What’s On In Zurich Christmas 2021 & Beyond

Merry Christmas and all the best for 2022!

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from NewInZurich!

We hope you’ve been enjoying the Christmas events in Zurich. The last of the Christmas Markets ends on 24th December, but The Lucy lights are on in Bahhnofstrasse remain in place until DreiKönigstag, 6th January. The Illuminarium also continues in the courtyard of the Landesmuseum until 30th December (except for 24th & 25th ). Please note that the shops will be shut on 25th & 26th December but will re-open on Monday 27th December. They will also remain shut on 1st & 2nd January. Have a great weekend and week ahead and a wonderful holiday!

THE ILLUMINARIUM IN ZURICH FROM UNTIL 30th DEC: The beautiful and colourful Illuminarium is taking place in the courtyard of the Landesmuseum near Zurich main station – but please note it is closed on 24th and 25th December. Read all about it here.

WINTER MAGIC ON THE PANORAMA TERASSE UETLIBERG: Enjoy some warming soup, bratwurst or Raclette and mulled wine on top of the Uetlibergstrasse with lots of beautiful lights and magical views. See details here.

A WALK ALONG UETLIBERG: Why not go for a walk along the ridge form Uetliberg to Felsenegg. Do make sure to wear good snow shoes! Read all about the route here.

ZURICH LAKE WALK FROM BÜRKLIPLATZ TO WOLLISHOFEN: Another nice Winter walk, which is a bit lower in altitude, is the walk along the lake from Bürkliplatz to Wollishofen. Read all about it here.

THE ZAUBERWALD LENZERHEIDE TILL 30th DEC: If you’re in the area of Lenzerheide why not check out their amazing Magic Forest or Zauberwald? It’s decorated with lots of lights and as well as food and drinks they also have a number of concerts there too. It’s outdoors and suitable for all the family. You can read all about it here.

NEW YEAR – NO FIREWORKS – BUT ILLUMINATIONS INSTEAD 31st DEC / 1st JAN: Unfortunately there will be no New Year Fireworks in Zurich this year. Instead there will be illuminations on some of the key buildings in Zurich by Gerry Hofstetter. We also have some other suggestion lined up for you too. See all the details here.

EXHIBITION OF CRIBS AT THE LANDESMUSEUM UNTIL 9th JANUARY 2021: The traditional Christmas exhibition of nativity scenes is taking place at the National Museum Zurich with magnificent exhibits from all over Switzerland. An outstanding exhibit this year is a model constructed by Ticino nativity scene creators Flavio and Lucio Negri, which they have made specially for the exhibition in Zurich. There is a display of historical advent calendars too. Take a look here.

BOOKS TO READ: You may have missed the Christmas deadlines for ordering books, but you can still order some great ones to read in the New Year. Bergli books have some wonderful selections, many with a Swiss theme. We particularly like the 50 Great Swiss Women book, Swiss Fondue, Swiss Bread and Swiss 52. Of course an indispensable book for anyone new to Zurich is the Expert Guide to Your Life in Switzerland. Take a look here.

*********************************************************************************************************************

*** Sponsored Insert ***

Workation in LAAX at Peaks Place

Why not escape the grey and head for the mountains to combine work and pleasure? Peaks Place has some great “Winter Workation Packages” allowing you to combine your work your free time in a wonderful location. A prefect combination of work and leisure in the beautiful mountains at Laax.

2 persons from CHF 1625.- 7 nights | 2.5 room apartment or 4 persons from CHF 2140.- 7 nights | 3.5 room Apartment Classic

*********************************************************************************************************************

HUMANS. CARVED IN STONE EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM FROM TILL 16th JAN: There’s a new exhibition at the Swiss National Museum in Zurich all about the Neolithic stelae from various European countries. It offers a unique insight into the history of the people who inhabited Europe around 6,000 years ago. For more information see here.

WINTER ELEPHANT PARADE RAPPERSWIL 27th NOV – 31st JAN: The elephant Parade is back in Rapperswil! The exhibition will take place in the main square in Rapperswil from 27th November 2021 to 31st January, 2022. This will be followed by a gala auction event on 29th January 2022. If you want to find out more about the Elephant Parade, read our article here. You can also see a video of the Elephants from the previous exhibition here.

VIVA FRIDA KAHLO AT THE LICHTHALLE MAAG NOW UNTIL 27th FEB 2022: The Frida Kahlo immersive sound and light experience at the Lichthalle MAAG has been extended til 27th December 2022 due to popular demand. You can take a look at a short video clip here. Find out more about it here.

THE HERZBARACKE FLOATING THEATRE IN ZURICH TILL 13th MARCH: The colourful Herzbaracke floating theatre is in Zurich close to Bellevue and will remain there until 13th March. Find out all about it here. THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here. A TRIP TO BAD RAGAZ THERMAL BATHS: Fancy a trip to the Thermal Bath in Bad Ragaz?Find out all about them here. DOLDER SPORTS 60M SKI SLOPE! Did you know that the Dolder Sports has just opened the longest ski slope within the city of Zurich? It’s just 60m long but makes for a great experience for little kids. It’s located right next to the Dolder Swimming Pool at Adlisbergstrasse 36, 8044 Zürich. ICE SKATING IN ZURICH: Check out these great places to go ice skating in Zurich. See locations here. ZURICH SPAS AND THERMAL BATHS: Or how about one of the spas or steam baths in Zurich ? Take a look here.

