Vertt A New Swiss Start Up – A Ride Sharing App for Switzerland!

Vertt – The New Taxi App That’s Zurich Based & Better For Drivers & Customers!

It’s well known that taxi prices in Zurich and Switzerland are some of the highest in the world. Therefore it’s no surprise that many of us use Uber whenever we can. However, what you may not know is that there is now a new ride sharing App in Switzerland and it’s called Vertt. What’s more is that Vertt is a Swiss company, founded in Zurich.

Vertt Drivers Earn up to 15% than Drivers with Comparable Companies

Also very good to know, is that all Vertt drivers are registered with the SVA. In addition they earn up to 15% more than drivers for comparable companies, as Vertt itself, takes a smaller commission. However, passengers pay the same or less!

Vertt – An App for Your Mobile

The Vertt “ride sharing” App can be downloaded on the App store or Google Play. So how can it offer lower prices than its competition? Founder Bojan Georgijevski, a former Swiss banker and trained application developer has created a solution based on the latest microservice technology and claims to know the local Swiss market extremely well. In this way he has been able to keep the structure and organisation very simple and very local. This has enabled him to save money and unnecessary work. He has created 3 different types of ride – standard, which is the cheapest, premium and then lux for a luxury ride, giving customers a choice as well as value for money.

Vertt Meets all the Legal Requirements for Social Benefits in Switzerland

The company is lean and efficient and Vertt meets all the legal requirements for social benefits in Switzerland, which may not be the case with all similar companies. Vertt was founded in Zurich in 2017 and during the start up process Georgijevski had discussions with lots of drivers and customers and held workshops in order to find out what works was best for both sides. The name for the App comes from the German word for “value” and the service was finally launched in Zurich in June 2021 after thorough testing with small, closed groups.

A Local Zurich Startup

Vertt is a local Zurich startup aiming to provide a service for the community to supplement the Public Transport system. It was started in Zurich as this is where the founder and his fellow investors are based.

Zurich – Switzerland And Beyond

At the moment the App is based in Zurich but it has expansion plans all over Switzerland, beginning with Winterthur with plans for Lucerne, Basel and then Bern, Thun, Biel and Lake Geneva. Once it is established in Switzerland, Vertt then plans to target some regions in Germany and Austria.

So How Does Vertt Work?

Vertt works in the same way as other ride sharing Apps and is very easy to use.

After downloading the App to your phone you need to create an account and save your payment details. You then need to choose your destination and your vehicle.

Choice of Vehicle Categories

There are three categories of cars to chose from and as soon as you have entered your destination you can see which cars are nearby and how much a ride will cost. You are offered options from “Vertt”, “Premium” or “Lux”. The more expensive categories are higher-quality cars which are guaranteed not to be more than 10 years old.

Testing It Out

We tested out the Vertt App in Zurich over a few days. We were in the centre of Zurich and found that it was very good getting from the centre to the outer reaches of the city and we usually got a taxi within minutes.

Just like other ride sharing apps you are matched with a driver who is able to undertake the trip and you are given his or her name, the numberplate and the make and colour of the car. In addition you have a live map showing how far away the car is, so that you can be ready for it.

Friendly Drivers

The drivers we have experienced have all been very friendly and helpful (and incidentally many seem to speak English too!).

It was great as there were plenty of cars available in the city centre. However, we found at the moment there are not as many drivers on the outskirts of the city, so sometimes the cars took longer. As the service takes off and more users download and use the App, the service will have greater coverage over a wider area, and at the moment the Vertt App is steadily gaining new registrations from both drivers and passengers on a daily basis.

6 Good Reasons to Download Vertt

You will be supporting a local Zurich based start up company

You will pay less or the same and the driver will earn up to 15%

All the drivers are registered with the SVA for all their legal requirements

Vertt is easy to use

You can choose which category of ride you would like and pay accordingly

It may seem a bit like David and Goliath, but it’s always good to have some competition in the market place!

Vertt is financed by the Georgijevski’s own investments as well as external capital from investors. The company is contstantly evolving to make the App easier for users and they even plan for you to be able to pay by crypto currencies like Bitcoin in the near future.

Vertt

The Vertt App is available in English, German, French and Italian and aims to provide a secure, reliable, and simple service for both drivers and passengers.

You can download the Vertt App for the Appstore.

You can download the Vertt App from Google Play.

This article is a Sponsored Article but all views are our own based on our experiences

