First Class Travel on SBB Trains at Cheaper Prices
The SBB recently announced a new price initiative which allows you to book first class travel on SBB trains at cheaper prices. The idea behind it is to make better use of first class compartments at times when they are experiencing low occupancy levels, and when some of the second class compartments are busy.
Last Minute Spur or The Moment Bookings & Upgrades
As such it works on a last minute or spur of the moment basis, meaning that it’s not aimed at booking train travel far into the future, but if you’re about to take a trip by rail, why not see if you can get a first class ticket for a great price? You can even upgrade your ticket if you have already bought it, depending on availability.
Dependent On The Route and the Time Of Day
The pandemic has also taken a toll on reducing the demand for long-distance train travel – but if you’ve got some long distance travel planned, now is the time to go first class by train. The new promotion allows you to travel in 1st class on one route or for one day and it all depends on the route and the time of day. If you already have a GA Swiss Pass there is also a possibility to upgrade for a month.So why not let the train take the strain and travel in comfort by booking a first class upgrade for your next trip?
Where To Go To
Switzerland is full of great places to discover – so how about some of these suggestions:
– Blausee
Or why not take a look at this article full of 31 Day trips – most of them are accessible by train
Where Can I get My 1st Class SBB Ticket
– From SBB Railway Stations
– From SBB Ticket Machines
– Via the SBB App
Visit the SBB website here for more information
