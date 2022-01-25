Snowshoeing in Les Diablerets at Col Du Pillon Near Glacier 3000

A Winter Hike From Col du Pillon to Lake Retaud

We’ve just had a wonderful action packed day in Les Diablerets in Canton Vaud! We took the cable car up to the mountain to Glacier 3000 in the morning, walked across the stunning Peak Walk Hanging Bridge and saw most of the famous Swiss peaks, had lunch overlooking the glacier, then spent the afternoon snow shoeing on a winter hike from Col du Pillon to Lake Retaud. What’s more, is that you can do all this in just one place, Col Du Pillon / Glacier 3000, so it’s an ideal destination for busy people who simply want to enjoy and relax in their free time.

We picked up Snow shoes bright and early from Jacky Sport in the middle of Les Diablerets village, then headed to Col du Pillon to park close to the cable car station for Glacier 3000. Incidentally the car park there is free which is good to know!

Glacier 3000 Cable Cars

You take two cable cars to get to the top of Glacier 3000 where the Peak Walk by Tissot suspension bridge is located. No matter how many times you make this cable car journey, you can’t help but be in awe of the views – it really is a great experience – and so fast.

3000m Above Sea Level on the Peak Walk

At the top, the views are even more stunning! We first of all went for a walk across the Peak Walk by Tissot Suspension bridge and despite it being very windy the sun was shining and we were mesmerised by the fabulous views.

The pedestrian bridge is 80cm wide and 107 metres long and from it you can see a magnificent panorama which includes the Matterhorn, Mont Blanc, Eiger, Mönch and Jungfrau peaks.

Being January, it was also quite cold – but luckily we had dressed in ski wear and thermals so were well prepared. Ski gloves were also really useful too – and a tip is to wear a tight fitting hat – as the wind was so strong on the bridge, one of our beanies blew away!

Botta 3000 Restaurant

After taking pictures and admiring the views we went for an early lunch at the Botta 3000 Restaurant which was designed by the famous Swiss architect, Mario Botta.

This stunning restaurant is full of light and with large windows where you can enjoy a delicious lunch whilst taking in the amazing glacier views.

You can read all about Restaurant Botta 3000 here.

Plenty of Winter Activities at Glacier 3000

In addition to the Peak Walk by Tissot at Glacier 3000, there are plenty of other activities in Winter. You can go skiing, glacier walking and you can also go dog sledding, though this needs to be booked in advance.

There is also a Snowbus which can be booked for groups. After a great lunch taking in the wonderful views, we took the cable cars back down to the Col du Pillon, picked up our snowshoes from the car and headed off towards the Snowshoeing trail.

The Winter Walk From Col du Pillon to Lake Retaud (and Isenau)

Snowshoeing Trail From Col Du Pillon to Lake Retaud to Isenau

We chose to take the snow shoeing trail from Col Du Pillon to Lake Retaud and to Isenau. To begin with you follow the signs and walk for about 5 minutes along the side of the road from the Glacier 3000 cable car station, in the direction of Les Diablerets. Just to your right you will find a turning off the road which takes you to the beginning of the snow shoe and winter hiking paths. Please note that there is also free parking on the road directly opposite the signpost to all the trails – so you could also park there.

There are a variety of winter hiking trails to choose from, but I was keen on seeing the frozen Lake Retaud, having only seen it previously in the summer.

The walk takes you directly to the lake in just around 30 minutes (depending on how many times you stop to photograph the scenery!) and there are beautiful views of the Les Diablerets mountains and the peaks surrounding the village to be admired.

The trail begins with an incline but it flattens out a little after the first stretch.

There are plenty of pink Snowshoe signposts to guide you along the way.

It’s an exhilarating winter walk and as it’s quite easy it is popular with people of all ages, as well as families with young children. It’s also a safe track for young children to go on their sledges.

Along the route you will see the Scex Rouge, Nägelihorn and the Oldenhorn peaks across the valley, as well as the Diablerets Glacier.

Lake Retaud

Restaurant at Lake Retaud

When you arrive at Lake Retaud, which is situated in a basin on the south side of the Palette, there is a little restaurant with a warm, cosy wooden interior and a lovely little outdoor terrace for sunny days. A prefect place for a warming hot chocolate or cup of coffee.

After stopping at Hotel Restaurant Lac Retaud we were running out of time to finish the hike to Isenau, so we decided to head back to Col Du Pillon. However, if we had had more time we could have easily walked for another 25 -30 minutes to get to Isenau, or indeed choose from one of the other trails.

As we headed back to Col du Pillon the sun was starting to go down and the views were simply gorgeous.

It’s a relaxing and easy trail and the way back is a gentle downhill slope. The whole trail is very easy for even the most inexperienced.