What’s On In Zurich Early December 2021

Corona Update as of 3rd December 2021

The latest news from BAG regarding the Covid measures was announced on Friday 3rd December. For the full details of all the regulations please visit www.BAG.Admin.ch. My interpretation of what has been said so far is that the 3G rule will apply to all events indoors, even for private gathering of more than 11 people. Masks are compulsory wherever 3 G applies and in restaurants you need to be seated. However, if you limit participants to 2G criteria (ie only those who have been double vaccinated or have had Corona) then you do not have to apply the mask rule. Working from home is highly recommended wherever possible and masks must be worn whenever more than one person is present in the workplace. Antigen tests will now only be valid for 24 hours (not 72 hours as before). However, PCR tests are still valid for 72 hours. The important news for many expat families is that from 4th December quarantine is no longer required for inbound travelling, Instead travellers will be required to present a PCR test on entry as well as a PCR or antigen test between day 4 and day 7 after entry.

Christmas In Zurich

The Lucy lights are on in Bahhnofstrasse and Zurich’s Christmas Markets. The Illuminarium is taking place in the courtyard of the Landesmuseum until 30th December (except for 24th & 25th ) and The Singing Christmas Tree is now in full swing too! At Zurich main station the Swarovski Christmas Tree is shining brightly and the Märlitram is taking children on little excursions all around Zurich. Don’t forget Sunday 5th December is an Advent Shopping Sunday. Simply Theatre are performing A Christmas Carol in Zurich from 9th December – see details here.

TOP CHRISTMAS EVENTS ZURICH 2021: We have collated most of the top Christmas Events in Zurich into one place – you can see them all listed here.

SUNDAY SHOPPING 5th DECEMBER: Don’t forget the shops are open for Sunday Shopping on Sunday 28th November in Zurich. See details here.

SAMICHLAUS SWIM ON 5th DECEMBER: The annual Samichlaus Swim is back on this year on 5th December.There are still some spectator tickets you can purchase! Find out all about it and how to sign up here.

SAMICHLAUS DAY 6th DECEMBER: 6th December is St Nicholas or Samichlaus day. Find out all about Samichlaus and his friend Schmutzli and how children can visit him over the need few days. Read all the details here.

ZAUBERPARK ZURICH AIRPORT 25th NOV – 12th DEC: A beautiful and enchanting festival of light and music is taking place at Zurich Airport from 25th November to 13th December. See information and how to buy tickets here.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL MUSICAL FROM 9TH -12TH DECEMBER: Enjoy a live theatre production by Simply Theatre at the ComedyHaus in Zurich. It’s on from 9th – 12th December so hurry and get your tickets before it gets booked up! Read all about it here.

SILVESTERLAUF 12th DECEMBER: Zurich’s Silvesterlauf fun run will be taking place around the city on 12th December. Many streets will be closed to traffic. Read all about it here.

FONDUE TRIP ON CHURCHILL RED ARROW SAT 11th DEC: Wha not join the Churchill Red Arrow for a novel fondue excursion on Saturday 11th December. Read all about it here.

CHURCHILL BAR AT ZURICH HB 15th & 16th DEC: The beautiful Churchill Red Arrow train will also be stationed at Zurich HB on 15th & 16th December and will be operating as a very cool bar. Open from 11am till 2.30pm and from 4pm – 9.30pm. See details here.

MOZART BENEFIT CONCERT AT TONHALLE IN AID OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS 19th DEC: There’s a benefit concert taking place at the Tonhalle on 19th December. See details here.

MÄRLITRAM 26th NOV – 24th DEC: The Father Christmas Tram or “Märlitram” for children (up to 10 years old) is back in town! Find out all about it here.

WINTER ELEPHANT PARADE RAPPERSWIL 27th NOV – 31st JAN: The elephant Parade is back in Rapperswil! The exhibition will take place in the main square in Rapperswil from 27th November 2021 to 31st January, 2022. This will be followed by a gala auction event on 29th January 2022. If you want to find out more about the Elephant Parade, read our article here. You can also see a video of the Elephants from the previous exhibition here.

CHRISTMAS MARKETS GUIDE SWITZERLAND 2021: We’ve updated our christmas Markets Guide for 2021. Take a look here.

SINGING CHRISTMAS TREE UNTIL 23rd DEC: The wonderful Singing Christmas Tree is back in Werdmühleplatz just off Bahnhofstrasse See info here.

CHRISTMAS PYRAMID BACK IN ZURICH UNTIL 24th DEC: The Christmas Pyramid is back in Stadelhofen until 24th December. See details here.

SWAROVSKI CHRISTMAS TREE: The dazzling Swarovski Christmas Tree is back in Zurich from 25th November – 24th December. Read all about it here.

THE ILLUMINARIUM IN ZURICH FROM 11th NOV – 30th DEC: The beautiful and colourful Illuminarium is back in Zurich for 2021 – but please note it is closed on 24th and 25th December. Read all about it here.

