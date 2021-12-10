What’s On In Zurich Early to Mid December 2021

BAG Covid Updates Friday 10th December

The latest news from BAG regarding the escalating Covid situation announced on Friday 10th December was for a consultation on two different scenarios to be undertaken by 14th December. For the full details of all the regulations please visit www.BAG.Admin.ch. You can see Friday’s update here (in Ge/ Fr/It).

The first scenario would be for the introduction of the “2G rule” with mask and seating compulsory in indoor areas. Access to cultural, sports and leisure activities, restaurants and events would be reserved for vaccinated people and people who have recovered from Covid (2 G). Where masks cannot be worn for example in discos, bars or during certain leisure activities, an additional negative test is necessary (2G+). The second scenario would require the closure of places wherever a mask cannot be worn. For both options, the basic measures could be reinforced with, for example, a requirement to work from home and restrictions on private meetings. The consultation will last until December 14th. They are also discussing whether the Federal Council should take over the costs of testing again.

Christmas In Zurich

It’s been snowing in Zurich and the temperatures are cold so do wrap up warmly! The Lucy lights are on in Bahhnofstrasse and Zurich’s Christmas Markets are open. The Illuminarium is taking place in the courtyard of the Landesmuseum until 30th December (except for 24th & 25th ) and The Singing Christmas Tree is in full swing too! At Zurich main station the Swarovski Christmas Tree is shining brightly and the Märlitram is taking children on little excursions all around Zurich. The Weihnachtspyramid is at Stadelhofen and the next Advent Shopping Sunday is on 19th December (though Glatt & Volkiland are open on 12th Dec). Don’t miss Simply Theatre’s A Christmas Carol in Zurich from 9th December – 12th December- see details here. Wishing you a great weekend and week ahead!

NEW PUBLIC TRANSPORT TIMETABLE FROM 12th DEC: Don’t forget that a new timetable comes into effect for the public transport system from 12th December – so do check to see if there are any changes which affect you. More information here.

ZURICH COMIC FESTIVAL VOLKSHAUS SAT 11th DEC: The Volkshaus is hosting the 38th Zürcher Comic Börse or Comic Festival on Saturday 11th December from 10am till 5pn. Entrance CHF 5 & children free. So for all those of you interested in comics, do make sure to get to Stauffacherstrasse 60, 8004 Zurich to find out more.

ZUMIKON CHRISTMAS MARKET 11th DECEMBER: Enjoy the fun of a small village Christmas Market by visiting the Zumikon Christmas Market on Saturday 11th December from 11am till 5pm. Address: Dorfstrasse 60, 8126 Zumikon.

MOËT & CHANDON WINTER WONDERLAND AT TAO’S TILL SAT 11th DEC: The magic Winter Wonderland is taking place on the beautiful festive terrace at TAO’s in Zurich until Saturday 11th December. It’s open daily from 5pm – 10pm. See details and photos here.

SUNDAY SHOPPING AT GLATT & VOLKILAND & IKEA 12th DEC: The shops in Zurich are not open this Sunday 12th December, but they are open in Glatt, Volkiland & Ikea. See more information on Sunday Shopping here.

TOP CHRISTMAS EVENTS ZURICH 2021: We have collated most of the top Christmas Events in Zurich into one place – you can see them all listed here.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL MUSICAL FROM 9TH -12TH DECEMBER: Enjoy a live theatre production by Simply Theatre at the ComedyHaus in Zurich. It’s on from 9th – 12th December so hurry and get your tickets before it gets booked up! Read all about it here.

FONDUE TRIP ON CHURCHILL RED ARROW SAT 11th DEC: Wha not join the Churchill Red Arrow for a novel fondue excursion on Saturday 11th December. Read all about it here.

SILVESTERLAUF 12th DECEMBER: Zurich’s Silvesterlauf fun run will be taking place around the city on 12th December. Many streets will be closed to traffic. Read all about it here.

ZAUBERPARK ZURICH AIRPORT 25th NOV – 12th DEC: A beautiful and enchanting festival of light and music is taking place at Zurich Airport from 25th November to 13th December. See information and how to buy tickets here.

CHURCHILL BAR AT ZURICH HB 15th & 16th DEC: The beautiful Churchill Red Arrow train will also be stationed at Zurich HB on 15th & 16th December and will be operating as a very cool bar. Open from 11am till 2.30pm and from 4pm – 9.30pm. See details here.

MOZART BENEFIT CONCERT AT TONHALLE IN AID OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS 19th DEC: There’s a benefit concert taking place at the Tonhalle on 19th December. See details here.

NEXT SUNDAY SHOPPING IN ZURICH 19th DECEMBER: Don’t forget the shops are open for Sunday Shopping on Sunday 19th December in Zurich. See details here.

MÄRLITRAM 26th NOV – 24th DEC: The Father Christmas Tram or “Märlitram” for children (up to 10 years old) is back in town! Find out all about it here.

CHRISTMAS MARKETS GUIDE SWITZERLAND 2021: We’ve updated our christmas Markets Guide for 2021. Take a look here.

SINGING CHRISTMAS TREE UNTIL 23rd DEC: The wonderful Singing Christmas Tree is back in Werdmühleplatz just off Bahnhofstrasse See info here.