A TRIP TO ALPAMARE: Alpamare is open all year round although do check the opening times for the festive season. Take a look here. VISIT THE LINDT CHOCOLATE MUSEUM IN ZURICH: The Lindt Home of Chocolate museum is a great place to visit for all the family (please note it is shut on 25th & 26th December). Find out all about it here.

31+ THINGS TO DO FOR TEENAGERS & CHILDREN IN SWITZERLAND: A list of ideas aimed at excursions children and teenagers will like all over Switzerland.Take a look here.

7 GREAT PLACES TO GO SNOWSHOEING IN SWITZERLAND: Fancy some exercise in the mountains but don’t want to ski? How about snowshoeing? Check out these great Snowshoe locations here.

Travel Excursions From Zurich

How about a trip to Rapperswil – Take a look here.

How about a trip to Baden – Take a look here

Einsiedeln

How about a trip to Einsiedeln – take a look here.

How about a trip to the Rhine Falls– take a look here

How about a trip to Zug – take a look here.

31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: We have put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.

Restaurants, Food & Events

FONDUE TRAIN – THE CHURCHILL RED ARROW: Why not plan a wonderful trip on the Fondue Train from Zurich. It takes place on the Churchill Red Arrow and the next date is for 15th January 2022. Take a look here.

FANCY A GIN LAB ON A TRIP ON THE CHURCHILL RED ARROW TRAIN? 12th FEB 2022: If you like gin and you like beautiful trains then this is something for you! The Turicum Gin Lab Experience on the legendary Churchill Red Arrow Train next takes place on 12th February 2022 but tickets are bound to sell out – so if you’re interested take a look here and book up as soon as possible! It also makes for a great birthday or anniversary present.

FONDUE IN STYLE AT THE DOLDER LODGE POP UP: Enjoy a fabulous fondue St Moritz style at the Dolder Lodge. Find out more here.

THE GREENERY AT WIDDER HOTEL TILL 31st JAN: Until 31st January the beautiful pop up restaurant at the Widder Hotel called The Greenery is available for cosy evening with traditional Winter dishes and a glass of Perrier- Jouet. See details here.

Photo courtesy of Jelmoli Zurich

EXPATS

TOP THINGS TO CHECK TO GET READY FOR WINTER: Some tips on things to do in Switzerland at this time of year to prepare for Winter. Take a look here.

HOW ABOUT A “WORKATION” IN THE MOUNTAINS IN LAAX: Peaks Place are offering some special “Workation” deals in their resort in the mountains. Find out more here.

NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.

MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.

SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.

LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.

CORONA UPDATES IN SWITZERLAND FROM 20th DECEMBER

Here is the summary: “The stricter measures will apply throughout Switzerland from Monday, 20th December.

Only people who have been vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19 will be able to go inside restaurants, cultural, sporting and leisure venues and attend indoor events (2G). Masks must also be worn in these settings and food and drink may only be consumed while seated. In settings where masks cannot be worn, or where it is not possible to eat or drink while seated, such as at bars and discos, admission will be limited to vaccinated or recovered persons who also present a negative test result (2G+). People who within the last four months have been fully vaccinated, received a booster or recovered from COVID-19 do not have to take a further test.

A requirement to work from home has been re-introduced. Private gatherings are limited to 10 people if one person from the age of 16 is present who is unvaccinated or has not previously had COVID-19. The costs of certain COVID-19 tests leading to a COVID certificate will be covered. Rapid antigen tests and saliva PCR pool tests will be covered. Self-tests, individual PCR tests and antibody tests will not be covered, although individual PCR tests will continue to be free of charge for persons who show symptoms, are close contacts or were part of a positive test pool. The new rules governing test costs will apply from Saturday, 18th December. From 17th January 2022, all those taking part in repetitive tests must also be able to obtain a test certificate.

Only one test on entry into Switzerland for persons who are vaccinated or recovered: If you are entering Switzerland from Monday 20th December, in addition to PCR tests taken within the previous 72 hours, rapid antigen tests taken within the previous 24 hours will also be accepted for entering Switzerland. The requirement to take a second test 4 to 7 days after entering the country will be waived for persons who are vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19.” Full details here.

CHEAPEST COVID PCR TEST FOR TRAVEL: The prices for the Covid tests keep changing – so please check when booking. See many of the options here.

LATEST COVID MEASURES: Please see the latest information from the Swiss Government BAG website for the most recent updates.

******************************************** Have a great week ahead!

Do check back during the week as we often update – and don’t forget to Subscribe!

You can follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter too!

******************************

Some Guides You May Find Useful

Public Holidays in Zurich

Cafe Guide Zurich

Brunch Guide Zurich

Burger Guide Zurich

Cake & Dessert Guide Zurich

Vegan Cake Guide Zurich

Indian Restaurant Guide

Spas and Hammams in Zurich

Healthy Restaurants in Zurich

Chocolate Factories In Switzerland You Can Visit

1200 Drinking Fountains in Zurich

6 easy Circular Hikes Near Zurich

Zurich Rooftop Bars Guide

*********************

For more information about Events in Zurich and beyond please see our What’s On Page or our News Articles or for regular updates subscribe to our blog.

Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter too!