiss National Museum in Zurich all about the Neolithic stelae from various European countries. It offers a unique insight into the history of the people who inhabited Europe around 6,000 years ago. For more information see here.

BOOKS TO READ: Check out some great books to read in the New Year at Bergli books. We particularly like the 50 Great Swiss Women book, Swiss Fondue, Swiss Bread and Swiss 52. Of course an indispensable book for anyone new to Zurich is the Expert Guide to Your Life in Switzerland. Take a look here.

*********************************************************************************************************************

*** Sponsored Insert ***

Workation in LAAX at Peaks Place

Why not escape the grey and head for the mountains to combine work and pleasure? Peaks Place has some great “Winter Workation Packages” allowing you to combine your work your free time in a wonderful location. A prefect combination of work and leisure in the beautiful mountains at Laax.

2 persons from CHF 1625.- 7 nights | 2.5 room apartment or 4 persons from CHF 2140.- 7 nights | 3.5 room Apartment Classic

*********************************************************************************************************************

WINTER ELEPHANT SCULPTURES IN RAPPERSWIL 27th NOV – 31st JAN: The elephant Parade is back in Rapperswil! Thirty elephant sculptures are dotted all around the town of Rapperswil from 27th November 2021 to 31st January, 2022 – see if you can find them all! On 29th January 2022 there will be a Gala Auction Event to raise money for this deserving charity. If you want to find out more about the Elephant Parade, read our article here. You can also see a video of the Elephants from the previous exhibition here.

VIVA FRIDA KAHLO AT THE LICHTHALLE MAAG NOW UNTIL 27th FEB 2022: The Frida Kahlo immersive sound and light experience at the Lichthalle MAAG has been extended til 27th December 2022 due to popular demand. You can take a look at a short video clip here. Find out more about it here.

THE HERZBARACKE FLOATING THEATRE IN ZURICH TILL 13th MARCH: The colourful Herzbaracke floating theatre is in Zurich close to Bellevue and will remain there until 13th March. Find out all about it here.

A WALK ON THE WOODEN BRIDGE FROM RAPPERSWIL TO HURDEN: Why not go for a walk along the wooden bridge in Rapperswil for a beautiful view across Lake Zurich. See all the information here.

THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here. ICE SKATING IN ZURICH: Check out these great places to go ice skating in Zurich. See locations here. DOLDER SPORTS 60M SKI SLOPE! Did you know that the Dolder Sports has just opened the longest ski slope within the city of Zurich? It’s just 60m long but makes for a great experience for little kids. It’s located right next to the Dolder Swimming Pool at Adlisbergstrasse 36, 8044 Zürich. ZURICH SPAS AND THERMAL BATHS: Or how about one of the spas or steam baths in Zurich ? Take a look here. A TRIP TO BAD RAGAZ THERMAL BATHS: Fancy a trip to the Thermal Bath in Bad Ragaz? Find out all about them here.

A TRIP TO ALPAMARE: Alpamare is open all year round although do check the opening times for the festive season. Take a look here. VISIT THE LINDT CHOCOLATE MUSEUM IN ZURICH: The Lindt Home of Chocolate museum is a great place to visit for all the family. Find out all about it here.

31+ THINGS TO DO FOR TEENAGERS & CHILDREN IN SWITZERLAND: A list of ideas aimed at excursions children and teenagers will like all over Switzerland.Take a look here.

7 GREAT PLACES TO GO SNOWSHOEING IN SWITZERLAND: Fancy some exercise in the mountains but don’t want to ski? How about snowshoeing? Check out these great Snowshoe locations here.

SKI FUN AT FLUMSERBERG: Fancy skiing somewhere close to Zurich? How about the lovely resort of Flumersberg just over an hour from Zurich. Read all about it here.

SKIING IN FLIMS LAAX: Fancy skiing in Flims / Laax? Take a look here to find out all about this great resort.

SKIING IN DAVOS / KLOSTERS: Find out more about the beautiful ski area of Davos and Klosters here.

GET SKI READY: WHAT TO PACK FOR A WEEKEND SKI TRIP: Check out our list here of things to pack for a weekend ski trip. Take a look here.

Travel Excursions From Zurich

A trip on the Bernina Express – Read all about this great train journey here.

How about a trip to Rapperswil – Take a look here.

How about a trip to Baden – Take a look here

How about a trip to Sils Maria (photo above) – take a look here.

How about a trip to Einsiedeln – take a look here.

How about a trip to the Rhine Falls – take a look here

How about a trip to Chateau Chillon – take a look here.

A WINTER HIKE TO ETZEL: The views from Etzel over Lake Zurich are stunning and it’s easy to get to from Zurich. Find out all about this great Winter Hike here.

31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: We have put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.

Restaurants, Food & Events

THE GREENERY AT WIDDER HOTEL TILL 31st JAN: Until 31st January the beautiful pop up restaurant at the Widder Hotel called The Greenery is available for cosy evening with traditional Winter dishes and a glass of Perrier- Jouet. Read all about it here.

THE WINTERGARTEN AT FRAU GREOLDS CONTINUES: The Christmas Markets may have closed but there is still fun to be had at Frau Gerolds Garten. Take a look here.

FONDUE TRAIN – THE CHURCHILL RED ARROW 15th JAN: Why not plan a wonderful trip on the Fondue Train from Zurich. It takes place on the Churchill Red Arrow and the next date is for 15th January 2022. Read all about it here.

FANCY A GIN LAB ON A TRIP ON THE CHURCHILL RED ARROW TRAIN? 12th FEB 2022: If you like gin and you like beautiful trains then this is something for you! The Turicum Gin Lab Experience on the legendary Churchill Red Arrow Train next takes place on 12th February 2022 but tickets are bound to sell out – so if you’re interested take a look here and book up as soon as possible! It also makes for a great birthday or anniversary present.

SUNDAY BRUNCH ON THE CHURCHILL RED ARROW TRAIN 30th JAN: A wonderful experience is to enjoy Sunday Brunch on the lovely Churchill Red Arrow. The next Sunday Brunch Trip is on 30th January. Read all about it here.

FONDUE IN STYLE AT THE DOLDER LODGE POP UP: Enjoy a fabulous fondue St Moritz style at the Dolder Lodge. Find out more here.

EXPATS

NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.

MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.

SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.

LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.

WINTER DATE NIGHT IN ZURICH WITHOUT BREAKING THE BANK: See Amy’s suggestions for a Winter date night in Zurich here.

CORONA UPDATES IN SWITZERLAND FROM 20th DECEMBER

CHEAPEST COVID PCR TEST FOR TRAVEL: The prices for the Covid tests keep changing – so please check when booking. See many of the options here.

LATEST COVID MEASURES: Please see the latest information from the Swiss Government BAG website for the most recent updates.

******************************************** Have a great week ahead!

Do check back during the week as we often update – and don’t forget to Subscribe!

You can follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter too!

******************************

Some Guides You May Find Useful

Public Holidays in Zurich

Cafe Guide Zurich

Brunch Guide Zurich

Burger Guide Zurich

Cake & Dessert Guide Zurich

Vegan Cake Guide Zurich

Indian Restaurant Guide

Spas and Hammams in Zurich

Healthy Restaurants in Zurich

Chocolate Factories In Switzerland You Can Visit

1200 Drinking Fountains in Zurich

6 easy Circular Hikes Near Zurich

Zurich Rooftop Bars Guide

*********************

For more information about Events in Zurich and beyond please see our What’s On Page or our News Articles or for regular updates subscribe to our blog.

Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter too!