THE HERZBARACKE FLOATING THEATRE IS BACK IN ZURICH: The colourful Herzbaracke floating theatre is back in Zurich close to Bellevue and will remain there until 13th March. Find out all about it here.

VIVA FRIDA KAHLO AT THE LICHTHALLE MAAG NOW UNTIL 27th FEB 2022: The Frida Kahlo immersive sound and light experience at the Lichthalle MAAG has been extended til 27th December 2022 due to popular demand. You can take a look at a short video clip here. Find out more about it here. THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here. BRITISH SWISS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE EVENTS: Check out all the upcoming events at the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. Take a look here.

ICE SKATING IN ZURICH: Check out these great places to go ice skating in Zurich. See locations here.

FANCY A GIN LAB ON A TRIP ON THE CHURCHILL RED ARROW TRAIN? 12th FEB 2022: If you like gin and you like beautiful trains then this is something for you! The Turicum Gin Lab Experience on the legendary Churchill Red Arrow Train next takes place on 12th February 2022 but tickets are bound to sell out – so if you’re interested take a look here and book up as soon as possible! It also makes for a great birthday or anniversary present.

31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: We have put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.

VISIT MONTREUX NOEL CHRISTMAS MARKET Till 24th DEC: One of the most beautiful Christmas Markets in Switzerland is the lakeside market in Montreux. Called Montreux Noel it offers something for all the family – from Santa in his sleight flying through the skies, to an ice rink to a wonderful market and wonderful lakeside pop up restaurants. Find out more here.

31+ THINGS TO DO FOR TEENAGERS & CHILDREN IN SWITZERLAND: A list of ideas aimed at excursions children and teenagers will like all over Switzerland.Take a look here.

A TRIP TO SEE SANTA AT ROCHERS DE NAYE: A wonderful outing for young children is a trip to see Santa in his grotto at Rochers de Naye near Montreux. Not only do you enjoy a wonderful cogwheel train journey to get there and fabulous views at the top, but you also get to meet Santa and all children receive a present too. Read all about it here.

A TRIP TO SILS MARIA: Sils Maria is a beautiful location anytime of year. Find out all about this great location.

7 GREAT PLACES TO GO SNOWSHOEING IN SWITZERLAND: It may be a little early in many places to snowshoe yet, but hopefully it will soon be possible! Check out these great Snowshoe locations here.

CRAVING SOME WINTER SUN? HOW ABOUT PHUKET? Now is the perfect time to visit Phuket with lovely sunshine, no crowds and so much to see and do. Since 1st November travel to Thailand is considerably easier. Find out all about it here.

PHUKET ART VILLAGE: If you do visit Phuket why not check out the vibrant art scene in and around Phuket Old Town including Phuket Art Village. Find out all about it here.

NEW IN ZURICH EVENTS

DAIII BIKE AND BREW ZURICH: A new concept store has opened in Zurich combining,bikes, bike accessories, a bike workshop with a Breitling Lounge and a restaurant and cafe serving a great selection of food. Read all about it here.

MERCEDES EQS EVENT IN ZURICH: The Mercedes-Benz EQS is an all electric luxury car and we went to the launch event in Zurich. Take a look here to find out all about it. You can also see this short video clip here.

MOËT & CHANDON CHRISTMAS WONDERLAND 2nd – 11th DECEMBER: There’s a beautiful outdoor pop up created by Moët & Chandon on the terrace at Tao’s Restaurant in Zurich serving delicious champagne, mulled wine and soup and dumplings. Open every day except Sunday from 5pm – 10pm. See details here.

Restaurants & Food

UNLOCK THE SECRET WITH RUINART AT PARK HYATT HOTEL TILL 31st JAN: If you really want to push the boat out we highly recommend the Ruinart “Unlock The Secret” Dinner at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Zurich. An unforgettable experience with Ruinart champagne and fine cuisine. Read all about it here.

THE GREENERY AT WIDDER HOTEL: Until 31st December the beautiful pop up restaurant at the Widder Hotel called The Greenery is available for cosy evening with traditional Winter dishes and a glass of Perrier- Jouet. See details here.

RESTAURANT RIBELLI AT 25HOURS HOTEL: Fancy some Italian cuisine in Züri West? Why not pay a visa to the newly opened Ribelli Restaurant at 25Hours Hotel in Pfingstenweidstrasse 102, 8005 Zurich. Read all about our visit there here.

EXPATS

TOP THINGS TO CHECK TO GET READY FOR WINTER: Some tips on things to do in Switzerland at this time of year to prepare for Winter. Take a look here.

WINTER TYRES: Have you changed your tyres from Summer to Winter? Just a reminder that by now your car should be kitted out with Winter tyres. See details about types and other Winter tips here.

NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.

MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.

SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.

LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.

CORONA UPDATES

CHEAPEST COVID PCR TEST FOR TRAVEL: Where to get your Covid tests in Zurich. See details here.

LATEST COVID MEASURES: Please see the latest information from the Swiss Government BAG website for the most recent updates.

