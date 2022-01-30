Fasnacht Fun in Switzerland for 2022 – Don’t Miss These Great Carnivals

Swiss Fasnachts and Carnivals Not To Miss!

February and March usually mean one thing in Switzerland – and that is Fasnacht or Carnival time! Although some celebrations in Switzerland are still cancelled this year due to the pandemic, many are taking place again! However, some still have not worked out if they will take place or not. So so take a look here for some inspiration for Fasnacht Fun in Switzerland for 2022 – but do please check the individual websites (listed below) before making a trip!

The carnival season always depends on the exact date of Easter and this year Easter Sunday is on the 17th April 2022.

So let’s begin with Zurich…

Zurich – ZüriCarneval – 4th – 6th March

The ZüriCarneval is not the biggest but is always good fun with lots of parades, costumes and Guggenmusik. However, we will only know on 14th February the exact form of the Züricarnveal this year as the usual performances on Hirschenplatz and the marquee on the Münsterhof with market stalls look unlikely at the moment. However, more information will be available on 14th February and we will update you then. You can visit the Carnival website here.

Basel – Basler Fasnacht 7th – 9th March 2022

Basler Fasnacht is the largest carnival in the whole of Switzerland and dates back to 1376. It has even been recognized by UNESCO! So if there is one carnival outside Zurich you would like to visit, then this should be the one! It begins on the Monday after Ash Wednesday and lasts 3 full days! Please note that this year the cortege will not take place due to the pandemic.

This is one to get up early for as it starts with “Morgestraich» at 4 AM on Monday morningwith the streets alight with colorful lanterns. The festivities continue for two more days and make sure to wear your “Plakette” pin so that it is visible to all as this is your ticket to the festival. Find out more here.

Cancelled – Bern – Bärner Fasnacht – (Cancelled 3rd – 5th March 2022)

Another big Carnival is Bärner Fasnacht which usually begins with the legendary “bear” being woken up from hibernation after its imprisonment in the Käfigturm at Bärenplatz since 11thNovember the previous year! The bear is usually set loose and the celebrations begin and there are lots of costumes, parades, Guggen music and even a parody of the legend of William Tell on Saturday mornings. Sadly the celebrations for 2022 have been cancelled and unfortunately we will all have to wait till 2023 for the next Bärner Fasnacht – see here.

Lucerne – Luzerner Fasnacht 19th February – 1st March 2022

They take carnival very seriously in Lucerne and it begins at 5am on Fat Thursday! In fact it is one of Switzerland’s biggest carnivals with a huge range of costumes and activities – a perfect place to visit and not too far from Zurich. The start of Lucerne carnival is announced with a big bang called «Urknall». It is unclear at the moment if or in what format the Lucerne Fasnacht will take place. See this website for updates closer to the time.

Rapperswil Carnival – 18th February – 2nd March 2022

Rapperswil Fasnacht usually begins at 8pm on Friday and after a big celebration in the main square, the children’s carnival parade takes place on Saturday with a main parade on Sunday. It looks like this Carnival will go ahead – but please see details and latest updates here.

Winterthur Fasnacht 4th – 7th March 2022

Winterthur Fasnacht kicks off on Friday evening and for the next three days the city is full of crazy costumes, Guggen music, marching bands and fun. This year the main parade is cancelled though it looks as if many other aspects will go ahead – but do check the website here before making a trip.

Zug – Zuger Fasnacht 24th February 2022

Zuger Fasnacht starts on “Schmudo” or “Dirty Thursday” the Thursday before Ash Wednesday with «Chesslete « beginning at 5 a.m. with the festivities. The carnival lasts until Shrove Tuesday and according to tradition, it is supposed to drive away the winter or the devil. Check the Zuger Fasnacht website here for the latest information.

