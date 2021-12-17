What’s On In Zurich Mid To Late December 2021

Things To Do In Zurich Mid to Late December 2021

BAG Covid Updates Friday 17th December

The latest news from BAG regarding the Covid situation were announced on Friday 17th December. For the full details of all the regulations please visit www.BAG.Admin.ch.

Here is the summary: “The stricter measures will apply throughout Switzerland from Monday, 20th December. Only people who have been vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19 will be able to go inside restaurants, cultural, sporting and leisure venues and attend indoor events (2G). Masks must also be worn in these settings and food and drink may only be consumed while seated. In settings where masks cannot be worn, or where it is not possible to eat or drink while seated, such as at bars and discos, admission will be limited to vaccinated or recovered persons who also present a negative test result (2G+). People who within the last four months have been fully vaccinated, received a booster or recovered from COVID-19 do not have to take a further test. A requirement to work from home has been re-introduced. Private gatherings are limited to 10 people if one person from the age of 16 is present who is unvaccinated or has not previously had COVID-19. The costs of certain COVID-19 tests leading to a COVID certificate will be covered. Rapid antigen tests and saliva PCR pool tests will be covered. Self-tests, individual PCR tests and antibody tests will not be covered, although individual PCR tests will continue to be free of charge for persons who show symptoms, are close contacts or were part of a positive test pool. The new rules governing test costs will apply from Saturday, 18th December. From 17th January 2022, all those taking part in repetitive tests must also be able to obtain a test certificate. Only one test on entry into Switzerland for persons who are vaccinated or recovered: If you are entering Switzerland from Monday 20th December, in addition to PCR tests taken within the previous 72 hours, rapid antigen tests taken within the previous 24 hours will also be accepted for entering Switzerland. The requirement to take a second test 4 to 7 days after entering the country will be waived for persons who are vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19.” Full details here.

Christmas In Zurich

We hope you’ve been enjoying the Christmas events in Zurich. This week there is another market taking place in Zurich called Heiliger Bim Bam and it’s just on till Sunday 19th December. The Lucy lights are on in Bahhnofstrasse and Zurich’s Christmas Markets are open. The Illuminarium is taking place in the courtyard of the Landesmuseum until 30th December (except for 24th & 25th ) and The Singing Christmas Tree is in full swing too! At Zurich main station the Swarovski Christmas Tree is shining brightly and the Märlitram is taking children on little excursions all around Zurich. The Weihnachtspyramid is at Stadelhofen and the next Advent Shopping Sunday is on Sunday 19th December. Have a great weekend and week ahead!

HEILIGER BIM BAM MARKET 16th – 19th DEC: Why not pop over to the Heiliger Bim Bam Market over in Halle 622 in Oerlikon? This Christmas Market is a little different, with lots of designers and artists creating very creative and beautifully gifts. It’s open until up to and including Sunday 19th December. Address: Halle 622, Max-Frisch-Platz 25a, 8050 Zurich Oerlikon. For more information see here.

SUNDAY SHOPPING IN ZURICH 19th DEC: The shops in Zurich are open this Sunday 19th December. See more information on Sunday Shopping here.

TOP CHRISTMAS EVENTS ZURICH 2021: We have collated most of the top Christmas Events in Zurich into one place – you can see them all listed here.

CHRISTMAS BOOKS: How about ordering some great books for all the family this Christmas ? You can order from Bergli books and they have some wonderful selections, many with a Swiss theme. We particularly like the 50 Great Swiss Women book – but there are lots of great books to choose from. If you order by Monday 20th you should still get them by Christmas. Take a look here.

SWISS FONDUE – A BOOK ALL ABOUT FONDUE: Another very topical theme is fondue – and there is a book all about it which has been written by two fondue enthusiasts. Read all about it here.

WINTER MAGIC ON THE PANORAMA TERASSE UETLIBERG: Enjoy some warming soup, bratwurst or Raclette and mulled wine on top of the Uetlibergstrasse with lots of beautiful lights and magical views. See details here.

WINTER WONDERLAND MÜHLE TIEFENBRUNNEN 16th – 19th DEC: Winter Wonderland at Mühle Tiefenbrunnen in a rather different fashion with a mini roller-skate disco and a disco ball and tent, an outside bar with soup, mulled wine and four wagons full of wonders – fortune-tellers, magic and burlesque entertainment. For more information see here.

MÄRLITRAM 26th NOV – 24th DEC: The Father Christmas Tram or “Märlitram” for children (up to 10 years old) is back in town! Find out all about it here.

CHRISTMAS MARKETS GUIDE SWITZERLAND 2021: We’ve updated our christmas Markets Guide for 2021. Take a look here.

SINGING CHRISTMAS TREE UNTIL 23rd DEC: The wonderful Singing Christmas Tree is back in Werdmühleplatz just off Bahnhofstrasse See info here.

CHRISTMAS PYRAMID IN ZURICH UNTIL 24th DEC: The Christmas Pyramid is back in Stadelhofen until 24th December. See details here.

SWAROVSKI CHRISTMAS TREE: The dazzling Swarovski Christmas Tree is back in Zurich from 25th November – 24th December. Read all about it here.

THE ILLUMINARIUM IN ZURICH FROM 11th NOV – 30th DEC: The beautiful and colourful Illuminarium is back in Zurich for 2021 – but please note it is closed on 24th and 25th December. Read all about it here.