CHRISTMAS PYRAMID IN ZURICH UNTIL 24th DEC: The Christmas Pyramid is back in Stadelhofen until 24th December. See details here.

SWAROVSKI CHRISTMAS TREE: The dazzling Swarovski Christmas Tree is back in Zurich from 25th November – 24th December. Read all about it here.

THE ILLUMINARIUM IN ZURICH FROM 11th NOV – 30th DEC: The beautiful and colourful Illuminarium is back in Zurich for 2021 – but please note it is closed on 24th and 25th December. Read all about it here.

WINTER ELEPHANT PARADE RAPPERSWIL 27th NOV – 31st JAN: The elephant Parade is back in Rapperswil! The exhibition will take place in the main square in Rapperswil from 27th November 2021 to 31st January, 2022. This will be followed by a gala auction event on 29th January 2022. If you want to find out more about the Elephant Parade, read our article here. You can also see a video of the Elephants from the previous exhibition here.

NEW YEAR – NO FIREWORKS – BUT ILLUMINATIONS INSTEAD 31st DEC / 1st JAN: Unfortunately there will be no New Year Fireworks in Zurich this year. Instead there will be illuminations on some of the key buildings in Zurich by Gerry Hofstetter. We also have some other suggestion lined up for you too. See all the details here.

THE HERZBARACKE FLOATING THEATRE IN ZURICH: The colourful Herzbaracke floating theatre is in Zurich close to Bellevue and will remain there until 13th March. Find out all about it here.

ICE SKATING IN ZURICH: Check out these great places to go ice skating in Zurich. See locations here.

FANCY A GIN LAB ON A TRIP ON THE CHURCHILL RED ARROW TRAIN? 12th FEB 2022: If you like gin and you like beautiful trains then this is something for you! The Turicum Gin Lab Experience on the legendary Churchill Red Arrow Train next takes place on 12th February 2022 but tickets are bound to sell out – so if you’re interested take a look here and book up as soon as possible! It also makes for a great birthday or anniversary present.

31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: We have put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.

VISIT MONTREUX NOEL CHRISTMAS MARKET Till 24th DEC: One of the most beautiful Christmas Markets in Switzerland is the lakeside market in Montreux. Called Montreux Noel it offers something for all the family – from Santa in his sleight flying through the skies, to an ice rink to a wonderful market and wonderful lakeside pop up restaurants. Find out more here.

31+ THINGS TO DO FOR TEENAGERS & CHILDREN IN SWITZERLAND: A list of ideas aimed at excursions children and teenagers will like all over Switzerland.Take a look here.

A TRIP TO SEE SANTA AT ROCHERS DE NAYE: A wonderful outing for young children is a trip to see Santa in his grotto at Rochers de Naye (pictured above) near Montreux. Not only do you enjoy a wonderful cogwheel train journey to get there and fabulous views at the top, but you also get to meet Santa and all children receive a present too. Read all about it here.

7 GREAT PLACES TO GO SNOWSHOEING IN SWITZERLAND: It may be a little early in many places to snowshoe yet, but hopefully it will soon be possible! Check out these great Snowshoe locations here.

CRAVING SOME WINTER SUN? HOW ABOUT PHUKET? Now is the perfect time to visit Phuket with lovely sunshine, no crowds and so much to see and do. Since 1st November travel to Thailand is considerably easier. Find out all about it here.

Restaurants, Food & Events

UNLOCK THE SECRET WITH RUINART AT PARK HYATT HOTEL TILL 31st JAN: If you really want to push the boat out we highly recommend the Ruinart “Unlock The Secret” Dinner at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Zurich. An unforgettable experience with Ruinart champagne and fine cuisine. Read all about it here.

WINTER WONDERLAND POP UP AT TAO’S ZURICH ENDS 11th DEC: Read all about the beautiful Moët & Chandon Winter Wonderland Pop Up at TAO’s Zurich. See details and photos here.

FONDUE IN STYLE AT THE DOLDER LODGE POP UP: Enjoy a fabulous fondue St Moritz style at the Dolder Lodge. Find out more here.

DAIII BIKE AND BREW ZURICH: A new concept store has opened in Zurich combining,bikes, bike accessories, a bike workshop with a Breitling Lounge and a restaurant and cafe serving a great selection of food. Read all about it here.

MERCEDES EQS EVENT IN ZURICH: The Mercedes-Benz EQS is an all electric luxury car and we went to the launch event in Zurich. Take a look here to find out all about it. You can also see this short video clip here.

THE GREENERY AT WIDDER HOTEL: Until 31st December the beautiful pop up restaurant at the Widder Hotel called The Greenery is available for cosy evening with traditional Winter dishes and a glass of Perrier- Jouet. See details here.

EXPATS

TOP THINGS TO CHECK TO GET READY FOR WINTER: Some tips on things to do in Switzerland at this time of year to prepare for Winter. Take a look here.

WINTER TYRES: Have you changed your tyres from Summer to Winter? Just a reminder that by now your car should be kitted out with Winter tyres. See details about types and other Winter tips here.

NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.

MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.

SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.

LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.

CORONA UPDATES

CHEAPEST COVID PCR TEST FOR TRAVEL: Where to get your Covid tests in Zurich. See details here.

LATEST COVID MEASURES: Please see the latest information from the Swiss Government BAG website for the most recent updates.

