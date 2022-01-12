First Class Travel on SBB Trains at Cheaper Prices

The SBB recently announced a new price initiative which allows you to book first class travel on SBB trains at cheaper prices. The idea behind it is to make better use of first class compartments at times when they are experiencing low occupancy levels, and when some of the second class compartments are busy.

As such it works on a last minute or spur of the moment basis, meaning that it’s not aimed at booking train travel far into the future, but if you’re about to take a trip by rail, why not see if you can get a first class ticket for a great price? You can even upgrade your ticket if you have already bought it, depending on availability.

The pandemic has also taken a toll on reducing the demand for long-distance train travel – but if you’ve got some long distance travel planned, now is the time to go first class by train. The new promotion allows you to travel in 1st class on one route or for one day and it all depends on the route and the time of day. If you already have a GA Swiss Pass there is also a possibility to upgrade for a month.So why not let the train take the strain and travel in comfort by booking a first class upgrade for your next trip?

Where To Go To

Switzerland is full of great places to discover – so how about some of these suggestions:

– GrindelwaldFirst

– Chateau Chillon Montreux

– Blausee

– Berne

Or why not take a look at this article full of 31 Day trips – most of them are accessible by train