WINTER ELEPHANT PARADE RAPPERSWIL 27th NOV – 31st JAN: The elephant Parade is back in Rapperswil! The exhibition will take place in the main square in Rapperswil from 27th November 2021 to 31st January, 2022. This will be followed by a gala auction event on 29th January 2022. If you want to find out more about the Elephant Parade, read our article here. You can also see a video of the Elephants from the previous exhibition here.

THE ZAUBERWALD LENZERHEIDE TILL 30th DEC: If you’re in the area of Lenzerheide why not check out their amazing Magic Forest or Zauberwald? It’s decorated with lots of lights and as well as food and drinks they also have a number of concerts there too. It’s outdoors and suitable for all the family. You can read all about it here.

NEW YEAR – NO FIREWORKS – BUT ILLUMINATIONS INSTEAD 31st DEC / 1st JAN: Unfortunately there will be no New Year Fireworks in Zurich this year. Instead there will be illuminations on some of the key buildings in Zurich by Gerry Hofstetter. We also have some other suggestion lined up for you too. See all the details here.

THE HERZBARACKE FLOATING THEATRE IN ZURICH: The colourful Herzbaracke floating theatre is in Zurich close to Bellevue and will remain there until 13th March. Find out all about it here.

VIVA FRIDA KAHLO AT THE LICHTHALLE MAAG NOW UNTIL 27th FEB 2022: The Frida Kahlo immersive sound and light experience at the Lichthalle MAAG has been extended til 27th December 2022 due to popular demand. You can take a look at a short video clip here. Find out more about it here. HUMANS. CARVED IN STONE EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM FROM TILL 16th JAN: There’s a new exhibition at the Swiss National Museum in Zurich all about the Neolithic stelae from various European countries. It offers a unique insight into the history of the people who inhabited Europe around 6,000 years ago. For more information see here. THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here. A TRIP TO BAD RAGAZ THERMAL BATHS: Fancy a trip to the Thermal Bath in Bad Ragaz?Find out all about them here. ZURICH SPAS AND THERMAL BATHS: Or how about one of the spas or steam baths in Zurich ? Take a look here.

ICE SKATING IN ZURICH: Check out these great places to go ice skating in Zurich. See locations here.

FANCY A GIN LAB ON A TRIP ON THE CHURCHILL RED ARROW TRAIN? 12th FEB 2022: If you like gin and you like beautiful trains then this is something for you! The Turicum Gin Lab Experience on the legendary Churchill Red Arrow Train next takes place on 12th February 2022 but tickets are bound to sell out – so if you’re interested take a look here and book up as soon as possible! It also makes for a great birthday or anniversary present.

31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: We have put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.

VISIT MONTREUX NOEL CHRISTMAS MARKET TIll 24th DEC: One of the most beautiful Christmas Markets in Switzerland is the lakeside market in Montreux. Called Montreux Noel it offers something for all the family – from Santa in his sleight flying through the skies, to an ice rink to a wonderful market and wonderful lakeside pop up restaurants. Find out more here.

31+ THINGS TO DO FOR TEENAGERS & CHILDREN IN SWITZERLAND: A list of ideas aimed at excursions children and teenagers will like all over Switzerland.Take a look here.

A TRIP TO SEE SANTA AT ROCHERS DE NAYE: A wonderful outing for young children is a trip to see Santa in his grotto at Rochers de Naye (pictured above) near Montreux. Not only do you enjoy a wonderful cogwheel train journey to get there and fabulous views at the top, but you also get to meet Santa and all children receive a present too. Read all about it here.

7 GREAT PLACES TO GO SNOWSHOEING IN SWITZERLAND: Fancy some exercise in the mountains but don’t want to ski? How about snowshoeing? Check out these great Snowshoe locations here.

CRAVING SOME WINTER SUN? HOW ABOUT PHUKET? Now is the perfect time to visit Phuket with lovely sunshine, no crowds and so much to see and do. Since 1st November travel to Thailand is considerably easier. Find out all about it here.

Restaurants, Food & Events

UNLOCK THE SECRET WITH RUINART AT PARK HYATT HOTEL TILL 31st JAN: If you really want to push the boat out we highly recommend the Ruinart “Unlock The Secret” Dinner at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Zurich. An unforgettable experience with Ruinart champagne and fine cuisine. Read all about it here.

FONDUE IN STYLE AT THE DOLDER LODGE POP UP: Enjoy a fabulous fondue St Moritz style at the Dolder Lodge. Find out more here.

DAIII BIKE AND BREW ZURICH: A new concept store has opened in Zurich combining,bikes, bike accessories, a bike workshop with a Breitling Lounge and a restaurant and cafe serving a great selection of food. Read all about it here.

THE GREENERY AT WIDDER HOTEL TILL 31st JAN: Until 31st January the beautiful pop up restaurant at the Widder Hotel called The Greenery is available for cosy evening with traditional Winter dishes and a glass of Perrier- Jouet. See details here.

EXPATS

TOP THINGS TO CHECK TO GET READY FOR WINTER: Some tips on things to do in Switzerland at this time of year to prepare for Winter. Take a look here.

HOW ABOUT A WORKATION IN THE MOUNTAINS IN LAAX: Peaks Place are offering some special “Workation” deals in their resort in the mountains. Find out more here.

NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.

MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.

SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.

LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.

CORONA UPDATES

CHEAPEST COVID PCR TEST FOR TRAVEL: The pop up at Zurich HB is offering PCR tests for travel etc for CHF 99 (we used them last week) and antigen test for CHF 25, which are some of the cheapest we have found. See some more options here.

LATEST COVID MEASURES: Please see the latest information from the Swiss Government BAG website for the most recent updates.

******************************************** Have a great week ahead!

