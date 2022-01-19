Latest Covid Measures for Switzerland 22nd February till 31st March 2022

Explanation of 3G, 2G and 2G+ Covid Requirements in Switzerland

The information here is up to date as of 22nd January 2022 and these measures should remain in place until 31st March 2022. However, as rules change so frequently the key place to look for the most up to date information on the Covid in Switzerland is the BAG.Admin.ch website. Take a look at the link here.

EXPLANATION OF REQUIREMENTS 3G, 2G & 2G+: Some of you have asked what the difference is between 3G, 2G and 2 G+ – please see details here:

3G means you are required to have been vaccinated or to have recovered from COVID or have had a negative test.

2G means you are required to have been vaccinated or to have recovered from COVID

2G+ means you are required to have been vaccinated or to have recovered from COVID within the past 120 days (4 months) and if your last vaccine (or your recovery date) was more than 120 days ago you need to be able to show a certificate for a negative test result.

If you have a COVID certificate for a positive antibody test you do not need an additional test but you must always show your certificate for a negative test result to gain access when it stipulates 2G+.

Changes On Entering Switzerland From Abroad – good news!

When you are entering Switzerland you don’t need to get tested anymore, if you are able to show a proof of vaccination / recovery. If you can’t, you have to show a PCR (no more than 72h old) or Antigen (no more than 24h old).

Work

Working from home is still mandatory until the end of February. Employers must take appropriate organisational and technical measures to enable home-working. If not possible, a mask to be worn if more than one person in the room.

Private gatherings and parties

Rule indoors without certificate: A maximum of 30 people (including children) is allowed if everyone is vaccinated or recovered. If one unvaccinated person (or a person who has not had covid) is present and is aged over 16, only up to 10 people may gather.

Rule outdoors without certicate: A maximum of 50 people is allowed.

Private events in public establishments: The rules of the establishment in question on events apply.

Restaurants, Bars and Clubs – 2G

For people aged 16 and over, access to the indoor areas of restaurants, bars and clubs where people consume food and drinks on the premises must be restricted to those who are vaccinated or recovered (2G). The premises must be aired properly. In places limited to 2G guests may only remove their mask at the table and consume while seated.

In restaurants, bars and clubs that limit access to 2G+ (vaccinated/recovered within last 4 months or vaccinated/recovered with negative test), guests do not have to wear a mask or remain seated.

For outdoor areas, operators are free to decide whether they wish to impose access restrictions or not. If an operator does not restrict access to outdoor areas, either the requisite distance of 1.5 m must be maintained between guest groups or a barrier must be installed.

The above mentioned rules also apply to hotel restaurants (but not to the overnight hotel stay alone). No access restrictions apply for street vendors, company canteens and restaurants in airport transit zones that are only accessible to passengers with tickets.

Events – Indoors 2G

Access to indoor events for people aged 16 and over is basically restricted to people who are vaccinated or recovered (2G).

Exempt from this COVID certificate requirement are:

Religious ceremonies, funerals, events that fall within the scope of the normal activities and services of public authorities, political events and self-help groups with up to 50 people. For these indoor events, masks must be worn, the consumption of food and drinks is banned, and contact details must be collected.

Blood donation campaigns are not considered events and are therefore not subject to the COVID certificate requirement. The current precautionary measures continue to apply to these campaigns.

Basically masks must be worn for all events indoors. Where neither wearing masks nor compulsory seating is possible, only vaccinated or recovered people who can present a certificate for a negative test result (2G+) are admitted.

Events – Outdoors 2G

At outdoor events, access for people aged 16 and over is also restricted to people who are vaccinated or recovered (2G). The organiser can voluntarily limit access to vaccinated or recovered people who also have a certificate for a negative test result (2G+).Access restrictions can be waived if not more than 300 people are admitted and guests do not dance.

Cultural, Sports and Recreational Facilities 2G

If visitors are not confined to outdoor areas, access for people aged 16 and over must be restricted to vaccinated or recovered people (2G).

This applies to:

museums

concerts

theatres

cinemas

libraries (it is still possible to collect ordered/reserved books without a certificate)

fitness centres

zoos (if visitors can move between indoor and outdoor areas)

Basically masks must be worn in indoor areas.

For mask-wearing requirement to be waived, an organiser can voluntarily limit access to vaccinated or recovered people who also have a certificate for a negative test result (2G+).

Masks

Masks must be worn in publicly accessible indoor spaces, for example in shops or in enclosed areas of public transport

Nightclubs and Dance Venues – 2G+ and Contact Details

The following applies to nightclubs and dance venues: Events where guests dance are only possible if admission is limited to vaccinated or recovered people who also have a certificate for a negative test result (2G+). Guests’ contact details must also be collected.

Entry checks with the COVID certificate

When letting people in, it is important that event organisers check the validity of the COVID certificate via COVID Certificate Check and always check against matching photo identification (e.g. ID card, passport, driving licence, residence permit, student card). In addition, organisers of large-scale events must obtain a cantonal permit. The COVID certificate is the only permissible document for entry. This applies to both the Swiss COVID certificate and to recognised foreign certificates (e.g. the EU Digital COVID Certificate). You’ll find more information for checkers and issuers on the COVID certificate on the corresponding page.

Cultural and Sporting Leisure Activities

For indoor cultural and sporting activities, access for people aged 16 and over must be restricted to those who are vaccinated or recovered (2G) (the people required to have a certificate also include those leading a group). In addition, the premises must have effective ventilation.

For activities where masks cannot be worn (e.g. wind and brass band rehearsals), access for people aged 16 & over must be restricted to those who have a vaccination or recovery certificate as well as a certificate for a negative test result (2G+).

For outdoor sports and cultural activities, there is no obligation to restrict access, to wear a facemask or to maintain the required distance.

You will find more detailed information on the various areas of application of the COVID certificate and the exceptions on the Use of the COVID certificate page.

Schools

Compulsory schools and upper secondary schools (e.g. baccalaureate and vocational schools): Masks must be worn in indoor areas of upper secondary schools. All other measures for compulsory schools and upper secondary schools are the responsibility of the cantons.

Tertiary level (e.g. universities and colleges of higher education) and further education: Access to certain educational offerings and exams in this area is limited to people who are vaccinated or recovered or have a certificate for a negative test result (3G). Masks must be worn. You will find further details in the explanatory notes to Art. 19a of the Ordinance on Measures during the Special Situation to combat the COVID-19 Epidemic.

Recreational courses: The rules for events apply, i.e. basically the mask and certificate requirement (vaccinated or recovered, 2G) in indoor areas.

Isolation

Anyone who tests positive for the coronavirus must self-isolate. Details can be found on the Isolation and quarantine page. Generally 5 days but check rules for specific case.

Quarantine

People who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive must go into quarantine.Generally 5 days but check rules for specific case.

Details and exceptions can be found on the Isolation and quarantine and Entering Switzerland page.

Penalties

Certain violations of measures to combat the epidemic are explicitly listed as criminal offences and can in some cases be punished with fixed penalties (fines) of between 50 and 200 francs, depending on the offence. For example, anyone who does not wear a mask in the enclosed areas of public vehicles, in enclosed railway stations and in publicly accessible buildings may be fined. A fixed penalty may also be issued to persons attending banned events or breaching the requirement for a certificate.

For full information on all the latest information or any clarification please visit:

